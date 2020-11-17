today's howtos
Feedback: UIs, Mac pains, hardware, teaching and octal
It's time for more reader feedback, and some responses.
How to Install Ruby on Debian 10 Linux - Linux Concept
Nowadays, Ruby is the most popular language, especially for SaaS application development. It has a perfect and elegant syntax structure, and it is the language behind the ultimate robust framework known as Ruby on Rails.
In this tutorial, we will explain the three different processes to install Ruby on Debian 10 machine.
How to SSH into a Docker Container [Two Ways]
You can easily enter docker container but if you want to access it via SSH directly, here's how to configure SSH access to a container.
How to Use hexdump Command in Linux? – Linux Hint
Hexdump is a powerful tool in Linux systems that are mostly used by developers and app debuggers. It can convert input files and data into a pleasant and readable format.
Here’s a real-life example where hexdump may be helpful. If you’re working with binary data, this will be very difficult to understand. For ease, you can quickly turn the binary data into hexadecimal or decimal.
In this guide, check out how to use hexdump command in Linux.
How to handle a Linux kernel panic | Enable Sysadmin
Here is a collection of resources to help you deal with kernel panic events.
How to Install Rocket.Chat Server with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04
Rocket.Chat is a web-based chat application written in JavaScript, using the Meteor full-stack framework. It is an open-source chat collaboration platform that allows you to communicate securely in real-time across multiple devices. It is self-hosted and supports voice and video chat, video conferencing, file sharing and many more. It has client application available for all platforms including, Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rocket.Chat on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
How to Increase VirualBox Disk Size [Linux & Windows]
Running out of space on your virtual machine? Here's step by step tutorial to show you how to increase the disk size for VMs created in VirtualBox.
How to setup and use backups in Zorin OS
In this beginner tutorial I will discuss how to setup and use backups in Zorin OS.
How to install the SonarQube code quality analyzer on Ubuntu Server 20.04 - TechRepublic
Looking for a way to analyze your code to find issues and vulnerabilities? If so, Jack Wallen thinks SonarQube is exactly what you need. Learn how to install this tool.
How do I set SELinux to Permissive Mode? – Linux Hint
SELinux or Security-Enhanced Linux, i.e., the security mechanism of the Linux-based systems operates on Mandatory Access Control (MAC) by default. To implement this access control model, SELinux makes use of a security policy in which all the rules regarding access control are explicitly stated. Based on these rules, SELinux take decisions regarding granting or denying access of any object to a user.
In today’s article, we would like to share with you the methods of setting SELinux to the “Permissive” mode after walking you through its important details.
How To Install Wireshark on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Wireshark on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Wireshark is a free and open-source network protocol analyzer. With Wireshark, you can capture incoming and outgoing packets of a network in real-time and use it for network troubleshooting, packet analysis, software and communication protocol development, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of the Wireshark network analyzer on CentOS 8.
