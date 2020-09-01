Security Leftovers
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Back in March of this year, I transferred teams within Red Hat and joined the Ansible Core team to work primarily as a release engineer/release manager. Shortly after joining, I shadowed how releases were cut, and from there began to cut releases myself.
I’ve had a number of people including some friends ask how we handle our branching and release schedule and cut releases, so I wanted to address that and discuss it some.
In what follows, I use the term “Ansible” to refer to both: ansible < 2.10 and ansible-base >= 2.10. “Ansible” – the community distribution of collections – follows its own development cycle, independent of ansible-base.
Keep in mind that this process does change over time, so this post is likely to become outdated as time goes on. As a recent example, when I started, we no longer published release candidates for every patch release1, and I have pushed to start doing them again.
mainstream giant goes countercultural.” That is how the technology press described the decision in the early 2000s by ibm, then a paragon of corporate it, to back Linux, an obscure operating system written by a ragtag collection of activist coders. In the event, the unnatural combination wound up being a match made in computing heaven. It turned Linux into a serious rival to Microsoft’s Windows, then the dominant operating system, and justified the decentralised way that Linux had been developed. This benefited ibm and fuelled the rise of cloud computing, which is mostly powered by Linux and similar “open source” software.
We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.7.3 is generally available as of September 2, 2020.
Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure.
In part 2 of the vDPA kernel framework series, we discussed the design and implementation of vhost-vDPA bus driver and virtio-vDPA bus driver. Both drivers are based on the vDPA bus which is explained in part 1 of the vDPA kernel framework series. In this post we will cover the use cases for those two bus drivers and how they can be put to use for bare metal, container and VM.
This post is intended for developers and architects who want to understand how vDPA is integrated with the existing software stacks such as QEMU, traditional kernel subsystems (networking and block), DPDK applications etc.
The post is composed of two sections: the first part focuses on the typical use cases for the vhost-vDPA bus driver. The second part focuses on several typical use cases for the virtio-vDPA bus driver.
The need to deliver applications faster is near-universal, even in organizations that traditionally are perceived as risk-averse. As the foundations of DevOps, continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) are essential to application delivery in most organizations. Together, CI/CD tools and processes automate building and testing applications on every code or configuration change, then trigger a sequence of workflows that deliver the application to production.
Automation helps developers deliver quality applications faster while reducing human error, with proven results. As an example, Ford, one of the largest automakers in the United States, has accelerated their development process by adopting DevOps processes and CI/CD workflows, reducing their application delivery time to minutes instead of months.
Kubernetes and containers play an important role in reducing barriers to automating application delivery by providing the APIs and tools required to spin up infrastructure and deploy applications on demand. Automation on this level paved the way for many organizations to embark on a DevOps transformation, adopting not just the tools but the mindset and collaborative culture that comes with them. As the Kubernetes platform for developers, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform was designed to support developer teams in adopting CI/CD practices and automating application delivery workflows.
Software: BpyTOP, PGPainless, Todoist
The top utility needs little introduction to seasoned Linux users. top is a small utility that offers a dynamic real-time view of a running system. It allows users to monitor the processes that are running on a system. top has two main sections, with the first showing general system information such as the amount of time the system has been up, load averages, the number of running and sleeping tasks, as well as information on memory and swap usage. The second main section displays an ordered list of processes and their process ID number, the user who owns the process, the amount of resources the process is consuming (processor and memory), as well as the running time of that process. Some versions of top offer extensive customization of the display, such as choice of columns or sorting method.
top remains a useful utility. It helps with system administration by identifying users and processes that are hogging the system. It is also useful for non-system administrators, helping to track and kill errant processes. However, top is showing its age and there are a bunch of utilities that offer a more feature-laden and visually attractive alternative.
BpyTOP is an alternative to top. It’s a resource monitor that shows usage and stats for processor, memory, disks, network and processes. As its name suggests, its written in Python. What’s not obvious from its name is that BpyTOP is a port of bashtop, but it’s recommended to use BpyTOP rather than its predecessor.
After two years and a dozen alpha versions I am very glad to announce the first stable release of PGPainless! The release is available on maven central.
PGPainless aims to make using OpenPGP with Bouncycastle fun again by abstracting away most of the complexity and overhead that normally comes with it. At the same time PGPainless remains configurable by making heavy use of the builder pattern for almost everything.
Prepare for a productivity boost because an official Todoist app for Linux desktops has been released.
Todoist is a task and project management service with serious pedigree as more than 20 million people use it to arrange, plan, track, and collaborate on projects, tasks, and other todos.
Official Todoist apps have long been available on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. Now Linux joins the family too.
Zoom, the cloud meeting company, unifies cloud video conferencing, simple online meetings, and group messaging into one easy-to-use platform. Our solution offers the best video, audio, and screen-sharing experience across Zoom Rooms, Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and H.323/SIP room systems.
HP Releases Z Series Laptops with Official Ubuntu 20.04 Support
Computer maker HP announced its latest offering Z series of laptops with certified Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
