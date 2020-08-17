today's howtos
How to run MS Dos on Linux in a virtual machine
Display Current Weather in Clock Menu in Ubuntu 20.04
How to Install Packages in Atom Text Editor
How I install Arch Linux
How to install GhostBSD 20.08.04
Bash Shell Ignore Aliases and Functions When Running A Command
How to set/change FQDN on Ubuntu 20.04 Linux
How to Update Your Kali Linux System
How to install Anaconda Navigator on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS or CentOS Linux
Games: Retro Gaming, 7 Days to Die, Spiritfarer and More
Android Leftovers
6 Best CPU Stress Test and Performance Benchmark Linux Tools
So you want to push your Linux system to its maximum limits? Or are you interested in evaluating your Linux PC in terms of performance? Either way, benchmark apps and stress test tools can give you a quantitative understanding of the performance of your Linux PC. With this in mind, we have a list covering some of the best Linux apps to benchmark performance and stress tests. But first, let’s get a clear understanding of benchmarking and stress testing and the differences between the two.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
