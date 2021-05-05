Today in Techrights
- [Meme] Loving to Win When Windows is Losing
- The Kanté of Alicante
- The EPO's Censorship of Stakeholders is a Misguided Case of Digging One's Own Grave
- The Ridiculous Façade of 'Ethical' Monopolists and the Ludicrous Media Coverage That Parrots Their Lies
- Links 7/6/2021: Linux 5.14 Removing Obsolete Code, Microsoft Censors History for China
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 06, 2021
- Links 7/6/2021: Git 2.32 and Linux 5.13 RC5
- Beware the Spin and False Pretenses as IBM and Google Are Dangerous to Software Freedom as Well
- The Giftküche of Haar (Allegedly a Part of Munich, as the EPO's Enlarged Board of Appeal Refuses to Even Check)
- Links 6/6/2021: Visually Stunning Week in Tok and OpenPOWER SpiderMonkey JIT
-
Games: Mainframe Defenders: Meltdown - Prologue, Legend of Keepers: Return of the Goddess, GemRB, Dying Light - Hellraid
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Open data by default, open source when needed in Norwegian and Swedish national museums
The Norwegian national museum exhibits art, architecture, and design under different types of licenses. About 25% are under copyright, the rest is published under CC-BY licens. This means that everyone is free to copy, share, modify, and add on to – under the condition that when sharing, it should say the name of the artist, year, name of the art piece, year, photographer and "the National Museum".
In the chance to CC-BY licenses, Karin writes in her blogpost: ”The museum began to understand that fulfilling its mission to “provide meaningful encounters between people and art” did not necessarily mean getting people to visit the building or the website.”
GNU/EDMA 0.19.1. Alpha Release
GNU/EDMA 0.19.1 has been released as an Alpha Version. This version tries to fix the long standing issue with 64bits platforms. In order to fix that problem this version adds a dependency on `libffi`.
