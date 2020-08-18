Depoorter’s “24h Sunrise/Sunset” project uses a pair of Raspberry Pi 3Bs to show the images, and send time and location data to an Arduino Nano Every over serial. The Nano Every then reveals this info on four VFD displays on the console, giving onlookers a frame of reference.

If you check the “meta file” Ubuntu LTS releases use to ‘find’ new versions you’ll spot that it doesn’t (yet) include Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (though the recent 16.04.7 LTS and Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS releases are both present). Is this omission a bug? No, it turns out; it’s intentional. Ubuntu’s Alan Pope has said “…it’s common for us to hold back upgrades for a bit until we’re super confident people will get a good experience”.

Graphics and Benchmarks Radeon's AMDVLK Driver Does Support FreeSync/VRR But The Option Isn't Widely Known There is a common misconception that the official AMD Radeon open-source Vulkan driver "AMDVLK" doesn't support FreeSync / Variable Rate Refresh, but that is actually inaccurate as the support was merged earlier this year albeit never announced or made it into the release notes. Going on for years have been bug reports and feature requests pertaining to FreeSync / VRR / Adaptive-Sync being missing / not supported by AMDVLK as the official open-source Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux.

Xfb And Barriers In the course of working on some code to introduce more granular resource-based pipeline barriers for synchronization, I rediscovered some parts of the xfb implementation we have that use barriers, and this got me thinking about our barrier usage in general for buffer resources.

Melissa Wen: If a warning remains, the job is not finished. In the past few weeks, I have been combing two issues on vkms: development of writeback support and alpha blending. I try to keep activities in parallel so that one can recover me from any tiredness from the other :P Alpha blending is a TODO[1] of the VKMS that possibly could solve the warning[2] triggered in the cursor-alpha-transparent testcase. And, you know, if you still have a warning, you still have work.

Linux vs. Windows Performance Will Be All The More Interesting With Intel's Hybrid x86 Architecture With Intel's Lakefield and the future Alder Lake with their hybrid x86 architecture mixing of "little" and "big" cores, operating system optimizations become all the more important and thus will be interesting to see how the battle is between Windows and Linux. At last week's Intel Architecture Day there was one slide in particular calling out to the "OS optimizations" with hybrid architectures. In that context it was for Lakefield and the mentioned OS optimizations were on Windows.

The New OpenBenchmarking.org Now In Alpha For Better Hardware & Benchmark Discovery As alluded to previously, a major overhaul of OpenBenchmarking.org has been in the works for a number of months now including a completely brand new analytics engine as part of the Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 development with its release due out later this year. With the new OpenBenchmarking.org now in good enough shape at least for the internal infrastructure, this new version is being opened up to the public today while over the weeks ahead more features will continue to be flipped on.

Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 Milestone 1 Released For Open-Source Benchmarking The first development release of the forthcoming Phoronix Test Suite 10.0-Finnsnes is now available for evaluation for this open-source, cross-platform, fully-automated benchmarking software framework.