Glimpse 0.2.0 Released, Based on GIMP 2.10.18
Glimpse 0.2.0 is based on GIMP 2.10.18 (this is not the very latest version) and aims to broaden the image editor’s appeal through careful rebranding, restyling, and where needed reconfiguring also.
For instance, Glimpse 0.2.0 contains all of the tools, updates, and performance tweaks offered in the regular version of GIMP 2.10.8 plus a fair bit more...
A Look at Kdenlive – Libre Video Editor for GNU/Linux
I have done my fair share (or more) of video editing in my life, primarily using Adobe Premiere Pro as I was taught in college. However, I try not to use Windows unless I have to, and so I’ve been always on the hunt for better options for my GNU/Linux systems – and I think I’ve found my personal favourite video editor; Kdenlive.
Kdenlive is a free video editor that up until this point, has yet to let me down for my personal needs, and has also been easily the simplest and fastest for encoding and exporting videos.
Kubuntu Council Member, KDE Contributor, Akademy Keynote Speaker!
I heard about free software many years ago, soon after we got our first computer, a Coleco ADAM. I didn't know much about how to use the computer so I did the only logical thing: started a user group! We all learned together; my husband and I along with our children and the group members. That was years of fun but it turned out that 240kb was not enough memory! By that time we had an early Windows computer and I got a Mac to do some design work. Eventually my oldest son told me that Linux was ready for the desktop, and put Mandrake on my first laptop. I loved it, and although it was a dual-boot, I never bothered to login to Windows after that. After Mandrake went away, I ended up on Kubuntu where I've been ever since. The LinuxChix helped me a lot in the change from Windows to Linux.
Manage your software repositories with this open source tool
Foreman is a robust management and automation product that provides administrators of Linux environments with enterprise-level solutions for four key scenarios: provisioning management, configuration management, patch management, and content management. A major component of the content management functionality in Foreman is provided by the Pulp project. While Pulp is an integral part of this product, it is also a standalone, free, and open source project that is making huge progress on its own.
Let's take a look at the Pulp project, especially the features of the latest release, Pulp 3.
