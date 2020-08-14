Today is Debian's 27th anniversary. We recently wrote about some ideas to celebrate the DebianDay, you can join the party or organise something yourselves Today is also an opportunity for you to start or resume your contributions to Debian. For example, you can scratch your creative itch and suggest a wallpaper to be part of the artwork for the next release, have a look at the DebConf20 schedule and register to participate online (August 23rd to 29th, 2020), or put a Debian live image in a DVD or USB and give it to some person near you, who still didn't discover Debian. Our favorite operating system is the result of all the work we do together. Thanks to everybody who has contributed in these 27 years, and happy birthday Debian! Also: Debian GNU/Linux Turns 27 Years Old

Celebrating LibreOffice Seven Congratulations to all computer users as LibreOffice reaches seventh version! We are very happy now LibreOffice celebrates its tenth anniversary and shines with brand new icon themes. LibreOffice is a professional alternative and replacement to Microsoft Office and it is downloadable gratis in the official website. LibreOffice is one of the best and successful computer programs in history which is guaranteed to be Free Software for everyone everywhere. LibreOffice is also one of the most popular software as it is included in many world class computer operating systems such as Ubuntu, Red Hat, and SUSE as well as available for Microsoft Windows and Apple MacOS. This short writing sums up everything we need to know about LibreOffice Seven. Congratulations to LibreOffice Community!