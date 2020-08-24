Android Leftovers
-
Samsung Galaxy: Find out whether your smartphone will be upgraded to Android 11
-
Google Home app v2.27 finally gets a dark mode, camera feed, expanded Android 11 power menu controls (APK download)
-
Android users told to delete these 23 apps immediately
-
More dangerous ‘fleeceware’ Android apps have been discovered - here’s the full list
-
Gionee M30 goes official with 10,000mAh battery and Android Nougat
-
Android Auto Audio Fix Rolls Out for More Nissan Models in New Software Update
-
New Android attack: dangerous malware found pre-loaded on thousands of phones
-
This Smart Cable Supports Both Android Auto and CarPlay, Charges All Devices
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 891 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
Parted Magic Distro Drops 32-Bit Support, Now Powered by Linux 5.8 and OverlayFS
It’s been three months since the last Parted Magic update and the new version (2020_08_23) is here with some major changes. First and foremost, this is the first release of the disk partitioning distribution that no longer offers support for 32-bit computers. The 32-bit kernel has been removed due to an initramfs size limitation in syslinux. Moreover, both 32 and 64 entries were removed from the boot menu as only 64-bit is now supported.
Mozilla Thunderbird 78.2 Released with More OpenPGP Improvements
Coming a month after Thunderbird 78.1, the Thunderbird 78.2 release is here to further improve the recent OpenPGP implementation, which lets users send encrypted emails with ease. In Mozilla Thunderbird 78.2, saved drafts are now encrypted by default when OpenPGP is enabled, encrypted email is now send even if the email address contains uppercase characters, and automatic signing for encrypted messages now works in more scenarios.
Recent comments
7 min 31 sec ago
2 hours 49 min ago
3 hours 11 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
7 hours 33 min ago
11 hours 38 min ago
12 hours 55 sec ago
12 hours 7 min ago
12 hours 11 min ago
13 hours 2 min ago