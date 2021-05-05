today's howtos
-
How to Mount VirtualBox Disk Image (VDI) to Access VM File-System in Ubuntu | UbuntuHandbook
This tutorial shows how to mount the VirtualBox virtual disk image in Ubuntu, so you can access the Guest OS file system with read and write permission, if it does not boot.
After misconfigured my VirtualBox Guest OS, it does not longer work. I know how to correct the issue to make it boot again, but firstly accessing to the file system is required!
Since the VBox user manual does not work, here’s what I did in Ubuntu 20.04 host with VirtualBox 6.1.x:
Before getting started, make sure Guest OS is shutdown. And the disk image is not in use. Also UN-MOUNT the disk once the job done.
-
Linux - Reset password expiration, age and history
User management is an important part of Linux administration, so it's essential to know about all the user accounts on a Linux system. Some common user administration tasks are to list users, disable a user account, or create and modify user accounts.
In this guide, we will be focusing on managing user passwords. It's good security practice to force users to change their password every once in a while by setting passwords to expire. In the examples below, you'll see how to reset a user's password, set their password to expire (either instantly or in the future), and see the age of a user's password. We'll also see how password changes can be seen in log files, giving us some insight into user's password change history.
-
How to Run AnyDesk in Ubuntu in 4 Simple Steps - Softonic
AnyDesk is a popular remote access program that can be used to gain access and control over another device that also has AnyDesk installed. Available on all devices, you can also run AnyDesk on Ubuntu.
AnyDesk is actually perfectly suited to the Linux operating system. This makes it a valuable program that allows you to also gain cross-platform control over different devices when you need to. But how do you run AnyDesk on Ubuntu?
-
How to run ECS Anywhere workloads using Ubuntu on any infrastructure | Ubuntu
ECS Anywhere allows you to use Amazon Web Services’ container service outside of the AWS cloud, and Canonical is proud to be a launch partner for this service. Using Ubuntu as the base OS for your ECS clusters on-prem or elsewhere will allow you to benefit from Ubuntu’s world-leading hardware support, professional services, and vast ecosystem, in turn allowing your ECS clusters to run with optimal performance everywhere you need it.
In this example, we will demonstrate running the ECS Anywhere agent on an Ubuntu server on-prem. We will use Multipass to simulate an on-prem server but you can run these instructions on any supported release of Ubuntu, whether in your data center or in any public cloud.
-
How to Install Latest LXQt & Mate Desktop in Ubuntu and Fedora - Unixcop
LXQt developed from popular components of LXDE and Razor Qt project, LXQt is a free, open-source, lightweight, and fast desktop environment for Linux and BSD distributions.It comes with several great and well-known features, borrowed from the LXDE desktop such as low system resource utilization and elegant and clean user interfaces.
One of its distinguished properties is the high level of customization to meet desktop usability needs. The default desktop environment on Knoppix, Lubuntu, and a few other less-known Linux distributions has been the default desktop environment.
-
How to Fix Line Breaks in Text Files Using Dos2Unix and Unix2Dos
Have you ever sent a text file created on a Linux system to someone and have them complain that it looked wrong on macOS or Windows? That may be because these systems handle line endings differently. Fortunately, this is easy to fix with a couple of utilities: Dos2Unix and Unix2Dos.
-
How to Fix Can’t Type in Terminal Issue in Linux System
No doubt, a terminal is an often-used tool on any Linux system to control or provide commands to the system. If you’re a power Linux user, you probably enjoy using the terminal shell for most of your tasks. But how pathetic could it be if the terminal freezes during an import task? I’m sure you faced this issue on Linux while you tried to do a little multitasking on your system. Don’t worry; you can follow a few methods to fix if you can’t type in the terminal.
-
How To Install Yourls on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Yourls on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, YOURLS stands for Your Own URL Shortener. It is a small set free and open-source PHP script that will allow you to run your own URL shortening service. YOURLS allows you to have full control over your data, detailed stats, analytics, plugins, and more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Yourls open-source URL shortening on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to install your own OpenVPN Server in under five minutes
Whether you want to hide your identity from prying eyes or access content blocked by geo-restrictions, running an OpenVPN server is an excellent solution to run your own VPN server.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 311 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Devices: Hackable Things and Arduino
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
10 min 45 sec ago
7 hours 10 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago
14 hours 21 min ago
18 hours 36 min ago
22 hours 16 min ago
22 hours 30 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago