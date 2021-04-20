today's leftovers
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 685 for the week of May 23 – 29, 2021. The full version of this issue is available here.
This month I didn't have any particular focus. I just worked on issues in my info bubble.
Amazon Web Services has come under fire for lack of hard spending limits on accounts, after some users reported unexpected bills from what they thought were tutorial accounts.
AWS does not have a freemium business model (unlike, say, GitHub or Dropbox), but it does have "free tier" services that cost nothing to use, within their constraints (which may be severe).
The company provides these not out of generosity but to enable experimentation, presumably in the hope that this leads in due course to paying customers. There can be bill shocks though, as the company provides no built-in feature that caps spending to zero or even to a specified amount.
The issue came up earlier this month when cloud architect Forrest Brazeal reported on Twitter about a student who attended a Sagemaker (the AWS machine learning toolkit) tutorial and was sent a $200 bill, saying "I thought I deleted everything but I have been charged $200."
VzLinux Enterprise Distribution has been used as a basic operating system for Virtuozzo’s OpenVZ virtualization solutions and other commercial products for more than 20 years, and has been used as a guest operating system.
The Linux distribution is maintained by the open source community, and network hosting service providers and other end customers who deploy the technology can directly enjoy a stable and long-term support system.
One of the divides in Linux distributions is how they set up logrotate, especially including how they have logrotate name the 'rotated' copies of logs. Ubuntu (and I assume Debian) use the traditional approach of numbered old log files, where the most recently rotated log file has a .0 suffix, the next most recent has a .1 suffix, and so on back to however many versions you want to keep. A while back, Red Hat Enterprise and thus Fedora switched to date-based naming, where the suffix is based on the day that the log was rolled and you get names like 'cron-20210530'.
I don’t know what I did wrong, but I did manage to fix them up afterwards. I suspect that I still had zroot/usr mounted and did not notice.
AMD currently just supports Vulkan ray-tracing with their Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards while now there is independent work being done on Mesa's unofficial Radeon Vulkan driver (RADV) to allow ray-tracing to work with older generations of GPUs like Vega and Polaris.
Joshua Ashton who is known for his work on VKD3D-Proton, DXVK/D9VK, and related projects while working under contract for Valve has been experimenting with bringing RADV Vulkan ray-tracing to pre-RDNA2 GPUs.
While RDNA2 GPUs offer hardware acceleration around BVH ray intersection tests, there isn't much more that is actually new silicon for ray-tracing with these latest consumer GPUs. But the ray intersection tests can also be handled as a SPIR-V shader for any GPU as well, so that is what Ashton has been experimenting with.
Overall, a rather promising keynote for the virtual Computex Taipei event... Now to get our hands on the new hardware for delivering Linux benchmarks of these new wares.
Linux and Windows can be installed interchangeably on PCs, leading consumers to find what works best for them. The constant unknown about MacOS brings a certain appeal to it - like standing outside an exclusive club, wondering what’s inside.
[...]
By using a Mac, your efficiency is capped by your wallet and what Apple allows. If you like forced microbreaks and workflow (or audio) stutters, MacOS just might be for you.
About half the people I know have a Keurig in their house, even though these things are a disaster for the environment due to little plastic pods with aluminum lids, and coffee that isn’t even good (like Maxwell House) ends up costing over $40 per pound, even as you can buy it in two pound cans for less than $7.
Some people say “I’m the only one in the house who drinks coffee and I don’t like the waste.”, but that doesn’t hold up financially or environmentally.
Comparing Great Value Donut Shop in a can to the K-Cups, the result is you’re wasting $100 per person in your house per year that drinks coffee if you use K-Cups, assuming you just start your morning with it.
[...]
Some people figured out how to jury rig a bypass, which might be a felony under the DMCA, but that seems a bit extreme (and inconvenient, regardless).
Boycott Keurig.
Still other people, confronted with the ridiculousness of the Keurig system, go further, to compare it with buying coffee at Starbucks. Which is even dumber and more pointless.
When people ask for advice about what storage to use they often get answers like “use brand X, it works well for me and brand Y had a heap of returns a few years ago”. I’m not convinced there is any difference between the small number of manufacturers that are still in business.
One problem we face with reliability of computer systems is that the rate of change is significant, so every year there will be new technological developments to improve things and every company will take advantage of them. Storage devices are unique among computer parts for their requirement for long-term reliability. For most other parts in a computer system a fault that involves total failure is usually easy to fix and even a fault that causes unreliable operation usually won’t spread it’s damage too far before being noticed (except in corner cases like RAM corruption causing corrupted data on disk).
Every year each manufacturer will bring out newer disks that are bigger, cheaper, faster, or all three. Those disks will be expected to remain in service for 3 years in most cases, and for consumer disks often 5 years or more. The manufacturers can’t test the new storage technology for even 3 years before releasing it so their ability to prove the reliability is limited. Maybe you could buy some 8TB disks now that were manufactured to the same design as used 3 years ago, but if you buy 12TB consumer grade disks, the 20TB+ data center disks, or any other device that is pushing the limits of new technology then you know that the manufacturer never tested it running for as long as you plan to run it. Generally the engineering is done well and they don’t have many problems in the field. Sometimes a new range of disks has a significant number of defects, but that doesn’t mean the next series of disks from the same manufacturer will have problems.
The issues with SSDs are similar to the issues with hard drives but a little different. I’m not sure how much of the improvements in SSDs recently have been due to new technology and how much is due to new manufacturing processes. I had a bad experience with a nameless brand SSD a couple of years ago and now stick to the better known brands. So for SSDs I don’t expect a great quality difference between devices that have the names of major computer companies on them, but stuff that comes from China with the name of the discount web store stamped on it is always a risk.
[...]
I think that NVMe isn’t very different from other SSDs in terms of the actual storage. But the different interface gives some interesting possibilities for data loss. OS, filesystem, and motherboard bugs are all potential causes of data loss when using a newer technology.
[...]
Filesystems like BTRFS and ZFS are needed to cope with storage devices returning bad data and claiming it to be good, this is a very common failure mode.
CYBERSECURITY TRUISMS HAVE long been described in simple terms of trust: Beware email attachments from unfamiliar sources, and don't hand over credentials to a fraudulent website. But increasingly, sophisticated hackers are undermining that basic sense of trust and raising a paranoia-inducing question: What if the legitimate hardware and software that makes up your network has been compromised at the source?
Kali Linux is known as the most common and reputed cybersecurity tool. It is basically an operating system that contains at least 300 different tools for security auditing. The tool facilitates the organizations to scan their networks to detect all the vulnerabilities in the system. The primary benefit that Kali Linux provides is the various levels of cybersecurity knowledge. The tool is readily available for use.
Free Software and Programming
Facebook Compression Algorithm Zstandard 1.5 Improves Performance [Ed: Facebook uses it to lower the cost of stealing, storing and selling your personal data. Then it's openwashing the whole lot, with help from LF.]
Facebook open sourced Zstandard almost six years ago with the aim of outperforming Zlib in both speed and efficiency. Zstandard 1.5 improves compression speed at intermediate compression levels, compression ratio at higher levels, and brings faster decompression speed.
Zstandard supports compression levels up to 22. Thanks to a new default match finder, Zstardard 1.5 reaches higher compression speed for levels between 5 and 12 and inputs larger than 256K. According to Facebook benchmarks, improvements range from +25% to +140% without significant loss in terms of compression ratio. Facebook claims even better results on heavily loaded machines under significant cache contention.
In our May Newsletter read about our time traveller Cory Doctorow who sends his wishes for 20 Years FSFE from utopian 2041, Router Freedom developments in Greece, Germany, and Austria as well as AI application benefits under Free Software licenses and as usual our other diverse community activities.
Last week my coworker Andrew Halberstadt talked me through the process of configuring Firefox CI to run a given test suite with Fission enabled on additional platforms.
I am working on a patch to do this for our telemetry integration tests which are set up with mozharness and use treeherder symbol tt(c). Since the process should be close to identical for similar test suites, I decided to summarize what I’ve learned in this post, so next time someone on my team wants to do this, we don’t need to bug Andrew again.
In Part 1, I compared Perl’s regexp features with sed and Awk. In this concluding part, I’ll cover examples that make use of Perl’s extensive built-in features and third-party modules.
So you’re a frequent visitor of this popular bar. Then one day, the management of the bar changes and most of the personnel decides to start working for another bar. Management of the bar then shuts out any remaining guests because the remaining guests where just talking about the new bar. Followed by the new management changing the locks on the doors so nobody can get in anymore.
This in short is what happened in the Freenode to Libera.chat saga (/r/rakulang, SlashDot comments, TheRegister article). Since most of the move was already done before the new management of Freenode decided to make themselves impossible, this did not affect the Raku community much. But, as Patrick Spek writes on the mailing list, there are still a lot of references to Freenode in ecosystem module documentation, that would need to be updated. Please help module authors by providing a Pull Request for such an update, when you find such a reference!
Best Free Software and Postgres-related Released
For our entire collection, check out the categories below. This is the largest compilation of recommended software. The collection includes hundreds of articles, with comprehensive sections on internet, graphics, games, programming, science, office, utilities, and more. Almost all of the software is free and open source.
This time we decided to bump the number to 1.0 to switch to a common versioning pattern. WAL-G 1.0 is compatible with its versions v0.2.0+. Also, WAL-G 1.0 can restore WAL-E backups and WALs. Good news for non-PostgreSQL databases: WAL-G is now production-ready for MS SQL, MySQL databases, meanwhile the API can be changed in future releases. MongoDB and Redis support is in the beta stage.
The PL/R team is excited to announce the release of version 8.4.2
today's howtos
DevOps has been a trending topic for quite a while now and has managed to draw the attention of technology professionals and enterprises alike. As a beginner, it can be challenging wrapping your head around the concept of DevOps, and in this topic, we will flesh out the basic concepts of this internet buzzword.
To start off, DevOps is a portmanteau of two words: Development and Operations. It is a set of practices and tools that promote collaboration between development teams (Devs) and operations (Ops). The goal of DevOps is to streamline the software development lifecycle, minimize failure rates, scale up the frequency of deployments, and achieve high-quality software.
But in Okular we don't use Qt Quick you'll say!
Well, we actually use Qt Quick in the mobile interface of Okular, but you're right, this was not a patch for the mobile version, so "But in Okular we don't use Qt Quick!"
How to configure Puma 5 application server for graceful restarts, and what is the difference between regular, hot, and phased restarts?
Application restarts are necessary when things go wrong or whenever we need to push a new application version. But a regular restart isn’t usually anything more than stopping and starting the server again. To keep clients connected or even keep serving requests, we need a better strategy.
TLS/SSL certificates are used for encrypting websites or web applications. They provide much-needed privacy and confidentiality to users who are interacting with the webserver via a browser or on command-line. Different SSL certificates have different validity periods with the maximum being 397 days ( 1 year, 1 month, and 2 days) from 1, September 2020. Let's Encrypt provides validity of up to 90 days.
