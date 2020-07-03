today's howtos
How To Install Apache Solr 8.5 on CentOS/RHEL 8
What is snap? How does it work and How to use it?
How to show app indicators on the system tray in elementary OS
Keeping secrets on Linux with Password Safe
Install Libreoffice 6.4.5 on Ubuntu / LinuxMint / CentOS & Fedora
How to Share A Folder via SMB/CIFS Protocol in Ubuntu 20.04
Linux Graphics and File Systems
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
How to Enable Snap Packages in Linux Mint 20
In the weekly update blog a while back, the Linux Mint team announced that it will be disabling the snap daemon aka 'snapd' which is the core of snap apps in its latest Linux Mint 20. This is how you can still enable it.
