XTerm: It's Better Than You Thought
A couple months back I switched my terminal from xfce4-terminal to the venerable xterm. For some reason I always put xterm in the same bucket as xclock, xmessage, or any other prehistoric command starting with X that comes pre-installed on any graphical Linux distribution.
It was surprising to learn that xterm is still very much actively developed. Even more surprisingly, it turns out xterm has incredibly low input latency compared to modern terminals. This is easy to test at home, try typing in xterm compared to any other terminal and feel how much snappier it is.
The lower latency alone is worth the price of admission in my opinion, so I went about configuring xterm as my default terminal. The configuration goes in ~/.Xresources and you need to run xrdb ~/.Xresources after every change, or make vim do it.
How to install ClassiCube on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install ClassiCube on a Chromebook. It is a sandbox block game inspired by Minecraft Classic. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
How to install Kodi 18.8 on Linux Mint 20.1 - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at how to install Kodi 18.8 on Linux Mint 20.1.
How to download webcomics from the command line on Linux
Would you like to back up all the strips of your favorite website? Hopefully, the open source community has the solution: a command line program to download all your favorite webcomics from your terminal.
How to Safely Uninstall Ubuntu in a Windows Dual-boot PC | FOSS Linux
Previously, We covered a post on How to dual-boot Windows and Ubuntu on the same PC. We also went further and looked at How to dual-boot two Linux distributions like Fedora and Ubuntu. This post will look at something around the same line but a little different.
How to mount Google Drive on Linux
In the past, close to 30K people signed up for a online petition, desperately wanting to have an official native Linux client for Google Drive, and yet their voice is still being ignored by Google. Perhaps when it comes to boosting their bottom line, Linux desktop market is not a priority for Google.
They can ignore Linux desktop market all they want, but they cannot ignore the power of FOSS. Faced with the frustration, the open-source community respondded, producing unofficial Google Drive clients such as Grive or SyncDrive. These clients are file synchronization tools which sync files and folders between local file system and remote Google Drive. As such, you cannot mount Google Drive using these tools.
How To Customize Your WordPress Login Page - Anto Online
Let’s face it! The default WordPress login page is quite bland. If you have some impressive stuff on your site, then showing the WordPress form is a bad first impression. The login form should at least reflect the greatness that the users are about to experience. Let us take a look at how you can customize the WordPress login page!
Besides, using the default WordPress login page shows that you are lazy or ordinary. This is a bad sign, especially when you want people to trust you. The good news is that customizing the login page is easy since it can be done with plugins’ help.
Fedora 33 : Install wordpress on Fedora distro.
For those who are celebrating the winter holidays with the Linux operating system, I have created this little tutorial...
The first step - update and upgrade the Fedora 33 Linux distro.
Efficiently Manage Remote SSH Connections With These Linux Commands
How To Install A New Desktop Environment Using Raspberry PI OS
The default desktop environment for the Raspberry PI OS is a good place to start when you first get your Raspberry PI but there are lots of other choices available.
A desktop environment encompasses every visual aspect of your computer from the backgrounds, to the way windows appear and are managed, the panels, icons and in many cases a set of default applications.
Thus far unless you have followed my guide for customising the Raspberry PI desktop your desktop experience will consist of a panel at the top, a single wastebasket icon on the desktop and a menu that pulls down from the top left and a series of system tray icons in the top right.
There are many different desktop environments available and with Raspberry PI OS there is a fairly straight forward way to install the most popular ones.
Pi4 slow USB drive fixed
I have posted about extreme sluggishness of EasyOS on the Raspberry Pi4, and fixes:
https://bkhome.org/news/202101/easyos-64-bit-running-faster-in-pi4.html
Unfortunately, that is not the end of the story. Bootup is slow, the desktop drive icons are very slow to load, and other drive-related operations are very slow. A bit of online research on Pi forums revealed the cause -- "USB attached SCSI" (CONFIG_UAS) is enabled in the kernel.
UAS makes UAS-enabled SSDs go faster, however, it seems to be broken, even on some supposedly UAS-enabled SSDs. I do recall this issue, and EasyOS kernels for x86_64 PCs have CONFIG_UAS disabled.
Linux at Home: Creative Writing with Linux
We are told by our governments that in the current crisis the single most important action we can take is to stay at home and minimise the amount of contact with others. The new variant of Covid-19 is much more transmissible than the virus’s previous version. The advice to stay safe is therefore even more important. It’s only with everyone abiding by the law can we protect our health services and save lives. In this series, we look at a range of home activities where Linux can play its part, making the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged. The change of lifestyle enforced by Covid-19 is an opportunity to expand our horizons, and spend more time on activities we have neglected in the past.
Twake – A Modern Open-Source Collaboration Platform
Twake is a modern open-source collaborative workspace that allows you to keep all of your data in one centralized location and to manage your projects using a single UI that features integrated support for all your favourite collaborative tools. Its beautiful user interface offers a rich user experience that is easy to get accustomed to whether you use it for chatting with your team, managing tasks, managing events using its calendar, or storing files. There is modern-styled online documentation to assist developers and users in having the best possible experience, and an external collaborator feature that allows for specialized discussion channels where Twake members and non-members can collaborate on projects simultaneously. Best of all, you can use it for free, subscribe to its paid plan, or host it yourself just like you would OwnCloud and NextCloud.
Stable Kernels: 5.10.7, 5.4.89, 4.19.167, 4.14.215, 4.9.251 , and 4.4.251
I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.7 kernel. All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.89 Linux 4.19.167 Linux 4.14.215 Linux 4.9.251 Linux 4.4.251
DIGITAL HOARDING: UBUNTU MIRROR
I have a bunch of Ubuntu machines on my local network at home. They all periodically need to check for updates then download & install them. Rather than have them all reach out to the official mirrors externally to my network, I decided to run my own mirror internally. This post is just a set of notes for anyone else who might be looking to do something similar. I also do a lot of software building, and re-building, which pulls all kinds of random libraries, compilers and other packages from the archive. Having it local saves me repeatedly downloading from the ‘net while the kids are on Netflix School Zoom classes. Don’t do this if you’re on a super slow connection because the mirror will probably never finish building. Also probably don’t do it if you have a per-byte billing arrangement with your provider. This will chew quite a bit of bandwidth, especially the first run. But even subsequent runs can do too, depending on how much chrurn in the Ubuntu Archive there’s been since it was last executed.
