Today in Techrights
- This Page Has Richard Stallman's Talk (11:00PM GMT, Later Today)
- Linux Foundation Has Killed the Linux Brand (in Pursuit of Short-Term Profits)
- A Need for Clarity on the Direction of LibreOffice
- Freedom First: Towards Self-Hosting and Federating/Communicating Across IRC Networks
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, May 30, 2021
- Links 31/5/2021: 4MLinux 36.1, BlankOn 12 Beta, Linux 5.13 RC4, GNU M4 1.4.19 and Gnuastro 0.15
today's howtos
Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” Announced with New Bulk Renaming App, Beta Is Coming Mid-June
Dubbed “Uma,” Linux Mint 20.2 will be the second major point release in the Linux Mint 20 series, which is derived from the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series and supported until 2025. Most probably, Linux Mint 20.2 will be based on Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS. The even better news is that a beta version will be ready for testing as soon as mid-June, in about two weeks from the moment of writing this article, so we can have an early taste of the new features and improvements.
Android Leftovers
Upgrading Lenovo Thinkpad's Memory and Acer Aspire One's Wifi
Yesterday I upgraded both of my laptop of their respective memory and wifi card. For Lenovo Thinkpad, I upgraded the memory from 4 to 6GB. For Acer Aspire One, I upgraded the wifi device from the nonfree to the free one that I had proven works with Trisquel. Here's how I did it with pictures and some story. Now I can run Ubuntu and other operating systems smoother than ever.
