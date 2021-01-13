Android Leftovers
Google simplifies the Android TV interface to focus on recommendations | Engadget
The latest Android TV update makes it look more like Google TV - NotebookCheck.net News
Realme C2 budget smartphone has finally received Android 10 update
Samsung Galaxy A series One UI 3.0 (Android 11) update status
Oppo Reno4 5G & Reno4 Pro 4G ColorOS 11 (Android 11) update status
GravityBox gets updated to support the Xposed Framework on Android 11
Android 12 is coming soon, hints appear in early code - Technology News
5 best free Android games like GTA 5 in 2021
10 new and notable Android apps and live wallpapers from the last two weeks including Niagara Launcher, TikTok for Android TV, and National Park Service (1/23/21 - 2/6/21)
Beware: New Matryosh DDoS Botnet Targeting Android-Based Devices
How to Boost Volume of Sounds & Conversations Around You on Android – Gadgets To Use
LibreOffice Technology, the only software platform for personal productivity on the desktop, mobile and cloud
LibreOffice Technology is the result of ten years of intensive activity on the software’s open source code, coordinated by the Engineering Steering Committee and carried out by developers, software engineers, security experts, and interface and user experience specialists of many affiliations. The goal of this evolutionary process was to create a single software platform for individual productivity on desktop, mobile and the cloud: the only approach able to offer users the interoperability features that enable transparent sharing of all content, and independence from single commercial vendors and vendor lock-in strategies. This is the opposite approach to all other proprietary and open core office suites, which have developed different versions for each platform trying to replicate the functionality, but only succeeding in part, so that – for example – the internal structure of documents (which is not visible to users) is different for each application.
today's howtos
How to restore USB normal after bootable USB
You are anxious what happen to your pen drive why it is just showing limited storage (Oh holy!) I have tried to format USB drive still the USB Drive is showing limited storage, and this all happened when I have followed the creating a bootable USB drive to Install Ubuntu on my system.
