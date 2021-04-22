LibreOffice 7.2 Brings Universal Search Commands Feature A really cool feature Search Commands is merged recently in the upcoming LibreOffice 7.2 dev branch. It's super productive. We take a look at how it works.

today's howtos How to encrypt partition in Linux One of the best ways to protect your files on a Linux system is to enable hard disk encryption. It's possible to encrypt an entire hard drive or partition, which will keep every file that resides there safe. Without the correct decryption key, prying eyes will only be able to see cryptic gibberish when they try to read your files. In this guide, we'll go over the step by step instructions of using LUKS to encrypt a Linux partition. Regardless of what Linux distro you're running, these steps should work the same. Follow along with us below to get partition encryption configured on your own system.

How to Configure Static IP in Arch Linux Simply, static IP can be defined as a non-changing internet address. Static IP can tell the location of the computer to other computers or servers on the internet. This article will help you to configure a static IP address in Arch Linux using netctl. Netctl is a command-line utility for managing the network profile in Linux.

Best File Managers for Ubuntu and Other Linux Distributions File management is one of the most essential and frequently carried out tasks carried out by Linux users. This involves locating, copying, moving, and deleting files and directories. In a GUI environment, the file manager, as the name suggests, allows you to seamlessly manage your files in a Linux environment. There are quite a number of file managers that can come in handy and make file management a delightful experience. This guide covers some of the best file managers for Ubuntu and other Linux distributions.

How to Verify PGP Signature of Downloaded Software on Linux - LinuxBabe PGP (Pretty Good Privacy) is a public key cryptography software that can be used to encrypt and sign data communication. In this tutorial, we will look at how to verify the PGP signature of software downloaded from the Internet on Linux. Linux users can securely install software from their distribution’s repositories. But there are times when you need to download and install software from a website. How can you be sure that the software you downloaded wasn’t tampered with? Some software authors sign their software using a PGP program such as GPG (GNU Privacy Guard), which is a free software implementation of the OpenPGP standard. In that case, you can verify the integrity of software using GPG.

Red Hat: How to network in a remote work world | The Enterprisers Project The widespread adoption of remote working has revolutionized the way we do our jobs, how we learn, and how we interact with each other. It has also changed the way we network. In a time where almost everything has gone online, our days are no longer full of opportunities to meet new people. Expanding your network is a critical part of career development. It’s essential to meet prospective partners and clients, improve your skillset, and stay updated with the latest trends in your industry. Virtual networking provides professionals with a greater pool of connections, removing time and space restrictions. If you’re working remotely, whether permanently or temporarily, creating networking opportunities is still possible. Though it might be a change from user groups and coffee meetups, virtual networking offers an added bonus: It provides professionals with a greater pool of connections, removing time and space restrictions in place of more traditional forms of networking.