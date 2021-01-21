Today in Techrights
- Gemini Protocol is Exciting and Its Space/Size is Growing Fast
- More Than a Fortnight After Installing Microsoft Surveillance and Keys on Millions of Computers Without Users' Consent the Spin Comes From the Raspberry Pi Company (via Microsoft)
- Microsofters Trying to Poach Key GNU/Linux Developers (Without Even Disclosing That They're Microsofters)
- The Good, the Bad, and the Truly Awful in Patent Law
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, February 12, 2021
- Links 13/2/2021: New Release of OpenMandriva, FreeBSD 13.0 Beta 2, Gentoo's Fredric Dies
- EPO Propaganda on Overdrive... to the Point of Breaking the EPO's Web Site
- Techrights Over Gemini Officially Launched
- Links 12/2/2021: SolidRun CuBox-M, KernelCare for Raspberry Pi and More
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, February 11, 2021
- What Microsoft Did to the Raspberry Pi Foundation is Part of a Broader Anti-GNU/Linux Strategy
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, February 10, 2021
- Links 11/2/2021: System76 Keyboards, GRUB 2.06 Plans and More
- When You Know the EPO Distracts the Media (and Thus the Public) From Something
- The Current Approach Isn't Working (If the Goal is to Encourage Diversity Rather Than Corporate Public Relations Stunts)
- Does Outreachy and a Code of Conduct Increase Diversity? Case Study From Debian
How to Install Java in Arch Linux and Manjaro
This quick beginner's guide explains the steps you need to install Java in Arch Linux and related distributions such as Manjaro.
Programming Leftovers
Latest High-Profile Videos/Audiocasts/Shows About GNU/Linux
Latest Additions to Linux and 'Killing' UNIX
