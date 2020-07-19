today's howtos
How to Install tar in CentOS, RHEL, and Fedora
How To Install Redmine on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Learn Mount command in Linux and Umount command too with examples a guide
How to Delete File in Linux by using command and GUI beginner’s guide
How to Install Rudder System Auditing Tool on Ubuntu 20.04
How to Install Eclipse IDE in CentOS, RHEL and Fedora
How to Install Deepin Desktop in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
How to Fix ERR_CACHE_MISS (Solved)
How to Empty Your Trash Automatically in Ubuntu with AutoTrash
How to Change the Default Display Manager in Ubuntu 20.04
How to Change Hostname in Ubuntu a guide for beginners 2020
How to Open Specific Port in FirewallD
How to check List users in Linux Complete Guide for Beginners 2020
How to convert M4V to WAV format in Debian
How to convert a video file for DaVinci Resolve with WinFF for Linux
How to create and clone a GitLab repository example
How to see hidden files and folders in the Debian
How to use Diskonaut to find disk usage on Linux
Install Pidgin 2.14.1 in Ubuntu / Linux Mint / Manjaro Linux
Install digiKam 7.0.0 in Ubuntu / Linux Mint
Running a Linux Virtual Machine in VirtualBox on Windows
howto xmpp java based chat servers – centos – it aint working so well – why is it so hard? X-D
The Debian Handbook has been updated for Debian 10
Building documentation for Ansible Collections using antsibull
Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Headlines, System76, Django, LHS and Ubuntu Podcast
Xen Project Hypervisor Version 4.14 brings added security and performance
The Xen Project, an open source hypervisor hosted at the Linux Foundation, today announced the release of Xen Project Hypervisor 4.14, which introduces Linux stubdomains, better nested performance, more robust live patching and reflects contributions from across the community and ecosystem. This release also continues the fundamental shift for Xen, which was outlined in version 4.13, to make it increasingly resistant to side-channel attacks and hardware issues. “Xen Project Hypervisor 4.14 is a clear example of important investments from companies and community members to move the project forward,” said George Dunlap, Xen Project Advisory Board Chair. “We continue to see broad participation from many companies, which is validation of the important role Xen plays in the open-source virtualization space: a project focused solely on virtualization, with a mature code base and community.”
