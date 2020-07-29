Android Leftovers
More Android 'Fleeceware' to Uninstall From Your Phone
Redmi 8A Dual starts receiving Android 10 update in India
Ulefone Armor 9 with Android 10 and FLIR Lepton camera
Asus ZenFone Max M2 & ZenFone Max M1 Android 10 update status: Here's what we
After Android 10 and Android 11, Android phones really don't need yearly updates
OPPO ColorOS 8 update (Android 11) tracker
Oppo is beta testing Android 11 ColorOS 8 on the Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Reno3 and Reno3 Pro: official ROM could arrive on Android 11 launch day
[Update: Reno4 Pro too] Oppo Android 11 beta recruitment for Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Reno3, & Reno3 Pro kick-starts on September 7
How to Record Slow Motion Videos on Any Android Phone
How to take scrolling screenshots on Android phones
How to sideload any application on Android TV
Google's all-new Android TV dongle could make your Chromecast look incredibly overpriced
Google Is Finally Getting Serious About Android Automotive
Ruggedised for road warriors: Conker ST60 – 6″ Android
Seven tips and tricks for YouTube Music on Android
This dongle could bring Android Auto wireless to almost any car
30 of the best Android games with controller support in 2020
15 free-to-play Android games that don't suck
Arch Linux-based EndeavourOS Will Soon Release Distro For ARM CPUs
The discontinuation of Arch-based Antergos last year led to the arrival of its brand new successor, EndeavourOS. It was started by former Antergos moderator Bryan Poerwoatmodjo, who is now Project Leader and Community Manager of Endeavour OS. Since the first stable release of EndeavourOS on July 15th, 2019, it has kept progressing to deliver the easiest and friendliest Arch Linux-based distro with a graphical offline and online installer.
6 Best Linux Diff Tools
File comparison compares the contents of computer files, finding their common contents and their differences. The result of the comparison is often known as a diff. diff is also the name of a famous console based file comparison utility that outputs the differences between two files. The diff utility was developed in the early 1970s on the Unix operating system. Typically, diff is used to show the changes between two versions of the same file. Modern implementations also support binary files. Linux has many good GUI tools that enable you to clearly see the difference between two files or two versions of the same file. This roundup selects 6 of our favourite GUI diff tools. All of them are open source goodness.
News Hotfix: Nitrux 1.3.2
A week after the release of Nitrux 1.3.2 (see Changelog), we’re making a new ISO available to the public. This new ISO addresses two problems; the first was the incorrect version number, a minor, aesthetic issue. The second is a rebuilt root filesystem that significantly improves the compatibility of packages now that we have moved from systemd to OpenRC. This new ISO is not a new version of the distribution; it’s an updated installation media. The new ISO file is nitrux-release-amd64_2020.09.05.iso, therefore we’re removing the previous ISO file from our server, our Sourceforge storage, and our OSDN storage. Our ISO files include a file called .INFO. We utilize this file to add the path to the MD5 checksum and the commit in our CI that generates that specific ISO file, which is very useful to determine what may have gone wrong during the build of a specific image.
