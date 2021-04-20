today's howtos
How To Install PufferPanel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PufferPanel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, PufferPanel is a free, open-source web-based game server management system that allows you to create multiple game servers. With the help of PufferPanel, you can manage multiple different game servers from one central location. It supports Minecraft, Forge, Spigot, Sponge, Source Dedicated Servers, and many more others.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of PufferPanel on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How To Optimize Laptop Battery Life With TLP In Linux - OSTechNix
There are quite a few tools exists to power saving and battery life extension in Laptops. We already have looked at two tools namely Laptop Mode Tools and Powertop that improves the Linux Laptop battery performance. Today we will discuss yet another Laptop power management utility named TLP. TLP is a feature-rich commandline tool to optimize Laptop battery life in Linux.
TLP requires zero configuration. The default settings of TLP is well optimized for saving battery power in a Linux laptop. It implements Powertop's recommendations out of the box. So you just install TLP in your Linux Laptop and forget it. TLP takes care of everything. Even though TLP's default settings are just enough to provide optimal battery life, it is highly customizable to fulfill a specific requirement.
Exploring PKI weaknesses and how to combat them | Enable Sysadmin
This article is Part 3 out of three in my series about SSL/TLS encryption. Part 1 covers the basics of well-known encryption concepts. Part 2 gives a brief introduction to OpenSSL and PKI. This part broaches the issue of PKI weakness and introduces two countermeasures.
First, I would like to introduce the term relying party. A relying party is a web browser, email client, chat application, etc., that is trying to validate an x.509 certificate. Most of the time, the relying party achieves that by checking whether a CA in its trust anchors signed the certificate.
How to find CPU utilization, what makes the system to hang
Sometimes it happens that a process crashes and takes all the processing power of your machine. In other cases, a process simply overloads the system. It is even possible for malware to consume the entire computer resource. An example of this could be some crypto applications or bloatware. In this article, we’ll look at how to find which processes take the most CPU resources and how to deal with them.
How to install OBS Screen Recording Software on Ubuntu
Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) is a free and open-source cross-platform streaming and recording program built with Qt and maintained by the OBS Project. Since 2016, the software is now referred to as OBS Studio. There are versions of OBS Studio available for Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Linux distributions (like Ubuntu).
Install RawTherapee in Ubuntu (Adobe Lightroom Alternative)
RawTherapee is a powerful, cross-platform raw photo processing system, released as Free Software (GPLv3). It is designed for developing raw files from a broad range of digital cameras and targeted at users ranging from enthusiast newcomers who wish to broaden their understanding of how digital imaging works to professional photographers.
RawTherapee provides a powerful suite of tools for you to produce amazing photos and showcase your creativity.
Install phpVirtualBox to Manage and Access Virtualbox VM's
In previous articles, we have seen how to work with VirtualBox core features that come with the VirtualBox package. We have seen how to create Guest Virtual Machines, Different Networking options, how to protect your VM with snapshots, and how to clone VM, import, and export your virtual machines. This is going to be the last article of this VirtualBox series.
phpVirtualBox is a web implementation of VirtualBox implemented in AJAX and the user interface is created with PHP. This is an open-source project and is not supported by oracle. phpVirtualBox allows you to use and control VirtualBox in a headless environment.
The snap developer’s guide on how to migrate to new bases | Ubuntu
A couple of weeks ago, we published an article about Ubuntu 16.04 entering Extended Security Maintenance (ESM), and the implications of this change for snap publishers. We talked about the different options available to developers and publishers who still may rely on the older bases in their build process – free Ubuntu Advantage (UA) tokens, Launchpad and Snapcraft Build Service, snapcraft support for ESM base, and others.
However, for the majority of publishers, migrating away from the ESM base (core) to core18 and core20 offers the highest degree of flexibility. This will allow them to build snaps with the latest builds of snapcraft, enjoy current and future improvements in the ecosystem, and provide their users with the best possible experience. Today, in this guide, we outline several common, practical tips for the migration to newer bases.
Ubuntu Install audacity ( 1 click install ) - LateWeb.Info
Audacity is an easy-to-use, multi-track audio editor and recorder for Windows, macOS, GNU/Linux and other operating systems. developed by a group of volunteers as open source.
Is your Ubuntu a 32-bit or a 64-bit OS? [ GUI + Terminal ]
In this topic we will check the architecture of our operating system. Whether we use 32 bit architecture or 64 bit. In recent years, 32-bit architectures have declined significantly, but there are still many 32-bit computer systems.
We will check what our architecture is in two ways, first through the graphical environment and then through the terminal in Ubuntu 21.04 Linux.
How to get the status of a Linux software raid
The current status of a Linux software raid is written to the virtual file /proc/mdstat. You can view the status on the shell easily with the cat command...
How to Install (Remove) Eclipse IDE in Ubuntu 21.04, 20.04 the official way | UbuntuHandbook
This simple tutorial shows how to install the latest Eclipse IDE in Ubuntu while the one in Ubuntu Software is always old.
Eclipse in Ubuntu Software is the containerized snap package and it’s old. Fortunately, an official installer is available for Linux.
