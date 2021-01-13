today's howtos
-
How to Install and Setup Universal Media Server in Ubuntu 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook
This tutorial is going to show you how to install and setup Universal Media Server in Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop and Server.
Universal Media Server, UMS in short, is a DLNA-compliant UPnP media server allows streaming media files to a wide range of devices including video game consoles, smart TVs, smartphones, and Blu-ray players.
-
How to recon Domains and IPs with Spyse toolset – Linux Hint
Reconnaissance, shortly termed as recon, refers to the set of related activities and techniques to gather the information of a target system. For instance, various techniques are used to perform reconnaissance like Footprinting scanning, etc. Reconnaissance lies in the category of ethical hacking and can be performed by a specialized person. There are many cybersecurity software tools out there that help us to perform the reconnaissance, but few are nearly as good as Spyse.
Spyse takes a very out-of-the-box route when it comes to online security, and for this reason, it has found a following among cybersecurity enthusiasts. It can be used in the service of a search engine; it can collect large swathes of data off the web. This translates into a compelling quality. This tool has its database, which is the biggest cybersecurity database on the internet. You can get your hands on some seriously heavy-duty reconnaissance data with the Spyse database.
-
Raspbery Pi as a Brother print server - Lukáš Zapletal
This is a tutorial on how to use Raspberry Pi as a print server. In my case it’s RPi 4 with Brother 7065DN.
The first step is to download a Raspbian image, I suggest the “headless” image which does not have a graphical environment. In my case, I downloaded a 64bit image which is still in alpha because I wanted to be prepared for the future.
-
Install Memcached with Apache on Ubuntu 20.04 | RoseHosting Blog
Memcached is an open-source object caching program that speeds up your database performance by caching data in memory. It is very useful for dynamic websites that allow repeated PHP object calls to be cached in system memory. It stores data based on key-values for small arbitrary strings or objects. It offers a lot of features including, ease of use, sub-millisecond latency, multithreaded architecture, data partitioning, support for multiple languages, and many more.
-
LHB Digest #21.03: Sysadmin Interview Tips, Self-hosting Google Analytics Alternative and Linux Basics
This edition shares information on self-hosting Plausible, sysadmin job interview tips and basic Linux concepts like login shell and sub shell.
-
Connect And Disconnect WiFi From Commandline In Linux - OSTechNix
Even though getting things done via graphical mode is quite easy, you should know how to perform most of the tasks from commandline in Linux. Because, there are chances that you may need to work with Linux servers with no GUI! Also some specific tasks might be uncooperative or unresponsive in graphical mode. In this brief guide, we will learn one of the basic Linux networking concept i.e. how to connect and disconnect WiFi from commandline in Linux operating system.
There are multiple ways to activate and deactivate wireless networks in Linux from commandline. Here, we are going to discuss about two commandline tools namely nmcli and nmtui. Both comes pre-installed in many modern Linux distributions.
-
Oh, Wow! Ubuntu is Working on a Modern New Installer With Built-in Repair Option
Not a fan of the decade old Ubuntu installer? With Ubuntu 21.10, you should see a modern new installer built with Flutter.
VLC Turns 20
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
