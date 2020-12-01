Today in Techrights
- Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) is Not About Freedom
- [Meme] Being Occupied by Microsoft Azure and Windows
- [Meme] The Master Negotiator
- What Really Happened Last Year When Workers of the European Patent Office, Europe's Second-Largest Institution, Were About to Go on Strike
- Censored EPO Publication: Conflict Resolution Unit (CRU) Unspeakable Because Office Management Buries the Facts
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, December 03, 2020
- Linux Foundation Trolls Its Critics by Forging Metadata in Its Annual Report (Updated)
- Links 4/12/2020: Mesa 20.3.0, Manjaro 20.2 Nibia and Budgie 10.5.2
- Censored EPO Publication: Staff Cannot Comment on the Administrative Council's Meetings?
- Nobody Needs to Write a Text Editor (or Use Geany)
- [Mail] Reader's Comment on 'Fraudlinger'
- [Meme] European Patent Office Violates European Laws
- EPO Management Consciously Breaking European Union Laws: Staff and Stakeholders Subjected to Illegal Tactics and Practices, Now Exam Takers As Well

