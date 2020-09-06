Serge Hallyn: sxmo on pinephone
If you are looking for a new phone that either respects your privacy, leaves you in control, or just has a different form factor from the now ubiquitous 6″ slab, there are quite a few projects in various states of readiness...
[...]
So I’m back to running what I’ve had on it for a month or two – sxmo, the suckless mobile operating system. It’s an interesting, different take on> interacting with the phone, and I quite like it.
LXDE vs XFCE: Which Is the Better Lightweight Desktop Environment?
In the hunt for lighter Desktop Environments for your Linux system, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the number of choices available to you. The community will send you all over the Internet looking at different DEs, and you’ll end up confused and looking to go back to whatever you had before. We’ve taken the liberty of narrowing the list down to just two choices: LXDE vs. XFCE. We discuss here which is the better lightweight desktop environment.
Raspberry Pi, Intel, AMD and ARM
-
I have been running some workloads on Raspberry Pi’s / Leap for some time. I manage them using salt-ssh along with a Pine64 running OpenBSD. You can read more about using Salt this way in my Using Salt like Ansible post.
-
OpenAuto Pro software is a Raspberry Pi-based head-unit solution that brings various features to your car including Bluetooth hands-free Profile, music streaming, integrated media player, navigation via Android Auto, screen mirroring, rear camera support, and more.
But TDJ realized he needs more than just a Raspberry Pi, touchscreen display, and OpenAuto Pro software to meet his requirements, so he designed CarPiHat add-on board for Raspberry Pi providing power supply, opto-isolated GPIOs, CAN Bus, and 12V outputs.
-
Intel has already announced Intel Tiger Lake processors designed for long battery-life, ultra-thin laptops, but which will also be found in industrial applications. I was also told Intel Elkhart Lake processors would be announced on September 24th. Elkhart Lake processors are based on the new Atom Tremont architecture, and so far, I thought they would be the successors to the affordable Gemini Lake processors. But FanlessTech just leaked the Jasper Lake lineup, also based on Tremont and whose SKUs closely match what we would expect from Gemini Lake successors. At this point, there are three desktop SKUs with 10W TDP, and three mobile SKUs with 6W TDP.
-
Ibase’s fanless, Ubuntu-ready “ASB200-918” embedded PC runs on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000 and offers up to 32GB DDR4, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x GbE, 5x USB, 4x COM, and 2x M.2 including NVMe support.
Ibase announced a compact, semi-rugged embedded computer built around its 3.5-inch IB918 SBC with a choice of four AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000 SoCs. The fanless, 240 x 162 x 42mm ASB200-918 is designed for industrial control, factory, kiosk, and other space-critical applications.
-
ARM has announced its first 64 bit, Linux-capable Cortex-R processor, which it has earmarked for computational storage solutions.
Its PR suggests that it “a chip designed to enable a new generation of storage devices that will not only hold data but help process it”.
Such devices are part of an emerging hardware category known as computational storage, which is usually when tech journalists have a bit of a snooze. No one got laid talking about storage in a bar, and few ever want to write about something that even the PR person spins unenthusiastically.
ARM's chip “promises to provide a speed boost for latency-sensitive workloads such as machine learning and real-time analytics applications”.
Graphics: Vulkan 1.2.153, V3DV, AV1/AV2
-
Vulkan 1.2.153 doesn't come with any new extensions or major changes aside from an important fundamental change if you are interacting with their Git repository.
Vulkan 1.2.153 is out this morning with just the usual assortment of documentation fixes/clarifications. About the most noteworthy on that front is adding some developer documentation to the appendices for several extensions like VK_EXT_memory_budget but overall it's a fairly mundane release.
-
The V3DV open-source Vulkan driver being developed by consulting firm Igalia for the Raspberry Pi Foundation is nearing official support for Vulkan 1.0.
V3DV is the modern Vulkan driver for current Broadcom SoCs catering to the Raspberry Pi 4 single board computer and presumably future generations as well. Igalia engineers have been working to wrap up support for Vulkan robust buffer access and multi-sampling with the V3DV code in recent weeks. That went well and more Vulkan demos are now running on the Raspberry Pi 4.
-
While AV1 adoption is still taking off and finally seeing desktop hardware with AV1 decode, given the time it takes to develop a new high-end video codec it shouldn't come as too much surprise that "AV2" is already being explored.
A Phoronix reader tipped us off this morning that the aomedia.org roadmap for the Alliance for Open Media industry consortium that spearheads AV1 has already started with "R&D for AV2 has begun in earnest."
-
Intel's open-source SVT-AV1 encoder that is now being used as the basis for the AV1 Software Working Group and used by Netflix and other organizations for being one of the most performant CPU-based AV1 encoders is out with a new release.
SVT-AV1 0.8.5 is out this morning with a few improvements on the encoder front. SVT-AV1 0.8.5 adds multi-staged HME support, new quality speed trade-offs tuned for video on-demand use-cases, new optimization pass work, improved lambda generation, and other enhancements. There are also bug fixes, better continuous integration coverage, improvements stemming from static analysis of the code, and more.
