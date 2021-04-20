today's howtos
-
How to install Synfig Studio on Deepin 20.2
In this video, we are looking at how to install Synfig Studio on Deepin 20.2.
-
How to install Virtual host on Nginx Centos 8 - Unixcop
Nginx (Engine X) is a most popular, powerful and high-performance open-source HTTP web server and reverse proxy server with a scalable event-driven (asynchronous) architecture. It can also be used as a load balancer, mail proxy, and HTTP cache due to its speed, stability, feature-rich set, easy configuration, and low resource utilization.
-
How to Create a Vagrant Box from an Existing Box
We have crossed halfway through this series and by this time you might have a good understanding of what Vagrant does and how to use provisioners in vagrant.
Till now you are using prebuilt vagrant boxes downloaded from the vagrant cloud site. Some boxes are preconfigured to serve different purposes like the scotch box which comes with a LAMP stack, trusty64cdh which comes with a single node CDH Hadoop distribution. You can also create your box like the one mentioned and share it with the community or fellow geeks working with you on the same project.
-
How to play Among Us on a Chromebook with GeForce Now - Epic Games
Today we are looking at how to play Among Us on a Chromebook with GeForce Now - Epic Games. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to install LibreOffice on AlmaLinux or Rocky 8 - Linux Shout
LibreOffice is a free and open-source office suite and often considered a good alternative to the Microsoft Office suite. It offers impressive features, a user-friendly interface, comprehensive, and compatible with MS Office files. Here we let you know how to install LibreOffice on RHEL based AlmaLinux 8.x or Rocky Linux 8.
Being a fork of Apache OpenOffice.org, LibreOffice also contains all the essential components need to deal with daily document and calculation needs. It comes with a Word file created called Writer, the spreadsheet program is known as Calc, which competes with Excel; for MS PowerPoint alternative it has Impress; the Base, a database administrator software tool and Draw program for drawing and diagram. Although both OpenOffice and LibreOffice are the same, LibreOffice is much popular because it receives frequent updates, which means new features and early bug fixing.
-
How to Install PHP 7.4 on Ubuntu 20.04
PHP, an acronym for Hypertext Preprocessor, is an open-source scripting language used in web development. PHP runs on the server-side and is the powerhouse behind many popular web-based solutions such as WordPress and Moodle.
On Ubuntu 20.04, PHP 7.4 is the version available in the default package repository at the time of this post. However, PHP 8.0 is the latest version of the PHP language.
In this tutorial, our focus will be on the installation of PHP 7.4 for Apache and NGINX web servers running on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How To Install ExpressJS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ExpressJS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, ExpressJS is a minimal and flexible Node.js web application framework that provides a robust set of features for web and mobile applications.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the ExpressJS web application framework on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
GoAccess - Analyze Real-Time Apache and Nginx Logs
One of the primary roles of any systems administrator is viewing and analyzing log files. Web server log files from other Apache and Nginx can build up over time and examining them can prove to be a tedious and time-consuming activity. Thankfully, GoAccess can alleviate all that stress and enable you to seamlessly monitor and analyze web server log files.
Written in C programming language, GoAccess is an opensource, terminal-based real-time web log analyzer. It’s fast, interactive, and displays the logs in an elegant and intuitive fashion. It provides support for a wide variety of web log files including Apache, Nginx, Caddy, Amazon S3, and CloudFront to mention just a few. It can render the results in HTML format, JSON, and also generate a CSV report.
-
How to reset AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux 8 root password - Linux Shout
Have you forgotten your AlmaLinux or Rocky root user password, then here is the step-by-step tutorial to rest the root password using the command terminal.
AlmaLinux / Rocky are the two latest RedHat-based Linux distros meant to use for Servers as well as on Desktops. However, in case after some time you want to log in root user and you couldn’t remember its password then the only way is to recover the root password is by resetting it. Yes, we cannot get our old password at all, instead, we manually have to change it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 464 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
Replacing XML::XPath with XML::LibXML in Perl
Recent comments
20 min 5 sec ago
3 hours 44 min ago
3 hours 57 min ago
12 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 46 min ago
13 hours 29 min ago
13 hours 34 min ago
13 hours 54 min ago
16 hours 2 min ago
23 hours 7 min ago