Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 20th of August 2020 01:01:03 AM Filed under
HowTos

»

More in Tux Machines

Games: Retro Gaming, 7 Days to Die, Spiritfarer and More

  • 4 of the Best Handhelds for Retro Gaming

    Between the Raspberry Pi and mini consoles from your favorite names in video games, it’s safe to say that retro gaming is in a renaissance period. But what if you want to take your nostalgia-fueled gaming experience on the go? Luckily, there is no shortage of portable handhelds to give you your retro gaming fix.

  • Pathfinder Kingmaker: Definitive Edition out now, adds in a free turn-based mode

    As a free and major upgrade for Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Edition, the Definitive Edition upgrade is out now and it's a pretty huge update. "Pathfinder: Kingmaker is the first single-player isometric CRPG set in the world of a top-selling D&D type role-playing game by Paizo. Being a tribute to such classics as Baldur's Gate and Neverwinter Nights. Establish your kingdom to bring peace, hope, and prosperity to the land or take everything for yourself and drive it into darkness."

  • 7 Days to Die has a massive overhaul with Alpha 19 out now

    A little midweek Zombie hunting? Sure, why the heck not. 7 Days to Die has a big upgrade out with Alpha 19. 7 Days to Die has become, slowly, one of the best open-world survival games around. They've gradually built it up with some seriously great features and Alpha 19 has continued that effort.

  • Valve announces the next three Steam Game Festivals - first is in October

    After a brief announcement on the Steamworks Development group a week ago, Valve have now properly announced the next three Steam Game Festivals. This is where Steam users get to play through a ton of limited-time demos, which originally started back in December 2019 to go along with The Game Awards. Not just demos, as there are also livestreams, Q&A sessions with developers and a whole lot more. It's interesting but there's so much crammed in that it can be hard to follow it all. You're not expected to be able to look at everything though but it may perhaps give you a chance to demo a game or two you've been waiting on. You can see a little overview here of the last one if you missed it, which was a lot of fun.

  • Become ferrymaster to the deceased, Spiritfarer is out now

    You will become a Spiritfarer, ferrymaster to the deceased, someone who looks after the spirits before they get released into the afterlife. The dead have things on their mind and things they need you to do, the afterlife is a very busy place with plenty of quirky characters around. With thanks to the team over at GOG.com for supplying a copy. [...] One technical issue I did come across was that gamepad prompts seem broken, giving you codes instead of the button in the text that appears. They seem to be having all sorts of gamepad issues with the PC release, as noted by a number of posts asking for support so this is not a Linux issue. To be clear, gamepad input works it's just unclear.

Android Leftovers

6 Best CPU Stress Test and Performance Benchmark Linux Tools

So you want to push your Linux system to its maximum limits? Or are you interested in evaluating your Linux PC in terms of performance? Either way, benchmark apps and stress test tools can give you a quantitative understanding of the performance of your Linux PC. With this in mind, we have a list covering some of the best Linux apps to benchmark performance and stress tests. But first, let’s get a clear understanding of benchmarking and stress testing and the differences between the two. Read more

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • Code@Think video: Modernize your infrastructure with Kubernetes and IBM Cloud Pak for Applications on IBM Z

    Back in May, I participated in IBM Think Digital 2020 with my colleague Filipe Miranda to present a Master Class titled “Modernizing Your Infrastructure with Kubernetes and ICPA on IBM Z.” In this 93-minute video, I kick things off by giving a quick tour of IBM Z and then dive into current options available for Kubernetes on Linux on IBM Z and LinuxONE, including Kubic from SUSE, Canonical distribution of Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift, and other deployments supported by IBM partners and community. I wrap up by demonstrating how you’d run a simple nginx deployment from a Dockerfile on OpenShift running on IBM Z.

  • OpenShift 101: Introduction, architecture, and operators

    Red Hat OpenShift is an open source container application platform that runs on Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS (RHCOS) and is built on top of Kubernetes. It takes care of integrated scaling, monitoring, logging, and metering functions. With OpenShift, you can do anything that you can do on Kubernetes and much more with OpenShift-specific features. OpenShift includes everything you need for hybrid cloud, like a container runtime, networking, monitoring, container registry, authentication, and authorization. I explain how OpenShift can do all of that by introducing its architecture and components.

  • Fedora 33 LTO Support Is Now In Good Shape For Faster, Smaller Packages

    Fedora's plans to make use of link-time optimizations (LTO) by default with the GCC compiler when building Fedora 33 packages is looking like it will successfully pan out. Thanks to the upstream GCC support being in quite good shape these days for LTO'ing software due to the upstream work done by SUSE, Red Hat, and others, Fedora 33 should join the likes of openSUSE employing LTO when building their packages. Fedora developers have been working through issues when enabling LTO optimizations while now they have it under control and at least have the list of packages sorted out for the time being to skip in applying link-time optimizations until the bugs in the package or upstream compiler shortcomings are sorted out.

  • Fedora Involvement

    I’m Fedora Test days greatest armchair quarterback and my first task has been understanding the communication channels between key players. I spent a minimal time attending Nest, and took away some bullet points: Resilience and Newspeak. Resilience is encouraging while Newspeak is worrisome.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6