Manage your software repositories with this open source tool
Foreman is a robust management and automation product that provides administrators of Linux environments with enterprise-level solutions for four key scenarios: provisioning management, configuration management, patch management, and content management. A major component of the content management functionality in Foreman is provided by the Pulp project. While Pulp is an integral part of this product, it is also a standalone, free, and open source project that is making huge progress on its own.
Let's take a look at the Pulp project, especially the features of the latest release, Pulp 3.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 709 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min ago
56 min 3 sec ago
7 hours 11 min ago
9 hours 52 min ago
10 hours 15 min ago
10 hours 45 min ago
14 hours 37 min ago
18 hours 42 min ago
19 hours 4 min ago
19 hours 11 min ago