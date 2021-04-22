Android Leftovers
Google I/O 2021: Android 12, Pixel Buds and what to expect - CNET
OnePlus 7 users facing lag, crashes and reboots after Android 11 update
Researcher develops tool that wipes an Android phone if someone tries to crack it: Here's how it works | HT Tech
Liberty Latin America signs up Velocix to power Android TV-based streaming platform – Digital TV Europe
8 Ways to Fix “android.process.acore has stopped” Error on Android – Gadgets To Use
Best PlayStation Emulators for Android | Articles | Pocket Gamer
Google Faces EUR 102-Million Fine for Excluding Enel App From Android Auto | Technology News
LibreOffice 7.2 Brings Universal Search Commands Feature
A really cool feature Search Commands is merged recently in the upcoming LibreOffice 7.2 dev branch. It's super productive. We take a look at how it works.
today's howtos
AMD Queues Initial Graphics Code For Linux 5.14 - More Aldebaran, PCIe ASPM, HMM SVM
With the Linux 5.13 merge window past, AMD on Wednesday submitted an initial batch of AMDGPU/AMDKFD/Radeon graphics driver changes to DRM-Next as feature material to be queued ahead for the Linux 5.14 cycle this summer. This is just the first of several feature pull requests to DRM-Next of AMD Radeon improvements slated for Linux 5.14 with more work expected over the next few weeks.
Top 10 Video Conferencing Apps for Linux
With great technology comes great innovations. Unending technological footprints continue to favor the Linux community, giving its users more reasons to cling to its impressive flavors and distributions. One of these technological footprints that the Linux community applauds is video conferencing. Video conferencing lacked a dynamic coverage in the world of computing until the Linux operating system happened. Whether it is individuals with personal computers or businesses with enterprising goals, the flexibility of video conferencing caters to everyone. You no longer have to adhere to mandatory paid subscriptions for you to enjoy all the features of a performant video conferencing software. Video conferencing has removed geographical limitations when communicating, making distance a non-factor. Under these platforms, seamless communication is viable through one-to-one or group-to-group presentations. Both freelance business owners and corporations can host their agents and employees on their preferred video conferencing accounts. Linux operating system has built a name for itself by empowering the corporate world. Through its numerous video conferencing apps in the software market, the usage of the associated apps is defining video conferencing as seamless and trouble-free. The latter statement begs the question, what are the top-recommended video conferencing apps to use under a Linux platform?
