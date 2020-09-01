Linux is an open-source operating system that allows you to run almost every major web development language available. You don't need to pay for any software installation and you can find everything on the web. It can be installed on minimal hardware and is more stable than Windows.
If you are a beginner for the Linux operating system then you must know the power of Linux. You can do several interesting things with Linux that you can not do with Windows.
In this tutorial, we show you some awesome things that you can do with Linux.
Just a quick post to tell the world that, after more than a decade of dreaming, I’m finally going to Akademy 2020, the KDE community’s annual gathering of developers, contributors, fans, and everyone in between. Of course, it will all be virtual, which is really the only reason I’m able to attend in the first place.
It’s honestly a bittersweet thing, to be able to finally be among the formal attendees of the event. It’s a dream come true but not in the way I had dreamed. It’s definitely not the face-to-face and very personal gathering I had hoped but I’ll take an Akademy over no Akademy any time.
Tomorrow European morning you can learn about QML, Debugging or speed up dev workflows. In the evening a choice of QML, Multithreading and Implicit Bias training.
Saturday morning the talks start with a Keynote at 09:00UTC and then I’m up talking about the All About the Apps Goal. There’s an overview of the Wayland and Consistency goals too plus we have a panel to discuss them.
Saturday early evening I’m looking forward to some talks about Qt 6 updates and “Integrating Hollywood Open Source with KDE Applications” sounds intriguing.
Today, we bring you a new report on the Maui Project progress.
Are you a developer and want to start developing cross-platform and convergent apps, targeting, among other things, the upcoming Linux Mobile devices? Then join us on Telegram: https://t.me/mauiproject.
If you are interested in testing this project and helping out with translations or documentation, you are also more than welcome.
The Maui Project is free software from the KDE Community developed by the Nitrux team. This post contains some code snippets to give you an idea of how to use MauiKit. For more detailed documentation, get in touch with us or subscribe to the news feed to keep up to date with the upcoming tutorial.
Over the past few months, I have been working on enabling EteSync users to sync their calendars, contacts and tasks to Kontact. Recently, the resource has been beta-tested, and it is becoming better with every feedback we’re getting. This is a guide on how to add your EteSync account to Kontact and use it to manage your EteSync contacts, calendars and tasks.
The KDE PIM code deals with lots of timezone information: after all, you want appointments to appear in the right local timezone (so the timepiece on your wrist matches the appointment) and when you communicate an appoinment to a remote colleague (say a friend in Brasil) then you want the time to appear correctly over there, as well.
Several of the unittests were failing on FreeBSD, so I got roped into checking out what the problem is. What could possibly go wrong?
Well, at the end of the day I know a lot more about timezone changes in Prague (that’s a lousy transliteration of Praha .. fie on you, English orthography!) than I feel I really need to, and have butted heads with K&R style C code, which is something I thought I left behind me in 1998 or so.
In the previous blog I wrote about one of the major milestones I achieved. If you haven’t read it yet you can read it over here Blog
Google summer of code is going to end soon so in this project I would like to update about my work I have done this month. During this month I worked on two more activities after adding multiple datasets to memory activities.
Background: chemfp is a Python package for high-performance cheminformatics fingerprint similarity search. There are two development tracks. Chemfp 1.x is the no-cost/open source version, which only supports Python 2.7, and chemfp 3.x is the more advanced and capable version which supports Python 2.7 and Python 3.6+.
Background: chemfp is a Python package for high-performance cheminformatics fingerprint similarity search. There are two development tracks. Chemfp 1.x is the no-cost/open source version, which only supports Python 2.7, and chemfp 3.x is the more advanced and capable version which supports Python 2.7 and Python 3.6+. Try out chemfp now!
The chemfp 1.x track is still being maintained and updated under a no-cost/open source license. It only supports Python 2.7, which is no longer supported by the core Python developers, so you might easily wonder "why?" and "who will use it?"
To summarize: I hope it will be used in future benchmarking and I expect Python 2.7 will be available for several more years.
We all have our favorite way of intentionally raising an exception in Python. Some like referencing an undefined variable to get a simple NameError, others might import a module that doesn't exist for a bold ImportError.
But the tasteful exceptioneer knows to reach for that classic computer-confounding conundrum: 1/0 for a satisfyingly descriptive DivisionByZero.
Still running Python 2 code in production is like steering a ship without radar in thick fog: You don’t know, which obstacle you will hit next. But there are ways to see the sun again – even for large code bases. This presentation contains a discussion of the possible ways and a success story.
In this episode, I added some custom checking to ensure that students may only be enrolled in a single grade level for a school year. We talked about form cleaning and wrote a for unit test to prove that the change worked. After that change, we switched to a template and wrote copy for when no progress reports are viewable for users.
With the first issue, I needed to update a form that enrolls students. I wanted to ensure that students can’t be enrolled in more than one grade level in a single school year. I updated the clean method of the EnrollmentForm to check that no other enrollments exist for the school year.
This is the last blog for GSoC 2020. It was an amazing journey and an experience to cherish for lifetime.
I would like to thank Google for giving us, students this platform and Python Software Foundation for leading so many sub-organisations and the students towards the world of open source.
I first read Lott’s Mastering Object-Oriented Python, which is an excellent book. He is an excellent writer who can easily dive into the technical details of any topic in Python.
O’Reilly was the first company to put out a Python Cookbook. That book is good too and it’s nearly as large as Lott’s latest work. Cookbooks aren’t meant to be read cover-to-cover. But they are great for learning new nuggets of information. Lott’s book is arranged in groups of recipes. Interestingly, Packt was able to get the author of the first Python Cookbook, Alex Martelli, to be one of the technical reviewers for this one.
There are 15 chapters with a varying number of recipes in each. You will be surprised how detailed the recipes get. For example, there is a recipe called “Working with large and small integers” which sounds trivial at first blush. But after reading through it, you will learn a lot about how Python represents integers differently than other programming languages.
It also explains how sys.maxsize() comes into play which was actually much more interesting than I expected. I appreciated that the recipes have a “See Also” section that tells you where to go next to learn something related within the book or at a URL.
I like that there are recipes that explain how to use the walrus operator, forcing keyword-only arguments and position only arguments too. There’s a lot of good coverage of new features in the latest versions of Python here.
Let us build a Telegram Bot that echoes the messages that we send to it. In the next part, we will learn how to deploy the bot on websites like Heroku.
James Bottomley: Lessons from the GNOME Patent Troll Incident
First, for all the lawyers who are eager to see the Settlement Agreement, here it is. The reason I can do this is that I’ve released software under an OSI approved licence, so I’m covered by the Releases and thus entitled to a copy of the agreement under section 10, but I’m not a party to any of the Covenants so I’m not forbidden from disclosing it.
Analysis of the attack
The Rothschild Modus Operandi is to obtain a fairly bogus patent (in this case, patent 9,936,086), form a limited liability corporation (LLC) that only holds the one patent and then sue a load of companies with vaguely related businesses for infringement. A key element of the attack is to offer a settlement licensing the patent for a sum less than it would cost even to mount an initial defence (usually around US$50k), which is how the Troll makes money: since the cost to file is fairly low, as long as there’s no court appearance, the amount gained is close to US$50k if the target accepts the settlement offer and, since most targets know how much any defence of the patent would cost, they do.
One of the problems for the target is that once the patent is issued by the USPTO, the court must presume it is valid, so any defence that impugns the validity of the patent can’t be decided at summary judgment. In the GNOME case, the sued project, shotwell, predated the filing of the patent by several years, so it should be obvious that even if shotwell did infringe the patent, it would have been prior art which should have prevented the issuing of the patent in the first place. Unfortunately such an obvious problem can’t be used to get the case tossed on summary judgement because it impugns the validity of the patent. Put simply, once the USPTO issues a patent it’s pretty much impossible to defend against accusations of infringement without an expensive trial which makes the settlement for small sums look very tempting.
If the target puts up any sort of fight, Rothschild, knowing the lack of merits to the case, will usually reduce the amount offered for settlement or, in extreme cases, simply drop the lawsuit. The last line of defence is the LLC. If the target finds some way to win damages (as ADS did in 2017) , the only thing on the hook is the LLC with the limited liability shielding Rothschild personally.
[...]
While the lessons above should work if another Rothschild like Troll comes along, it’s by no means guaranteed and the fact that Open Source project don’t have the funding to defend themselves (even if they could raise it from the community) makes them look vulnerable. One thing the entire community could do to mitigate this problem is set up a community defence fund. We did this once before 16 years ago when SCO was threatening to sue Linux users and we could do it again. Knowing there was a deep pot to draw on would certainly make any Rothschild like Troll think twice about the vulnerability of an Open Source project, and may even deter the usual NPE type troll with more resources and better crafted patents.
Finally, it should be noted that this episode demonstrates how broken the patent system still is. The key element Rothschild like trolls require is the presumption of validity of a granted patent. In theory, in the light of the Alice decision, the USPTO should never have granted the patent but it did and once that happened the troll targets have no option than either to pay up the smaller sum requested or expend a larger sum on fighting in court. Perhaps if the USPTO can’t stop the issuing of bogus patents it’s time to remove the presumption of their validity in court … or at least provide some sort of prima facia invalidity test to apply at summary judgment (like the project is older than the patent, perhaps).
AS a developing country, the Philippines is always challenged to provide concerned stakeholders all their information and communications technology (ICT) needs to boost the digital capability of the country.
Radenta Technologies Inc., a Filipino-owned computing technology company, recently pointed out that using the Linux operating system is one major way to meet the challenges of the dearth in computing software. “One difference, however, is that Linux is an open source software that is free and available for the public to view, edit and, for those with the technical skill, contribute to. Linux is customizable. You can swap out word processor, web browsers, system display graphics and other user-interface components,” the company said in a press statement.
PicoRio Linux RISC-V SBC is an Open Source Alternative to Raspberry Pi Board
There’s a lot of interest/hype around RISC-V, and low-cost boards such as Longan Nano or Maixduino are already available, but those are based on microcontroller-class chips, even though it’s possible to run Linux on Kendryte K210 RISC-V board, it comes without MMU, so it’s not for everyone.
Linux capable RISC-V boards do exist but cost several hundred dollars or more with the likes of HiFive Unleashed and PolarFire SoC Icicle development kit. If only there was a RISC-V board similar to the Raspberry Pi board and with a similar price point… The good news is that the RISC-V International Open Source (RIOS) Laboratory is collaborating with Imagination technologies to bring PicoRio RISC-V SBC to market at a price point similar to Raspberry Pi.
Recent comments
1 hour 17 min ago
1 hour 20 min ago
4 hours 43 min ago
9 hours 6 min ago
10 hours 7 min ago
10 hours 18 min ago
18 hours 28 min ago
18 hours 40 min ago
18 hours 51 min ago
19 hours 15 min ago