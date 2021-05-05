Language Selection

HowTos
  • How to Mount VirtualBox Disk Image (VDI) to Access VM File-System in Ubuntu | UbuntuHandbook

    This tutorial shows how to mount the VirtualBox virtual disk image in Ubuntu, so you can access the Guest OS file system with read and write permission, if it does not boot.

    After misconfigured my VirtualBox Guest OS, it does not longer work. I know how to correct the issue to make it boot again, but firstly accessing to the file system is required!

    Since the VBox user manual does not work, here’s what I did in Ubuntu 20.04 host with VirtualBox 6.1.x:

    Before getting started, make sure Guest OS is shutdown. And the disk image is not in use. Also UN-MOUNT the disk once the job done.

  • Linux - Reset password expiration, age and history

    User management is an important part of Linux administration, so it's essential to know about all the user accounts on a Linux system. Some common user administration tasks are to list users, disable a user account, or create and modify user accounts.

    In this guide, we will be focusing on managing user passwords. It's good security practice to force users to change their password every once in a while by setting passwords to expire. In the examples below, you'll see how to reset a user's password, set their password to expire (either instantly or in the future), and see the age of a user's password. We'll also see how password changes can be seen in log files, giving us some insight into user's password change history.

  • How to Run AnyDesk in Ubuntu in 4 Simple Steps - Softonic

    AnyDesk is a popular remote access program that can be used to gain access and control over another device that also has AnyDesk installed. Available on all devices, you can also run AnyDesk on Ubuntu.

    AnyDesk is actually perfectly suited to the Linux operating system. This makes it a valuable program that allows you to also gain cross-platform control over different devices when you need to. But how do you run AnyDesk on Ubuntu?

  • How to run ECS Anywhere workloads using Ubuntu on any infrastructure | Ubuntu

    ECS Anywhere allows you to use Amazon Web Services’ container service outside of the AWS cloud, and Canonical is proud to be a launch partner for this service. Using Ubuntu as the base OS for your ECS clusters on-prem or elsewhere will allow you to benefit from Ubuntu’s world-leading hardware support, professional services, and vast ecosystem, in turn allowing your ECS clusters to run with optimal performance everywhere you need it.

    In this example, we will demonstrate running the ECS Anywhere agent on an Ubuntu server on-prem. We will use Multipass to simulate an on-prem server but you can run these instructions on any supported release of Ubuntu, whether in your data center or in any public cloud.

  • How to Install Latest LXQt & Mate Desktop in Ubuntu and Fedora - Unixcop

    LXQt developed from popular components of LXDE and Razor Qt project, LXQt is a free, open-source, lightweight, and fast desktop environment for Linux and BSD distributions.It comes with several great and well-known features, borrowed from the LXDE desktop such as low system resource utilization and elegant and clean user interfaces.

    One of its distinguished properties is the high level of customization to meet desktop usability needs. The default desktop environment on Knoppix, Lubuntu, and a few other less-known Linux distributions has been the default desktop environment.

  • How to Fix Line Breaks in Text Files Using Dos2Unix and Unix2Dos

    Have you ever sent a text file created on a Linux system to someone and have them complain that it looked wrong on macOS or Windows? That may be because these systems handle line endings differently. Fortunately, this is easy to fix with a couple of utilities: Dos2Unix and Unix2Dos.

  • How to Fix Can’t Type in Terminal Issue in Linux System

    No doubt, a terminal is an often-used tool on any Linux system to control or provide commands to the system. If you’re a power Linux user, you probably enjoy using the terminal shell for most of your tasks. But how pathetic could it be if the terminal freezes during an import task? I’m sure you faced this issue on Linux while you tried to do a little multitasking on your system. Don’t worry; you can follow a few methods to fix if you can’t type in the terminal.

  • How To Install Yourls on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Yourls on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, YOURLS stands for Your Own URL Shortener. It is a small set free and open-source PHP script that will allow you to run your own URL shortening service. YOURLS allows you to have full control over your data, detailed stats, analytics, plugins, and more.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Yourls open-source URL shortening on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to install your own OpenVPN Server in under five minutes

    Whether you want to hide your identity from prying eyes or access content blocked by geo-restrictions, running an OpenVPN server is an excellent solution to run your own VPN server.

  • How To Install VeraCrypt on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VeraCrypt on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, TrueCrypt was a popular cross-platform open-source software used to encrypt and protect your data. But the TrueCrypt project is no longer maintained and the VeraCrypt has become the most popular alternative to TrueCrypt. VeraCrypt is a cross-platform encryption tool based on TrueCrypt and supports all operating systems including Windows, Linux, and macOS. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of VeraCrypt on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Install Thelia on Ubuntu 18.04 | LinuxHostSupport

    We will show you how to install Thelia 2 on Ubuntu 18.04 using Apache web-server and a MySQL database. Thelia is an open-source tool for creating e-business websites and managing online content. It is written in PHP and it is published under a free license. Developed in accordance to web development standards and based on Symfony 2, Thelia meets the following objectives: performance and scalability. It is fairly easy to install Thelia 2 on an Ubuntu 18.04 VPS. The installation process should take about 10 minutes if you follow the very easy steps described below.

  • How to Work with Ansible Provisioner in Vagrant

    In the previous article, we have seen what is provisioner and how to work with shell and file provisioner. In this article, we will see how to use an ansible provisioner to automate the vagrant workflow. Here we will create a playbook and use the playbook to run ansible play against the vagrant guest machine. The following is the snippet from the playbook I am going to use in this article for demonstration. There is only one play and it will take care of installing packages using the apt module. Create a new .yml or .yaml file and copy the snippet.

  • How to add GUI to Arch Linux 2021

    In Arch Linux 2021 we have the power to customize it as per our desire and needs. While using Arch Linux we use to get our hands on command line to work out on it. But sometimes ,we need to explore the Arch Linux with the help of a GUI. As GUI makes it more simple for the new linux lovers to explore and interact with the Arch linux distribution. Here we will go through “Install Gnome to arch Linux”. In this tutorial I will make you aware with all the steps to make your Arch Linux more live. We can do this by installing a GUI on our Arch Linux 2021. If you haven’t done the Arch Linux installation you can check out my tutorial “How to install Arch Linux 2021 on Virtual Box”. I am choosing the Gnome Desktop environment as it is one of the most popular Linux GUI environment in the Linux community. And also everyone from the linux community is familiar with that. Now Let’s start.

  • How to set up a Pacemaker cluster for high availability Linux
  • Logical operators & Pipes in Linux
  • Queueing theory

    Last year I began looking at queuing theory, to try and see if I could use it as a robust underpinning for a cost model to evaluate rewritten stream-processing programs.

  • 3 key considerations for your trusted compute base

    This isn't the first article I've written about trusted computing bases (TCBs), so if the concept is new to you, I suggest you have a look at What's a trusted compute base? to get an idea of what I'll be talking about here. In that article, I noted the importance of the size of the TCB: "What you want is a small, easily measurable and easily auditable TCB on which you can build the rest of your system—from which you can build a 'chain of trust' to the other parts of your system about which you care." In this article, I want to discuss the importance of a TCB's size, how you might measure it, and how difficult it can be to reduce its size. Let's look at those issues in order.

  • What you need to know about Quarkus in 2021

    Part of publishing services on the cloud is providing users and developers easy access to those services through easy and reliable means. One of the most popular methods of interfacing with applications online is through an application programming interface (API), a fancy term that means you allow users to interact with your app through code. The API concept is significant because it helps others build upon your app. Suppose you design a website that returns a random number when a user clicks a button. Normally, that would require a user to navigate to your site and click a button. The site might be useful, but only to a point. If you included an API, a user could just send a signal to your server requesting a random number, or they could program something of their own that "calls" your server for a number with no clicking or manual interaction required. A developer could use your random number as a value for a game or as part of a passphrase generator or whatever else developers need random numbers for (there's always something). A good API unlocks your application for others to use your code's results, transforming your work on the web into, essentially, a software library.

  • Building a real-time leaderboard with Red Hat Data Grid and Quarkus on a hybrid Kubernetes deployment

    Red Hat Data Grid, built on the Infinispan community project, has been a key component of the Red Hat Summit keynote demonstration for several years, and the first part of our virtual summit in April 2021 was no exception. This year, we built an online Battleship game that was deployed across three continents and hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure. If you missed the live action with Burr Sutter, you can catch the video replay on YouTube. In this article, we’re going to take a closer look at Data Grid's role in the demonstration, explain the architecture, and break down some of the technical details behind what Burr calls “that Data Grid magic.”

  • IT leadership: 5 steps to foster inclusive decision-making

    Everyone with a good idea should be given the respect to have that idea thoughtfully and authentically considered. Everyone, regardless of demographic, should be able to freely contribute and lend their expertise to the conversations when decisions are made. It isn’t just the morally right thing to do; it makes good business sense. To accomplish this within Research & Development at Tricentis, we use a framework called “R&D Thinks.” Participation is not limited to the R&D department. We also invite solution architects, support engineers, marketing content strategists, product marketing managers, and others to participate – and they do!

  • RV-Debugger Plus UART & JTAG debug board comes with BL702 Zigbee & BLE RISC-V SoC - CNX Software

    USB to TLL debug boards are meant to be simple and that’s the case for Sipeed latest BL702 board as it comes with a 12-pin connector with Tx/Rx for UART, 8 signals for JTAG, plus 5V, 3.3V, and GND power signals. We can also see pads for Tx/Rx/CTS, a boot button, a crystal oscillator, and a USB-C port to connect to the host computer.

  • T-Nixie Tube is an ESP32 based Nixie Tube lookalike - CNX Software

    I tend to see Nixie Tube projects regularly as I spend my days going through the news, and the projects, usually some sort of clock, typically look pretty neat. But although Nixie Tubes can still be purchased online, they are not mass-produced anymore, which may explain why LilyGo decided to create a “fake” Nixie Tube, or let’s call it a lookalike, with T-Nixie Tube that comes with an IPS LCD display driven by an ESP32 WiFi & Bluetooth WiSoC.

  • Arduino Cloud now supports ESP32 devices | Arduino Blog

    Arduino’s been working on this for some time, and we’re really excited to introduced ESP32 support by including the Arduino Core developed by Espressif on the Arduino Cloud platform. This opens up cloud-connected projects to a whole new world of IoT devices, projects and possibilities. Web Editor is by far the most convenient way to program an ESP32, and to connect it and control it via a cloud platform. Support for ESP8266 devices is already available, and was recently moved into the free Arduino Cloud tier. The addition of ESP32 boards, along with the wide range of Cloud-compatible Arduino devices, adds some serious power to a Cloud account. It’s all about communication. There’s never been an easier way to program your boards, or implement device-to-device communication in IoT. Once your devices are hooked up to an IoT Cloud account, they can talk to each other, sync variables, share data and be combined into powerful dashboards. You even get seamless smartphone control through the Arduino IoT Remote apps. Or if you just want a simpler, easier way to program your ESP32 boards, the Arduino Cloud Web Editor makes it a walk in the park.

