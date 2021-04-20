Language Selection

  • How To Install PufferPanel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PufferPanel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, PufferPanel is a free, open-source web-based game server management system that allows you to create multiple game servers. With the help of PufferPanel, you can manage multiple different game servers from one central location. It supports Minecraft, Forge, Spigot, Sponge, Source Dedicated Servers, and many more others.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of PufferPanel on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How To Optimize Laptop Battery Life With TLP In Linux - OSTechNix

    There are quite a few tools exists to power saving and battery life extension in Laptops. We already have looked at two tools namely Laptop Mode Tools and Powertop that improves the Linux Laptop battery performance. Today we will discuss yet another Laptop power management utility named TLP. TLP is a feature-rich commandline tool to optimize Laptop battery life in Linux.

    TLP requires zero configuration. The default settings of TLP is well optimized for saving battery power in a Linux laptop. It implements Powertop's recommendations out of the box. So you just install TLP in your Linux Laptop and forget it. TLP takes care of everything. Even though TLP's default settings are just enough to provide optimal battery life, it is highly customizable to fulfill a specific requirement.

  • Exploring PKI weaknesses and how to combat them | Enable Sysadmin

    This article is Part 3 out of three in my series about SSL/TLS encryption. Part 1 covers the basics of well-known encryption concepts. Part 2 gives a brief introduction to OpenSSL and PKI. This part broaches the issue of PKI weakness and introduces two countermeasures.

    First, I would like to introduce the term relying party. A relying party is a web browser, email client, chat application, etc., that is trying to validate an x.509 certificate. Most of the time, the relying party achieves that by checking whether a CA in its trust anchors signed the certificate.

  • How to find CPU utilization, what makes the system to hang

    Sometimes it happens that a process crashes and takes all the processing power of your machine. In other cases, a process simply overloads the system. It is even possible for malware to consume the entire computer resource. An example of this could be some crypto applications or bloatware. In this article, we’ll look at how to find which processes take the most CPU resources and how to deal with them.

  • How to install OBS Screen Recording Software on Ubuntu

    Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) is a free and open-source cross-platform streaming and recording program built with Qt and maintained by the OBS Project. Since 2016, the software is now referred to as OBS Studio. There are versions of OBS Studio available for Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Linux distributions (like Ubuntu).

  • Install RawTherapee in Ubuntu (Adobe Lightroom Alternative)

    RawTherapee is a powerful, cross-platform raw photo processing system, released as Free Software (GPLv3). It is designed for developing raw files from a broad range of digital cameras and targeted at users ranging from enthusiast newcomers who wish to broaden their understanding of how digital imaging works to professional photographers.

    RawTherapee provides a powerful suite of tools for you to produce amazing photos and showcase your creativity.

  • Install phpVirtualBox to Manage and Access Virtualbox VM's

    In previous articles, we have seen how to work with VirtualBox core features that come with the VirtualBox package. We have seen how to create Guest Virtual Machines, Different Networking options, how to protect your VM with snapshots, and how to clone VM, import, and export your virtual machines. This is going to be the last article of this VirtualBox series.

    phpVirtualBox is a web implementation of VirtualBox implemented in AJAX and the user interface is created with PHP. This is an open-source project and is not supported by oracle. phpVirtualBox allows you to use and control VirtualBox in a headless environment.

  • The snap developer’s guide on how to migrate to new bases | Ubuntu

    A couple of weeks ago, we published an article about Ubuntu 16.04 entering Extended Security Maintenance (ESM), and the implications of this change for snap publishers. We talked about the different options available to developers and publishers who still may rely on the older bases in their build process – free Ubuntu Advantage (UA) tokens, Launchpad and Snapcraft Build Service, snapcraft support for ESM base, and others.

    However, for the majority of publishers, migrating away from the ESM base (core) to core18 and core20 offers the highest degree of flexibility. This will allow them to build snaps with the latest builds of snapcraft, enjoy current and future improvements in the ecosystem, and provide their users with the best possible experience. Today, in this guide, we outline several common, practical tips for the migration to newer bases.

  • Ubuntu Install audacity ( 1 click install ) - LateWeb.Info

    Audacity is an easy-to-use, multi-track audio editor and recorder for Windows, macOS, GNU/Linux and other operating systems. developed by a group of volunteers as open source.

  • Is your Ubuntu a 32-bit or a 64-bit OS? [ GUI + Terminal ]

    In this topic we will check the architecture of our operating system. Whether we use 32 bit architecture or 64 bit. In recent years, 32-bit architectures have declined significantly, but there are still many 32-bit computer systems.

    We will check what our architecture is in two ways, first through the graphical environment and then through the terminal in Ubuntu 21.04 Linux.

  • How to get the status of a Linux software raid

    The current status of a Linux software raid is written to the virtual file /proc/mdstat. You can view the status on the shell easily with the cat command...

  • How to Install (Remove) Eclipse IDE in Ubuntu 21.04, 20.04 the official way | UbuntuHandbook

    This simple tutorial shows how to install the latest Eclipse IDE in Ubuntu while the one in Ubuntu Software is always old.

    Eclipse in Ubuntu Software is the containerized snap package and it’s old. Fortunately, an official installer is available for Linux.

  • Report from the virtual ISO C++ meetings in 2020 (core language)

    C++ standardization was dramatically different in 2020 from earlier years. The business of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) committee all took place virtually, much like everything else during this pandemic. This article summarizes the C++ standardization proposals before the Core and Evolution Working Groups last year.

  • Use multiple compilers to build better projects - Red Hat Developer

    For a multitude of reasons, developers usually compile the project they are working on with only one compiler. On Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, the system compiler for C and C++ is GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) 8, and newer versions are available through the GCC toolset. However, there are several reasons why you might also build your project with Clang. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 offers the LLVM toolset, which contains Clang. In this article, we’ll take a look at why one might use more than one compiler. We’ll focus on a system where GCC is currently the default compiler and consider Clang as the main alternative.

  • Patrick Cloke: A new maintainer for django-allauth-2fa

    I’m excited to announce the django-allauth-2fa project has a new maintainer! It can now be found under the valohai organization on GitHub, who have already contributed quite a bit to the package.

  • The quest for faster Python: Pyston returns to open source, Facebook releases Cinder, or should devs just use PyPy?

    Facebook has released Cinder, used internally in Instagram to improve Python performance, while another faster Python, called Pyston, has released version 2.2 and made the project open source (again). Python is the world's second most popular programming language (after JavaScript) according to some surveys; but it is by no means the fastest. A glance at benchmarks tells us that Python 3 computation is often many times slower than compiled languages like C and Go, or JIT (Just-in-Time) compiled languages like Java and JavaScript. One reason is that the official implementation of Python, called CPython, is an interpreted, dynamic language, and its creator Guido Van Rossum has resisted optimising it for performance, saying in 2014 that "Python is about having the simplest, dumbest compiler imaginable, and the official runtime semantics actively discourage cleverness in the compiler like parallelizing loops or turning recursion into loops."

Security Patches and Reproducible Builds

  • Security updates for Friday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (mediawiki and unbound1.9), Fedora (djvulibre and samba), Mageia (ceph, messagelib, and pagure), openSUSE (alpine and exim), Oracle (kernel and postgresql), Scientific Linux (postgresql), and Ubuntu (thunderbird and unbound).

  • Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 174 released

    The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 174. This version includes the following changes: 

    [ Chris Lamb ]
* Check that we are parsing an actual Debian .buildinfo file, not just
  a file with that extension.
  (Closes: #987994, reproducible-builds/diffoscope#254)
* Support signed .buildinfo files again -- file(1) reports them as
  "PGP signed message".

[ Mattia Rizzolo ]
* Make the testsuite pass with file(1) version 5.40.
* Embed some short test fixtures in the test code itself.
* Fix recognition of compressed .xz files with file(1) 5.40.

Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • Ansible emphasizes inclusive language in new release

    During this development cycle, the Ansible project has made significant progress in its goals to make the community and code more welcoming and inclusive. With the release of Ansible Core 2.11, harmful terminology in the Ansible codebase is deprecated and it comes with new replacement terms. These changes will follow our standard deprecation cycle to give users time to adapt.

  • Cost efficient disaster recovery in hybrid cloud environments

    As more and more organizations move from on-premise datacenters to private, public, and hybrid clouds, it is important to understand that high availability is not the same as disaster recovery (DR). DR planning is needed to recover systems when natural or human-induced disasters hit the primary datacenter/region. Recent public cloud outages suggest that we must have a DR plan in place, even with the high availability provided by the public cloud providers. DR planning should be part of the initial application design discussions, allowing the deployment architecture to accommodate for unforeseen events.

  • This is the future...

    This new Linux is the future... Rocky Linux

  • Cockpit Project: Testing all the pixels

    The Cockpit integration tests can now contain “pixel tests”. Such a test will take a screenshot with the browser and compare it with a reference. The idea is that we can catch visual regressions much easier this way than if we would hunt for them in a purely manual fashion. Preparing a repository for pixel tests A pixel test will take a screenshot of part of the Cockpit UI and compare it with a reference. Thus, these reference images are important and play the biggest role. A large part of dealing with pixel tests will consequently consist of maintaining the reference images. At the same time, we don’t want to clog up our main source repository with them. While the number and size of the reference images at any one point in time should not pose a problem, we will over time accumulate a history of them that we are afraid would dominate the source repository. Thus, the reference images are not stored in the source repository. Instead, we store them in an external repository that is linked into the source repository as a submodule. That external repository doesn’t keep any history and can be aggressively pruned. Developers are mostly isolated from this via the new test/common/pixel-tests tool. But if you are familiar with git submodules, there should be no suprises for you here.

  • Fedora Magazine: Contribute to Fedora Kernel 5.12 Test Week

    The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.12. This version was recently released and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, May 09, 2021 through Sunday, May 16, 2021. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.

