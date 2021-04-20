Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 31st of May 2021 10:44:32 AM
HowTos
  • How to install Synfig Studio on Deepin 20.2

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Synfig Studio on Deepin 20.2.

  • How to install Virtual host on Nginx Centos 8 - Unixcop

    Nginx (Engine X) is a most popular, powerful and high-performance open-source HTTP web server and reverse proxy server with a scalable event-driven (asynchronous) architecture. It can also be used as a load balancer, mail proxy, and HTTP cache due to its speed, stability, feature-rich set, easy configuration, and low resource utilization.

  • How to Create a Vagrant Box from an Existing Box

    We have crossed halfway through this series and by this time you might have a good understanding of what Vagrant does and how to use provisioners in vagrant.

    Till now you are using prebuilt vagrant boxes downloaded from the vagrant cloud site. Some boxes are preconfigured to serve different purposes like the scotch box which comes with a LAMP stack, trusty64cdh which comes with a single node CDH Hadoop distribution. You can also create your box like the one mentioned and share it with the community or fellow geeks working with you on the same project.

  • How to play Among Us on a Chromebook with GeForce Now - Epic Games

    Today we are looking at how to play Among Us on a Chromebook with GeForce Now - Epic Games. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to install LibreOffice on AlmaLinux or Rocky 8 - Linux Shout

    LibreOffice is a free and open-source office suite and often considered a good alternative to the Microsoft Office suite. It offers impressive features, a user-friendly interface, comprehensive, and compatible with MS Office files. Here we let you know how to install LibreOffice on RHEL based AlmaLinux 8.x or Rocky Linux 8.

    Being a fork of Apache OpenOffice.org, LibreOffice also contains all the essential components need to deal with daily document and calculation needs. It comes with a Word file created called Writer, the spreadsheet program is known as Calc, which competes with Excel; for MS PowerPoint alternative it has Impress; the Base, a database administrator software tool and Draw program for drawing and diagram. Although both OpenOffice and LibreOffice are the same, LibreOffice is much popular because it receives frequent updates, which means new features and early bug fixing.

  • How to Install PHP 7.4 on Ubuntu 20.04

    PHP, an acronym for Hypertext Preprocessor, is an open-source scripting language used in web development. PHP runs on the server-side and is the powerhouse behind many popular web-based solutions such as WordPress and Moodle.

    On Ubuntu 20.04, PHP 7.4 is the version available in the default package repository at the time of this post. However, PHP 8.0 is the latest version of the PHP language.

    In this tutorial, our focus will be on the installation of PHP 7.4 for Apache and NGINX web servers running on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How To Install ExpressJS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ExpressJS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, ExpressJS is a minimal and flexible Node.js web application framework that provides a robust set of features for web and mobile applications.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the ExpressJS web application framework on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • GoAccess - Analyze Real-Time Apache and Nginx Logs

    One of the primary roles of any systems administrator is viewing and analyzing log files. Web server log files from other Apache and Nginx can build up over time and examining them can prove to be a tedious and time-consuming activity. Thankfully, GoAccess can alleviate all that stress and enable you to seamlessly monitor and analyze web server log files.

    Written in C programming language, GoAccess is an opensource, terminal-based real-time web log analyzer. It’s fast, interactive, and displays the logs in an elegant and intuitive fashion. It provides support for a wide variety of web log files including Apache, Nginx, Caddy, Amazon S3, and CloudFront to mention just a few. It can render the results in HTML format, JSON, and also generate a CSV report.

  • How to reset AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux 8 root password - Linux Shout

    Have you forgotten your AlmaLinux or Rocky root user password, then here is the step-by-step tutorial to rest the root password using the command terminal.

    AlmaLinux / Rocky are the two latest RedHat-based Linux distros meant to use for Servers as well as on Desktops. However, in case after some time you want to log in root user and you couldn’t remember its password then the only way is to recover the root password is by resetting it. Yes, we cannot get our old password at all, instead, we manually have to change it.

  • Git Bug: Bug Tracking Directly Inside Git!

    Bug tracking is useful for any project regardless of it's size and today we're looking at a bug tracker that integrates directly into git and fits inside your existing git workflow. 

  • This Week in Linux 153: Audacity CLA Controversy, Ubuntu DMCA Notice, Have I Been Pwned, Inkscape

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a new announcement from DLN regarding the Fedora Podcast. In Distro News, we’ve got new releases from AlmaLinux OS, Lakka and a new Floppy related distro. We’ve got some legal news to discuss this week as Audacity is back in the news with some more controversial stuff going on. A user was informed by their ISP that apparently downloading Ubuntu is somehow bad. In Security News were going to talk about Firefox’s new security architecture Firefox Fission and apparently FBI is going to begin sharing breach / password data with the public. I’ll you know what that’s all about as well as so much more coming up on this week episode of TWIL, Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • Donald Knuth’s MIX computer implemented in iCE40HX8K-EVB

    Today in our Project section we got a submission of a MIX computer implementation on iCE40HX8K-EVB by Michael Schroeder.

    The project is hosted on Gitlab:

    https://gitlab.com/x653/mix-fpga

  • Two Tiny Dual-Gigabit Raspberry Pi CM4 Routers

    Well, after months of delays due to part shortages, both DFRobot and Seeed Studios have come out with their 2-port Gigabit router board designs, and I was happy to receive a sample of each for testing: [...]

  • LE 9.2 and LE10 fix for widevine

    Today we are releasing a LibreELEC update to primarily fix Widevine, its that piece of software that allows playback of Netflix, Amazon Prime and other paid video services. The new version of widevine (4.10.2252.0 or newer) is mandatory to keep it working after May 31, 2021. With that new version (that is taken from ChromeOS) all ARM devices need additional libraries to make it work again. Sadly its not that simple and some not too nice workarounds came in place to keep it working due changes at ChromeOS. The Generic (PC / Intel / AMD / Nvidia) images need no changes.

  • Anton Gladky: 2021/05, FLOSS activity

    This is my third month of working for LTS. I was assigned 12 hrs and worked all of them.

  • Glibc bumped to 2.33 in OpenEmbedded

    I have bumped glibc from 2.31 to 2.33 in the Dunfell release of OpenEmbedded, and recompiled everything for EasyOS. Some packages needed fixes, it was pretty straightforward -- search my OE tarball (not yet uploaded) for files with "#20210528" or "# 20210528" string in them. A problem arose with the 'rust' package requiring glibc 2.32 or 2.33. Very annoying, as rust is required to compile Firefox and SeaMonkey. So I bit the bullet and got the glibc recipes out of the "hardknott" release of OE (the latest), and did a complete recompile.

  • Visvesh Subramaniam: Redesigning Health's MainView

    We will redesign the Health app and add a few more features. The motivation for this redesign is to display important information on the main view and the other data must be easily accessible to the user. Data can be step-count, calories burnt, weight measurements etc. This project is written in rust and it uses gtk-rs. This was one of the existing project ideas. The following sections describe the subparts of the project.

  • A Switchy Week In Tok

    Tok is now equipped with a quick switcher for fast and efficient keyboard navigation between chats. Simply Ctrl+K, type in your chat's name, and press enter.

  • Welcoming GSoC 2021 students

    After gaining some experience being a GSoC (backup) mentor last year I am mentoring a GSoC student again this year. As it worked out to have a co-mentor, I could convince Ralf to join me in this role to support Suraj Kumar Mahto in his project to replace the current KMyMoney online quote support with the general online quote functionality found in the Alkimia library. The Alkimia version provides a lot more functionality for the end user and is already found in the KMyMoney version based on KDE4. Suraj already brings some experience of working in and with the KDE community and contributed to multiple projects in the last year. Vice versa, I am co-mentoring Ralf’s student on his quest to add pretty printers for debugging support of Qt/KDE applications. Ebuka is currently using the Community Bonding phase to get acquainted with the KDE community, its procedures, infrastructure and alike.

  • NVIDIA vs. AMD Linux Gaming Performance For End Of May 2021 Drivers - Phoronix

    With May quickly drawing to a close, here are some fresh Linux gaming benchmark figures for the latest AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards on their respective latest Linux graphics drivers while looking at the performance across a variety of OpenGL and Vulkan games/workloads. The latest AMD Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA2" and NVIDIA RTX 30 "Ampere" graphics cards were tested based on the cards I have available. Off an Ubuntu 21.04 install, on the NVIDIA side was the NVIDIA 465.31 latest driver while on the AMD side their newest open-source stack is made up of using Linux 5.13 Git and Mesa 21.2-devel via the Oibaf PPA.

    Secret Chats Show How Cybergang Became a Ransomware Powerhouse [iophk: Windows TCO]
                     
                       

    Where once criminals had to play psychological games to trick people into handing over bank passwords and have the technical know-how to siphon money out of secure personal accounts, now virtually anyone can obtain ransomware off the shelf and load it into a compromised computer system using tricks picked up from YouTube tutorials or with the help of groups like DarkSide.

  • Sophos claims to have found new barebones Windows ransomware
                     
                       

    Global security vendor Sophos claims to have discovered a new strain of Windows ransomware which is the final executable payload in a manual attack where every other stage is delivered through a PowerShell script. One of the entry points was an on-premise Microsoft Exchange Server installation.

  • IRC: run it or use it, but try to avoid doing both

    I habve only one piece of unrequested advice for anyone who thinks about running (or owning, I guess) an IRC network and/or *using* an IRC network: pick one or the other, but never both.

    If you run the servers, don't hang out on channels and chat.

    If you hang out in channels and chat, don't run the servers.

    Otherwise, there's a good chance you will end up in some kind of squeeze, whether from other people, or inflicted by yourself (and ON yourself) in some fit of prideful stupidity.

  • Contributing to Gemini ecosystem

    About a year ago I found out about Gemini protocol. For those who aren’t familiar with it, it’s a new Internet protocol (which together with its accompanying gemtext format) aims to build an alternative “web, stripped right back to its essence”. It appealed to my love for minimalism and I built a few things for its ecosystem.

    Regardless of your views of Gemini, or familiarity, the greater lesson here is that even with a simple protocol, useful programs almost never are. Similar messages are echoed by others such as Text Editing Hates You Too (2019).

    This post requires no knowledge of Gemini protocol specifications. Each section focuses on one project, explaining why and how it was built. Feel free to skip “How” sections as it can go deep into technical details.

  • Installing Tryton Chart of Accounts for Switzerland

    I wanted to make it easy for more people to try the new Chart of Accounts discussed in my previous blog. Therefore, I've published it as a Debian package for users of the current stable version of Debian 10, buster.

  • Russell Coker: Wifi Performance on Linux

    Wifi usually just works. In the past I haven’t had to worry much about performance as for home use things have always been bearable and at work it’s never been my job so I just file a bug report with the relevant people when things go wrong. But a few years ago I had some problems. For my home network I got a free Wifi AP which wasn’t performing well. My AP supported 802.11 modes b/g or g/n (b, g, and n are slow, medium, and fast speeds). I initially had the AP running in b/g mode because I had an 802.11b USB wifi device that I used. When I replaced that with one that did 802.11g I tried changing the AP to g/n mode but performance was even worse on my laptop (although quite good on phones) so I switched back. For phones it appeared to work well giving 54Mb/s while on my laptop (a second hand Thinkpad X1 Carbon) it was giving 11Mb/s at best and often much less than that. The best demonstration of problems was to start transferring a large file while pinging a system on the LAN the AP was connected to. Usually it would give ping times of 1s or more, sometimes 5s+ ping times. While this was happening the “Invalid misc” count increased rapidly, often by more than 100 per second. The results of Google searches suggest that “Invalid misc” is due to interference and recommend changing the channel. My AP had been on channel 1 which had performed poorly, channels 2-8 were ok, and channel 9 seemed reasonably good. As an aside trying all channels manually is not a good idea, it takes a lot of time and gives little useful data. After changing to channel 9 it still only gave about 500KB/s when transferring large files with ping times of about 100ms, but that’s a big improvement. I tried running “iwlist scanning” to scan the Wifi network for other APs, that showed that channel 1 was used a lot but didn’t make it clear what I should do other than that.

  • Vincent Fourmond: QSoas quiz #2: averaging several Y values for the same X value

    This second quiz may sound like the first one, but in fact, the approach used is completely different. The point is to gather some elementary statistics from a series of experiments performed under different conditions, but with several repeats at the same conditions.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: td 0.0.3 on CRAN: Maintenance release

    The still recent-ish td package for accessing the twelvedata API for financial data has been updated on CRAN yesterday, and is now at released version 0.0.3. A few URLs were updated to please the lint checker, and a Depends: on R 4.0.0 or later was added. We then realized (as always just after the release …) that the core issue was an incorrect version comparison which we already fixed in the git repo.

  • Create Your Own Free Website Checker

    Do you have 1 more websites that you want to check to see if they are up? Sick of paid services or of the limited capability of free services? Well this article will teach you how to create your own free website checker. It personally has been incredibly useful for me to be able to check my own websites, as often as I want, for free. I have many domains and many subdomains, and while I to maintain the sites well, occasionally they will go down, or have their SSL certificates expire etc, which will prevent users from seeing the site. This article will teach you how to check your own websites using a little bit of Python code.

    Replacing XML::XPath with XML::LibXML in Perl
                         
                           

    I’ve seen people recommend XML::LibXML on sites like PerlMonks and mailing lists, so I thought I’d give it a try for a new personal project. It’s mostly a drop-in replacement, with familiar syntax: [...]

                       

