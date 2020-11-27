How to Install PHP 8 on CentOS. This guide let you learn how install the latest PHP version 8 on your CentOS system or your CentOS server on any VPS or any Cloud or any Dedicated hosting and configure it with Httpd and Nginx.
The latest PHP 8 version is officially released on November 26th, 2020. It comes with a number of new features and a few incompatibilities that you should be aware of before upgrading from the previous version.
This installation is tested on Google Cloud Platform with a Compute Compute Engine VM Instance. So this set up is guaranteed to work on all Linux based servers.
In April of 2020, Ubuntu released Focal Fossa, the latest LTS version of the popular Linux distribution.
As such, DevOps developers interested in taking advantage of the latest Ubuntu features in their CI builds are looking at performing an Jenkins installations of Ubuntu 20, which is exactly the focus of this tutorial.
If you’re Jenkins builds don’t use Docker, you’re not playing the continuous integration game on expert level.
By delegating the compile, test, package and deploy steps to a Docker container, Jenkins installations don’t need to be supplemented with a suite of build tools such as Maven, Gradle or Ant. And environments that integrate Jenkins with Docker need not be bothered with the ongoing of maintenance and upkeep of quality control software such as Sonarcube or Nexus. Just use a pre-configured Docker container and your Jenkins builds get access to all of those resources, without the headache of managing and maintaining all of that peripheral software. The integration of Jenkins with Docker really is the smartest way to do continuous integration.
FontManager 0.8 Released with Google Fonts Integration
The Font Manager 0.8.0 update introduces integration with Google Fonts, one of the largest online sources of freely licensed font families.
Users can click the ‘G’ tool bar icon to instantly access more than 1,000 fonts distributed through Google’s type hub. Fonts can be display by name, recency, popularity, or ‘trending’, and filtered by font type, variation, and language support.
Font families can be previewed instantaneously in an increasing-size ‘waterfall’ presentation (the exact text can be customised) or a big block of randomly placeholder text. Font size, colour, and background colour are all configurable too.
Top 5 Linux Server Malware and Rootkits Scanners
The theory that convinced most of us to join the Linux OS universe is its impenetrable nature. We were excited that using a Linux Operating system did not require us to have an anti-virus installed on our systems. As the latter statements might be true, we should be careful of using too many sweeteners to build up assumptions about the Linux operating system security metrics. We would not want to deal with any diabetic outcomes in the practical world.
The Linux operating system is risk-free on paper but characterized by vulnerabilities in a production environment. These vulnerabilities entail risk-centered and harmful programs incubating viruses, rootkits, and ransomware.
If you invest your skills to be a Linux OS administrator, you need to sharpen your security measures skills, especially when dealing with production servers. Big brands continue to invest in coping with evolving new security threats targeting the Linux OS. The evolution of these measures propels the development of adaptive security tools. They detect the malware and other flaws in a Linux system and initiate useful, corrective, and preventive mechanisms to counter the viable system threats.
Currently in development and not yet considered a full game but still very impressive anyway, Veloren is a free and open source multiplayer voxel RPG. Inspired by the likes of Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft it's a very exciting project to be following. Written in the popular Rust programming language it fully supports Linux, macOS and Windows.
This latest release is the biggest yet, with overhauls to various parts of the game as well as introducing plenty of new features to keep players busy.
[...]
The full source code is up on GitLab.
While the focus of Godot 4.0 Vulkan rewrite has largely been enhancements to the 3D engine, the 2D side will also see several improvements.
Improved Performance
Thanks to Vulkan (which has a much lower draw-call cost than OpenGL), 2D itself in Godot 4.0 will see a speedup for free. But that's not the only reason, many internal improvements and optimizations also contribute to a smoother experience. Changes in memory allocation strategy and internal simplification in draw call logic make it much more efficient to manually call thousands of draw() functions from a node's _draw() callback. Many of these improvements will also accelerate GLES3 and GLES2 back-ends.
Improved 2D lighting
Godot 3.x supported 2D lighting, but this did not happen without several constraints. The main one was performance due to every light being rendered in a separate draw pass. This is no longer a problem in 4.0, as all lights are drawn in a single pass.
Since Firefox Nightly is now using CRLite to determine if enrolled websites’ certificates are revoked, it’s useful to dig into the data to answer why a given certificate issuer gets enrolled or not.
Ultimately this is a matter of whether the CRLs for a given issuer are available to CRLite, and are valid, but the Internet is a messy place, and sometimes things don’t work as planned. If an issuing CA is not enrolled in CRLite, the Mozilla infrastructure emits enough information to figure out what went wrong.
A lot has happened around KDE Itinerary in the past two months again, since the last summary blog. All components will be part of the KDE release service starting with the 20.12 series, we got a new backend server for the station maps, arrival and departure platforms are now properly identified, and much more.
[...]
The biggest news behind the scenes is that the new backend for maps.kde.org is now finally live! This gives us up-to-date OSM data for the train station maps, with a lot more detail and various precision loss issues fixed. Most visible is probably that we now also see platform section labels and ticket machines, as well as almost all geometry reassembly glitches being fixed now.
This work not only helps KDE Itinerary, but also the primary user of this system, Marble. A big thank you to the sysadmin team for making that happen!
A number of things are happening around KDE’s Android infrastructure as well, which KDE Itinerary relies upon. See the dedicated post on that.
In partnership with Google, Asus joined the bandwagon in reinventing desktops into smaller forms and integrating Chrome OS into it, breathing new life to the declining traditional forms. Asus Chromebox is an elegantly-styled, lightweight, compact, and versatile desktop. It’s highly favored by users who only need the basics of a desktop computer, such as web browsing, video streaming, and simple file processing. Furthermore, it has full support for Android apps on Google play. The price tag is also pocket-friendly, especially if you are content with lower-end models. There is also no need to install anti-virus software as the built-in security with Chrome OS automatically installs updates and fixes, keeping it safe from some malware and viruses. Although Asus Chromebox has not been the first in the market, it has been making waves since its introduction in 2014.
The rustup working group is happy to announce the release of rustup version 1.23.0. Rustup is the recommended tool to install Rust, a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
[...]
The Rust team releases a new version every six weeks, bringing new features and bugfixes on a regular basis. Sometimes a regression slips into a stable release, and the team releases a "point release" containing fixes for that regression. For example, 1.45.1 and 1.45.2 were point releases of Rust 1.45.0, while 1.46.0 and 1.47.0 both had no point releases.
With rustup 1.22.1 or earlier if you wanted to use a stable release you were able to either install stable (which automatically updates to the latest one) or a specific version number, such as 1.48.0, 1.45.0 or 1.45.2. Starting from this release of rustup (1.23.0) you can also install a minor version without specifying the patch version, like 1.48 or 1.45. These "virtual" releases will always point to the latest patch release of that cycle, so rustup toolchain install 1.45 will get you a 1.45.2 toolchain.
One of the first areas we discussed was data bearing enums – these have been very important to Bryan. In keeping with a pattern we all noted these take a construct that’s relatively commonly implemented by hand in C (or skipped as too much effort, as Lars found) and provides direct support in the language for it. For both Daniel and Lars this has been key to their enjoyment of Rust, it makes things that are good practice or common idioms in C and C++ into first class language features which makes them more robust and allows them to fade into the background in a way they can’t when done by hand.
[...]
This distracted us a bit from the actual content of the article and we had an interesting discussion of the issues with handling OS differences in filenames portably. Rather than mapping filenames onto a standard type within the language and then have to map back out into whatever representation the system actually uses Rust has an explicit type for filenames which must be explicitly converted on those occasions when it’s required, meaning that a lot of file handling never needs to worry about anything except the OS native format and doesn’t run into surprises. This is in keeping with Rust’s general approach to interfacing with things that can’t be represented in its abstractions, rather than hide things it keeps track of where things that might break the assumptions it makes are and requires the programmer to acknowledge and handle them explicitly. Both Lars and Daniel said that this made them feel a lot more confident in the code that they were writing and that they had a good handle on where complexity might lie, Lars noted that Rust is the first languages he’s felt comfortable writing multi threaded code in.
When starting out in the programming world, beginners often face the dilemma of choosing which programming language to learn first. Questions like, ‘What are the most popular programming languages,’ ‘Will the chosen language have any relevance in the future,’ ‘Where to learn to code,’ ‘Learning which language will provide more benefits professionally”, continue to rattle the minds. At the same time, while we worry about lagging in the fast-paced technological world, new programming languages (Elm, Rust, Kotlin, Elixir, Crystal, etc.) emerge, poised to overtake an older one. Furthermore, learning to code these languages is important as they provide programmers a crucial medium of connecting humans to computers. Since computers cannot comprehend the languages of the common man, these programmed commands can be used to control the behavior and output of a machine through accurate algorithms. Hence, helping us harness the power of computing in all human endeavors and projects.
Ternary operators are Python built-in conditional operators that are used to evaluate the defined conditions. It evaluates the condition for being true or false. Like the if-else statement, it is another way of defining conditional statements. The ternary operator is defined in the single line. The if-else statement and ternary operator returns a similar output. The ternary operator was introduced in Python version 2.5. This article explains the Python ternary operator in detail with examples.
Owing to the versatility and availability of vast built-in modules, functions, and statements, Python is now a widely-used general-purpose programming language. The Python built-in features help programmers to perform complicated tasks very simply and efficiently. The zfill() is a Python built-in function that zeros on the left of the string to fill the specified width and return the string’s copy. It makes a padded string by adding zeros. This article demonstrates the use of the Python zfill() function.
We have recently faced a problem where some of the first Scylla tables we created on our main production cluster were not in line any more with the evolved schemas that recent tables are using.
This typical engineering problem requires either to keep those legacy tables and data queries or to migrate it to the more optimal model with the bandwagon of applications to be modified to query the data the new way… That’s something nobody likes doing but hey, we don’t like legacy at Numberly so let’s kill that one!
To overcome this challenge we used the scylla-migrator project and I thought it could be useful to share this experience.
User management on Linux can be done in three complementary ways. You can use the graphical tools provided by your distribution. These tools have a look and feel that depends on the distribution. If you are a novice Linux user on your home system, then use the graphical tool that is provided by your distribution. This will make sure that you do not run into problems.
Another option is to use command line tools like useradd, usermod, gpasswd, passwd and others. Server administrators are likely to use these tools, since they are familiar and very similar across many different distributions. This guide will focus on these command line tools.
A third and rather extremist way is to edit the local configuration files directly using vi (or vipw/vigr). Do not attempt this as a novice on production systems!
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Django on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Django is the most popular Python web framework designed to help developers build secure, scalable, and maintainable web applications. Django is free and open-source software, fast and stable which allows you to create a complex website with less coding.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Django Web Framework on a Debian 10 (Buster).
The sudo program allows a user to start a program with the credentials of another user. Before this works, the system administrator has to set up the /etc/sudoers file. This can be useful to delegate administrative tasks to another user (without giving the root password). The screenshot below shows the usage of sudo.
User ‘rd’ received the right to run useradd with the credentials of root. This allows ‘rd’ to create new users on the system without becoming root and without knowing the root password.
Now that Ubuntu Desktop is available for Raspberry Pi 4, users no longer need to fiddle with terminal commands to enjoy Plex Media Server on Raspberry Pi. In this article, we will set up Ubuntu Desktop and turn our Raspberry Pi into a streaming media server. We have chosen Plex Media Server since it is available in the Ubuntu Appliance portfolio. Check out our recent article on the Ubuntu Appliance portfolio for Raspberry Pi here.
Tootle – Lightning Fast GTK+3 Mastodon Client for Linux
Looking for a mastodon client for Linux? Tootle is a simple free and open-source GTK-based Mastodon client with dark mode support.
