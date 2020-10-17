today's howtos
How to Install GhostBSD 20.04.8 + VMware Tools on VMware Workstation - SysAdmin
This video tutorial shows how to install GhostBSD 20.04.8 on VMware Workstation step by step.
Z Lua: The Fastest Way To Navigate Linux - YouTube
Today we're checking out a new and interesting way to navigate through your Linux file system called z lua which learns how you navigate linux and provides you with neat shortcuts to do it quicker.
How to Copy Text from Nano Editor to Shell – Linux Hint
To cut or copy text in Nano editor, the Ctrl+K or Ctrl+6 shortcuts are used to cut and copy, respectively. These shortcuts do not copy the text to your GNOME clipboard. Instead, they copy the text only to a special cut buffer inside the Nano editor. You cannot paste the cut or copied text from the cut buffer to anywhere outside the Nano editor, including the shell.
How do I move the cursor in Nano? – Linux Hint
We are familiar with different keyboard shortcuts that are used in the nano text editor. So, we will find how to move your cursor or navigate through nano. As we know, you can navigate within a file using the arrows keys or through the Home, Page Up, and Page Down, End keys.
But, more specifically, here we will discuss above some shortcuts that we can use with the ^ symbol or Ctrl key for cursor navigation in Nano. If you have a problem with remembering these shortcuts, then, using Ctrl+G, you can display help where you can easily find all shortcuts for each specific action.
To move your cursor in the forward direction, you can use Ctrl+f and for backward movement, use Ctrl+b. These keys will move forward or backward your cursor one letter or character at a time. To move your cursor one word forward, then use Ctrl+Space and use Alt+Space to move one word backward.
How to get respect from your tech-career peers - YouTube
How to install Mine-Imator on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Mine-Imator on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
How to manage tasks on Linux with AO
AO is an unofficial take on the Microsoft Todo app for Linux. It aims to give Linux users an elegant way of managing their tasks using the Microsoft tool.
How to install and use Joplin note-taking app on Ubuntu 20.04 – Linux Hint
Joplin is an open-source & free note-taking application, bundled with plenty of features. Joplin is extremely powerful and can easily handle the organization and management of large sets of notes categorized into multiple notebooks. Joplin further allows users to synchronize their accounts with cloud services. In this article, how to install and use Joplin note-taking app on Ubuntu 20.04 is explained.
How to install Peppermint OS in Virtual Box – Linux Hint
Linux is one of the most sought-after operating systems in recent times. It is free and open-source and is highly customizable. Operating systems are often referred to as distributions. One such great alternative is the Peppermint OS distribution, an extremely lightweight Lubuntu based Linux distribution that makes use of the LXDE desktop environment. In this article, how one can install Peppermint OS on VirtualBox is explained.
Raspberry Pi Not Connecting to Wi-Fi – Linux Hint
If you’re using Raspberry Pi for your projects, you may face many wireless or Wi-Fi network connectivity issues once in a while. These issues may be difficult to solve for you. In this article, I am going to talk about different Wi-Fi network connectivity issues and show you how to solve them.
Marcus Lundblad: Maps in GNOME 3.38
It's been a while since the last blog post and it's been a while since 3.38.0 was released, and in fact there was already the stable on-schedule 3.38.1 release. On top of that a sneaky asynchronous programming bug showed up that in some circumstances such as high-latency connections, or fast typing can give out-of-sync search results I cut an extra 3.38.1.1 patch release. But now to the summary of the 3.38 user-facing changes. I think all of this has been covered in previous posts, but I guess it's always nice with a bit of a summary.
A few thoughts on Plasma/Wayland, KWinFT
There's a lot of intense, opinionated debate on the current state of Plasma's Wayland session these days. This seems to be fueled by mainly two events, Fedora's announcement to flip to Wayland by default for version 34 of their KDE variant, and a a recent fork of KWin and a few other components of Plasma, KWinFT. On the first, I think it's a great move. Concerns of a repeat of the "shipped before it's ready" situation of early KDE 4 releases aside (for now; more on this in a moment), it certainly feels like it makes sense for Fedora in particular - it's a bold, technology-focused early adopter move, something I think the Fedora user audience generally appreciates the distro for. Plus other Fedora variants default to Wayland already, so there's an appreciable desire to make the various offerings more consistent. Distros should understand the user audiences they're trying to cater to, and if a distro believes there's a market for a particular flavor of desktop, it's certainly fine to challenge upstreams to provide the needed software. I think as far as Plasma on Wayland is concerned, the challenge is thoughtfully timed - it's coming after the KDE community voted to declare good Wayland support a community-wide goal, after all. I think there's every reason to believe this decision will lead to good things if the two (and overlapping) communities collaborate to make a good showing. Nice. It's 2020, for crying out loud! Why is this taking so long? A lot of us have some things in common. For example, if you're reading this, chances are you are the sort of person who is not indifferent to technological progress, even easily excited by it. Many of us also are also drawn to competition. So people really care about how far down the road to Wayland adoption every of the competing projects is, and theories abound on what the comparison says about them. This is set against a backdrop of Wayland also still maturing as an upstream technology, driven forward by the same competing projects working together. One particular claim that's been popping into the conversation lately is that Plasma not having the Wayland conversion safely in it's rear-view mirror yet is evidence of a project that's somehow fundamentally flawed, and unable to focus on what matters and make good long-term plans and roadmaps. If you didn't encounter this in one of the heated debates on social media yet it probably sounds a bit breathless to you, or maybe not really worth acknowledging - but it's actually my main reason to write this blog post, because it's an interesting excuse to talk about recent Plasma history!
OSMC's October update is here with Debian Buster and Kodi 18.8
As you may have noticed, we didn't release an OSMC update for a while. After a lot of hard work, OSMC's October update is now here featuring Debian 10, codename "Buster" and Kodi 18.8. This yields a number of improvements and is one of our most significant OSMC updates yet. It featurues: - Better performance - A larger number of software packages to choose from - More up to date software packages to choose from We'd like to thank everyone involved with testing and developing this update. We continue to work on our improved video stack for Vero 4K and Vero 4K + which brings HDR10+ and 3D MVC support. We also continue to work on Raspberry Pi 4 support and we will shortly make some kernel 5.x test builds available in our forums for currently supported Pi models so we can use a unified kernel code base for all models. Also Debian: [sparkylinux] Boostnote
Graylog Monitoring Server on Ubuntu Linux for Monitoring Server/Services
Graylog is not a system monitoring tool; it’s a system monitoring server. I am sure; previously, you have been using tools to monitor your Linux system. The concept of Graylog is mind-blowing; it’s enormous. Have you thought before that you can install an entire server to monitor your system or services? Graylog offers you to monitor your small, medium, and big all types of systems and services. As you are going through this post, you will learn a lot about the Graylog monitoring server. Graylog will provide you every single detail that you might have wanted to know about your system. Installing and configuring the Graylog monitoring server is not much complex on Ubuntu and other Linux distributions.
