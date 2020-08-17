Software: Nextcloud Desktop Client, Kiwi TCMS, Curl and LibreOffice/TDF Nextcloud Desktop Client v3.0. Now Available Nextcloud GmbH has announced the immediate availability of the Nextcloud Desktop Client v3.0. This new release marks the availability of the company’s end-to-end encryption technology across its mobile and desktop clients and the introduction of a new user interface with a deeper integration of Nextcloud Hub in the desktop experience of users. The new interface for the desktop client makes Talk and other apps on the Nextcloud server easier to access for desktop users. A click on the icon in the system tray pops up a new menu, showing a list of events on the server with on top user account information, a link to Files, Talk and a button that brings a list of other apps. From the list of server activity, users can directly access the sharing settings of a file. In the file manager, a right-click on a document now gives the option to edit directly in the online office document editor in Nextcloud.

Kiwi TCMS container images now available via Red Hat Quay.io Hello testers, we have very important news around how container images for Kiwi TCMS will be distributed! Recently Docker. has announced several changes in their storage plans which makes it less viable for our team to continue using their services in full!

curl 7.72.0 – more compression Welcome to another release, seven weeks since we did the patch release 7.71.1. This time we add a few new subtle features so the minor number is bumped yet again. Details below.

Nominations still open for TDF’s Membership Committee! Are you a Member of The Document Foundation, the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice? Want to get more involved in the foundation, and help to shape its future? Apply to become part of the Membership Committee (MC)! By being part of the MC, you can work with the people at the core of the LibreOffice community: the TDF members. It’s also a good chance to understand how the international community and foundation works behind LibreOffice, the leading FOSS office suite. Learn more about the current MC here.

SmartArt improvements in Impress, part 5 This builds on top of the previous improvements around SmartArt support.First, thanks to our partner SUSE for working with Collabora to make this possible.

Programming Leftovers Intel Compute Runtime 20.32.17625 Prepares For oneAPI Level Zero 1.0 Intel's open-source team responsible for their Compute Runtime on Tuesday released version 20.32.17625 for this HD/UHD/Iris/Xe Graphics compute stack providing OpenCL 2.x/3.0 and oneAPI Level Zero capabilities. With Intel Compute-Runtime 20.32.17625 they have updated their Level Zero code against the "v1.0" state. As outlined earlier this month, they've been preparing for oneAPI Level Zero 1.0 support. Last week at the Intel Architecture Day 2020, Intel also confirmed the entire oneAPI 1.0 "Gold" will ship in H2'2020. Long story short, the Compute-Runtime is getting squared away on its side for the oneAPI Level Zero 1.0 interface.

GraalVM 20.2 Released With Compile Time Improvements, Better Error Reporting Oracle engineers have released a new version of GraalVM, their Java virtual machine that supports JIT compilation, ahead-of-time compilation with GraalVM Native Image, an LLVM runtime, JavaScript runtime, and other language support like Python and R. With GraalVM 20.2 released on Tuesday there is now support for releasing memory used by the GraalVM library (libgraal) back to the operating system when the application enters a stable phase and the compilation goes idle. GraalVM 20.2 also has improvements to the "excessive" compile time of some programs, and improved error reporting with libgraal.

What was your first programming language? A few weeks ago, Jim Hall shared his story about how he became involved with the open source software community. He shared that he and his brother taught themselves BASIC on their family's computer. When the two brothers entered college, Jim, a physics student, was formally trained on Fortran while his brother, a computer science student, learned the C programming language. Subsequently, Jim took up an interest in C as well, which lead him to create his passion project, FreeDOS, more than 25 years ago. His programming journey continues to evolve today as he teaches others about C. Jim's story inspired me, and it got me thinking about how every programmer had to start somewhere. I was curious about what others considered their first programming language, so I posed some questions to my Twitter followers and the Opensource.com Correspondents. Here are a few of their responses.

Ask for Forgiveness or Look Before You Leap? “Ask for forgiveness” and “look before you leap” (sometimes also called “ask for permission”) are two opposite approaches to writing code. If you “look before you leap”, you first check if everything is set correctly, then you perform an action. For example, you want to read text from a file. What could go wrong with that? Well, the file might not be in the location where you expect it to be.

Python Recursion - Fun with Fractals One of the great things about Python Turtle Graphics is how it gives you instant visual feedback on what you program is doing. This makes it a very powerful tool for exploring many topics is Computer Science and programming in general. This article is about using Python Turtle Graphics to draw a fractal pattern, using an important programming technique called recursion. You can read more about recursion in general in this blog post. Here we will focus more on how Turtle Graphics is used to draw the pattern.

