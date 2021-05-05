today's howtos How To Install VeraCrypt on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VeraCrypt on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, TrueCrypt was a popular cross-platform open-source software used to encrypt and protect your data. But the TrueCrypt project is no longer maintained and the VeraCrypt has become the most popular alternative to TrueCrypt. VeraCrypt is a cross-platform encryption tool based on TrueCrypt and supports all operating systems including Windows, Linux, and macOS. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of VeraCrypt on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

How to Install Thelia on Ubuntu 18.04 | LinuxHostSupport We will show you how to install Thelia 2 on Ubuntu 18.04 using Apache web-server and a MySQL database. Thelia is an open-source tool for creating e-business websites and managing online content. It is written in PHP and it is published under a free license. Developed in accordance to web development standards and based on Symfony 2, Thelia meets the following objectives: performance and scalability. It is fairly easy to install Thelia 2 on an Ubuntu 18.04 VPS. The installation process should take about 10 minutes if you follow the very easy steps described below.

How to Work with Ansible Provisioner in Vagrant In the previous article, we have seen what is provisioner and how to work with shell and file provisioner. In this article, we will see how to use an ansible provisioner to automate the vagrant workflow. Here we will create a playbook and use the playbook to run ansible play against the vagrant guest machine. The following is the snippet from the playbook I am going to use in this article for demonstration. There is only one play and it will take care of installing packages using the apt module. Create a new .yml or .yaml file and copy the snippet.

How to add GUI to Arch Linux 2021 In Arch Linux 2021 we have the power to customize it as per our desire and needs. While using Arch Linux we use to get our hands on command line to work out on it. But sometimes ,we need to explore the Arch Linux with the help of a GUI. As GUI makes it more simple for the new linux lovers to explore and interact with the Arch linux distribution. Here we will go through “Install Gnome to arch Linux”. In this tutorial I will make you aware with all the steps to make your Arch Linux more live. We can do this by installing a GUI on our Arch Linux 2021. If you haven’t done the Arch Linux installation you can check out my tutorial “How to install Arch Linux 2021 on Virtual Box”. I am choosing the Gnome Desktop environment as it is one of the most popular Linux GUI environment in the Linux community. And also everyone from the linux community is familiar with that. Now Let’s start.

How to set up a Pacemaker cluster for high availability Linux

Logical operators & Pipes in Linux

Queueing theory Last year I began looking at queuing theory, to try and see if I could use it as a robust underpinning for a cost model to evaluate rewritten stream-processing programs.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers 3 key considerations for your trusted compute base This isn't the first article I've written about trusted computing bases (TCBs), so if the concept is new to you, I suggest you have a look at What's a trusted compute base? to get an idea of what I'll be talking about here. In that article, I noted the importance of the size of the TCB: "What you want is a small, easily measurable and easily auditable TCB on which you can build the rest of your system—from which you can build a 'chain of trust' to the other parts of your system about which you care." In this article, I want to discuss the importance of a TCB's size, how you might measure it, and how difficult it can be to reduce its size. Let's look at those issues in order.

What you need to know about Quarkus in 2021 Part of publishing services on the cloud is providing users and developers easy access to those services through easy and reliable means. One of the most popular methods of interfacing with applications online is through an application programming interface (API), a fancy term that means you allow users to interact with your app through code. The API concept is significant because it helps others build upon your app. Suppose you design a website that returns a random number when a user clicks a button. Normally, that would require a user to navigate to your site and click a button. The site might be useful, but only to a point. If you included an API, a user could just send a signal to your server requesting a random number, or they could program something of their own that "calls" your server for a number with no clicking or manual interaction required. A developer could use your random number as a value for a game or as part of a passphrase generator or whatever else developers need random numbers for (there's always something). A good API unlocks your application for others to use your code's results, transforming your work on the web into, essentially, a software library.

Building a real-time leaderboard with Red Hat Data Grid and Quarkus on a hybrid Kubernetes deployment Red Hat Data Grid, built on the Infinispan community project, has been a key component of the Red Hat Summit keynote demonstration for several years, and the first part of our virtual summit in April 2021 was no exception. This year, we built an online Battleship game that was deployed across three continents and hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure. If you missed the live action with Burr Sutter, you can catch the video replay on YouTube. In this article, we’re going to take a closer look at Data Grid's role in the demonstration, explain the architecture, and break down some of the technical details behind what Burr calls “that Data Grid magic.”

IT leadership: 5 steps to foster inclusive decision-making Everyone with a good idea should be given the respect to have that idea thoughtfully and authentically considered. Everyone, regardless of demographic, should be able to freely contribute and lend their expertise to the conversations when decisions are made. It isn’t just the morally right thing to do; it makes good business sense. To accomplish this within Research & Development at Tricentis, we use a framework called “R&D Thinks.” Participation is not limited to the R&D department. We also invite solution architects, support engineers, marketing content strategists, product marketing managers, and others to participate – and they do!