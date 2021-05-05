'Linux' Foundation Promotes Microsoft and Censorship
-
Build and Deploy Hyperledger Fabric on Azure Cloud Platform- Part 2 [Ed: The so-called 'Linux' Foundation is promoting Microsoft proprietary software and surveillance for the second time in days]
-
Open Source Communities Need More Safe Spaces and Codes of Conducts. Now. [Ed: "The Linux Foundation is a sponsor of The New Stack." Look what they're pushing for. Also at LPI. Linux Foundation: we need more of what let us kick out the founder of Linux... from Linux.]
-
Linux Foundation, CNCF Add Exam Simulator To Kubernetes Certification Exams
Linux Foundation and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) have announced that their three Kubernetes certification exams will now include access to an exam simulator, enabling those registered for an exam to experience the exam environment before actually sitting for the exam.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 580 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
'Linux' Foundation Promotes Microsoft and Censorship
SUSE Open House CZ 2021 and openSUSE Tumbleweed
New Videos: Styli.sh, Pepper&Carrot, Wine
GNOME: On GNOME LATAM and Outreachy
Recent comments
42 min 38 sec ago
1 hour 19 min ago
1 hour 32 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
5 hours 27 min ago
20 hours 52 min ago
22 hours 9 min ago
22 hours 15 min ago
22 hours 25 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago