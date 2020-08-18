Android Leftovers
Android warning: Simple ways to stop these dangerous apps from breaking your phone
Samsung’s OneUI 2.5 update supports Android 10 gestures for third-party launchers
Verizon brings the long overdue Android 10 update to the Moto G7 Power
[Update: August 20] Xiaomi Android 11/R update: Is your device eligible?
9to5Google Daily 506: Android 11 adds wire-free Android Auto for all, Fossil Gen 5 update rolls out, plus more
OxygenOS 11: Release date, features, supported phones, and more
Brand New School animates Android's earthquake technology
How to Get iPhone’s Animoji on Any Android Smartphone
How to Send Hands-Free Audio Messages on Android
How to Change Nearby Share Device Visibility on Android
Google ties up with government to provide flood alerts on Android phones and more
Google Autofill on Android can require biometric authentication now
Blackberry phones are back as new 5G Android device announced for 2021
Nokia launches Android streaming box for Rs 3,499 but Mi TV Stick seems better
Plex 8.5 on Android TV lets you quickly sign in with Google
Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Is the Only Worthy Surviving Android Tablet
Huawei and Honor devices confirmed to receive future Android and GMS updates
The best Android smartphones you can buy right now (Fall 2020)
Not Got an Ubuntu 20.04 Upgrade Notification Yet? You’re Not Alone…
If you check the “meta file” Ubuntu LTS releases use to ‘find’ new versions you’ll spot that it doesn’t (yet) include Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (though the recent 16.04.7 LTS and Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS releases are both present). Is this omission a bug? No, it turns out; it’s intentional. Ubuntu’s Alan Pope has said “…it’s common for us to hold back upgrades for a bit until we’re super confident people will get a good experience”.
today's leftovers
Graphics and Benchmarks
OSS: Nextcloud, Terrascan and More
