'Linux' Foundation Promotes Microsoft and Censorship

SUSE Open House CZ 2021 and openSUSE Tumbleweed

  • Online Open House Goes Over openSUSE, Survey Opens

    The openSUSE Project has a lot going on lately. The project just released Leap 15.3, had 24-hour release party in the openSUSE Bar and opened a survey to get feedback on the release of the new Leap version. There are many other things happening and one of those is an online open house. Members of the community will have two sessions discussing openSUSE topics during SUSE Open House CZ 2021 The event will take place on June 15 from 13:00 UTC to 17:00 UTC. Leap release manager Lubos Kocman will give a talk about how openSUSE Leap 15.3 is made and community member Jason Evans will discuss how to contribute to openSUSE.

  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/22

    Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers, This week was definitively amongst the more interesting ones for Tumbleweed. There was a change of the basic filesystem layout called UsrMerge. Unfortunately, despite all planning and testing, some users still ran into issues. In some cases, it could be pointed to an ‘unexpected’ setup (root on zfs, /usr/lib/debug as sep mount point…) and in some cases, the reason for the failure is not yet fully understood. But this might sound scarier than it is: a lot of users have also reported that the process worked flawlessly on their systems. Together with a full rebuild using GCC 11 snapshot 0527 was definitively huge. Besides that, two more snapshots (0601, and 0602) were published.

New Videos: Styli.sh, Pepper&Carrot, Wine

  • Discover New Wallpapers And Set Them With Styli.sh

    Styli.sh is a shell script that automates the tedious process of finding new wallpapers, downloading and setting them. Styli.sh searches for wallpapers from Unsplash and various sub-reddits and sets a random wallpaper or a wallpaper based on a search term.

  • Derivation: Episode 3 Motion Comic by Morevna (Backstage video)

    Here is a video from the Morevna team that explain their work and process on their on-going project: converting the Episode 3 of Pepper&Carrot into a Motion Comic. The team use only Free/Libre and Open-Source tools and release their result under the Creative Commons Share-Alike license. I really liked this polished video that shows all the team members and also all the steps necessary to make their Motion Comic. I also liked to see all the care they put to give life to my original artworks, and the way their process is publicly open. That's fantastic to see the tiny sequences animated! For a reminder, the Morevna team already made in 2017 a motion comic adaptation of Episode 6. You can support their project, they propose right now to their supporter a blog-post to select what will be the next episode after episode 3.

  • This thing runs OFFICE and ADOBE APPS like they were NATIVE?

    There are plenty of use cases where people might need access to some specific windows apps, and running some of them on Linux can be a hassle. Wine has come a long way, but it still fails to run some of the most popular apps without a huge performance hit, like MS Office, or the Adobe Suite. Fortunately, there might be a solution to run these apps as if they were native to Linux.

GNOME: On GNOME LATAM and Outreachy

  • GNOME LATAM 2021 was a real blast!

    This year, motivated by the success of virtual events like GNOME Asia and GNOME Onboard Africa, we decided to organize a GNOME LATAM (virtual) conference. The event was a success, with a nice mix of Spanish and Portuguese-speaking presenters. The recordings are now available and (if you understand Spanish or Portuguese) I highly encourage you to check what the Latin American GNOMies are up to.

  • Veena Nagar: Hello there!

    Currently, I am working as an Outreachy Intern for May’21 tenure with GNOME community under the mentorship of Philip Chimento on the project “Make GNOME asynchronous!”. The next three months of the internship are going to be a great learning experience, and I’m really looking forward to it! My mentor at GNOME has been very welcoming, and I’m so glad to be selected as an intern here for the summer cohort.

  • Veena Nagar: What motivated me to apply to Outreachy

    Outreachy is a program that provide internship opportunities to work in Free and Open Source Software (FOSS). Outreachy internships are open to all applicants around the world. Internship focuses on programming, design, documentation, marketing, or other kinds of contributions. Interns work remotely and are not required to relocate. Interns are paid a comfortable stipend. Outreachy is open to women (both cis and trans), people of other gender identities that are minorities in open source (trans men, and gender-queer people) . This internship is offered twice a year and you do not have to be a student to apply for it. However, you must be available for a full-time, 40 hours a week during the internship period. In the month of February, a good friend of mine from college mentioned the Outreachy internship opportunity to me. I checked out the Outreachy internship web-page, read a couple of past interns posts, and then applied for it. But due to academic work I couldn’t contribute to any organisation before the contribution period.

