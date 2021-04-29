The Shutter Screenshot Tool Finally Ported to GTK3 By releasing version 0.96, the feature-rich screenshot application is finally ported to GTK3, making first step to get back to Ubuntu universe repository. Shutter 0.96 does no longer depends on goocanvas, Gnome wnck, GTK2 version of image viewer widget, unique and appindicator module. Instead, it now requires GTK3 version of image viewer widget, GooCanvas2, and libwnck-3. The release also remove the option “Captures only a section of the window”. because it didn’t work with the way how modern Qt and Gtk were drawing their windows anyway.

Games: GamingOnLinux, Cloud Gaming, and Steam on ChromeOS Sunday Section - May 23, another round-up of Linux and gaming topics It's time for the Sunday Section once again here on GamingOnLinux, going over some Linux gaming topics and other miscellaneous Linux topics we missed recently. Grab a coffee and enjoy a little read. Collabora have written up a new blog post about their continuing work with virglrenderer, a virtual OpenGL renderer. The idea is to get OpenGL performing well inside virtual machines to help with all sorts of workloads (like gaming!). Collabora has been using Perfetto, an open-source project for performance instrumentation and tracing, to analyse virglrenderer and they've managed to give a number of applications a nice little bump in performance like the Unigine Heaven benchmark seeing a 6.2% increase in FPS. Mike Blumenkrantz. currently under contract with Valve, has another blog post up on their with with Zink, the OpenGL over Vulkan driver. Blumenkrantz mentions a huge amount of work went into it recently to reduce the driver overhead, a working disk cache implementation and more. The work has resulted in a huge performance boost of Zink being "100%-1000% faster" where "in most scenarios where it was previously much slower than native GL drivers". Quite a big win there then.

Cloud Gaming: Is it Going Anywhere? (Survey Results) And so we start sharing some of the results of the survey we have conducted with many of you in the course of April 2021, with our Linux Gamers Survey for Q2 2021. This time we will focus more specifically on the Cloud Gaming section. By the way, you may want to check the very informative article from cow_killer about the different Cloud Gaming options available for Linux gamers. In the survey, we were interested to see how many of you have already used any of the available Cloud Gaming solutions in the past. Turns out, most of you have not!

Steam on ChromeOS: “A win-win situation for both Google and Valve”? Following the recent release of our new podcast with Luke Short, please find the transcript below! You may not be familiar with him yet, but Luke Short is a former Red Hat employee and is currently employed at VMWare, specialized in cloud deployments (Kubernetes) – in his private time he happens to have a liking for Chromebooks and ChromeOS. Back in March 2021, he wrote a full article dedicated to the progress of several technologies that would make it possible at some point to run Steam directly on Chromebooks (x86 ones). We have therefore invited him to learn more about this topic. “Steam will run on ChromeOS” also happens to be is one of the most common predictions we had compiled for 2021 along with active folks on the Linux gaming scene.