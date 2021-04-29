today's howtos
How To Install Polr on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Polr on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Polr is a quick, modern, and open-source link shortener. It allows you to host your own URL shortener, brand your URLs, and gain control over your data. Polr assists you in promoting your online brand since it is more convenient to share short links and gain better insights by tracking clicks to each individual link.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Polr URL shortener on a CentOS 8.
How to Rotate a Video in VLC (And Save It) - Make Tech Easier
Watching a movie or other clip with a conventional 16:9 or old-school 4:3 aspect ratio is a cinch on VLC player. But the rise of smartphones has brought with it one unfortunate side effect – filming videos horizontally (or vertically), then rotating the camera after you started recording.
This means that when you open the culprit video in a video player like VLC, you need to rotate it to make it properly watchable. Here we show you not only how to rotate a video in VLC but how to save it after it’s been rotated.
How to play Cities Skylines on Linux
Cities Skylines is a 2015 city-building game developed by Colossal Order and published by Paradox Interactive. The game is single-player and allows for building cities and infrastructure on a massive, realistic scale. In this guide, we’ll show you how to play it on Linux.
Create Debian 11 Bullseye Bootable USB drive - Linux Shout
Creating a bootable USB drive is not a difficult task, we just need the right software for our Linux operating system. Due to the limited shelf life of DVDs or CDs, people are moving towards Pen drive, thus this is the reason why most of us are now using USB drives to install operating systems on our Laptop or PC.
Here we will learn the process of how to create a Debian 11 or 10 Buster bootable Pen drive…
DNF, YUM and RPM package manager comparison - The Linux Juggernaut
We have been using the yum or rpm package management tools for a while for managing packages in Redhat, Centos and other distributions which have been forked from RHEL.
Yum has been the default package manager since Redhat Enterprise Linux 5 onwards. Before yum, RHEL systems had been using the up2date software management program.
The DNF package manager was introduced in Fedora 18 and became the default package manager for the Fedora distribution for operating system version Fedora 22 onwards and is intended to be a replacement for yum.
In this article, we will compare these package managers to provide some perspective as to when and why you should consider using one over the other.
Google Cloud basics: Activate Cloud Shell - The Linux Juggernaut
Google CLoud like it’s popular contemporary cloud vendors offers a means to manage cloud resources via the command line. The folks at GCP refer to this command line interface as cloud shell and it uses the gcloud sdk. One of the benefits of using cloud shell is that it can be launched directly from the Google Cloud console. In this post, we’ll demonstrate how to familiarize yourself with cloud shell while explaining some Google Cloud terminology along the way.
The Shutter Screenshot Tool Finally Ported to GTK3
By releasing version 0.96, the feature-rich screenshot application is finally ported to GTK3, making first step to get back to Ubuntu universe repository. Shutter 0.96 does no longer depends on goocanvas, Gnome wnck, GTK2 version of image viewer widget, unique and appindicator module. Instead, it now requires GTK3 version of image viewer widget, GooCanvas2, and libwnck-3. The release also remove the option “Captures only a section of the window”. because it didn’t work with the way how modern Qt and Gtk were drawing their windows anyway.
Games: GamingOnLinux, Cloud Gaming, and Steam on ChromeOS
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
