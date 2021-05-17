today's howtos
-
Practical Reed-Solomon for Programmers
Recently I was doing some work decoding the new Galileo High Accuracy Service data. In short, this new ‘HAS’ data will allow Galileo (“European GPS”) users to achieve decimeter-level accuracy, which is nice. This HAS data is transmitted highly redundantly by making good use of Reed-Solomon encoding.
To work with this data, I attempted to learn more about Reed-Solomon and I found almost all explanations were useless to me - oodles of advanced math, but no guidance of how to use R-S in practice. And in fact, quite a lot of the math-heavy pages turned out to get practical details wrong.
The math behind Reed-Solomon is indeed very pretty, and I can understand why many explanations start with telling users about lovely Galois fields. This page meanwhile will focus on things you really need to know.
-
HTTP/3 needs us (and other people) to make firewall changes
The other day, I had a little realization:
Today I realized that the growing enabling of HTTP/3 means that we need to allow UDP 443 through our firewalls (at least outbound), not just TCP 443. Although in the mean time, blocking it shields our users from any HTTP/3 issues. (Which happen.)
-
My Homelab Build
One thing that I do a lot is run virtual machines. Some of these stick around, a lot of them are very ephemeral. I also like being able to get into these VMs quickly if I want to mess around with a given distribution or OS. Normally I'd run these on my gaming tower, however this makes my tower very load-bearing. I also want to play games sometimes on my tower, and even though there have been many strides in getting games to run well on Linux it's still not as good as I'd like it to be.
-
[ Easy ] Ubuntu Install GeForce Now - LateWeb.Info
GeForce Now (stylized as GeForce NOW) is the brand used by Nvidia for its cloud gaming service. The Nvidia Shield version of GeForce Now, formerly known as Nvidia Grid, launched in beta in 2013, with Nvidia officially unveiling its name on September 30, 2015. The subscription service provided users with unlimited access to a library of games hosted on Nvidia servers for the life of the subscription, being delivered to subscribers through streaming video. Certain titles were also available via a “Buy & Play” model. This version was discontinued in 2019, and transitioned to a new version of the service that enabled Shield users to play their own games.
In January 2017, Nvidia unveiled GeForce Now clients for Windows and Macintosh computers, available in North America and Europe as a free beta. GeForce NOW lets users access a virtual computer, where they can install their existing games from existing digital distribution platforms, and play them remotely. As with the original Shield version, the virtual desktop is also streamed from Nvidia servers. An Android client was also introduced in 2019.
The service exited Beta and launched to the general public on February 4, 2020. It is available on Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Shield TV and Chromebook devices. GeForce support for LG TVs running WebOS will be made available sometime in 2021.
-
How to install Snap Store on Linux Mint 20.1 - Linux Shout
By default snap is disabled on Linux Mint, however, we can enable and install a graphical app store to get various SNAP packages with just one click.
Snap is a universal package manager that allows users to install software available in the Snapcraft repository on all popular Linux regardless of their codebase. This means the same app package for Ubuntu can be installed on RedHat.
-
How To Change KVM Libvirt Default Storage Pool Location - OSTechNix
This guide explains what are storage pools and volumes in Libvirt and how to change KVM libvirt default storage pool location using Virsh program, Virt-manager and Cockpit in Linux.
-
How To Install Elasticsearch on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Elasticsearch on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Elasticsearch is an open-source full-text search and analytics engine tool used to store, search, and analyze big volumes of data in near real-time. The search engine works very quickly, can be used to search large amounts of data (big data), and supports distributed architectures for high availability. Together with Kibana and Logstash, Elasticsearch forms the Elastic Stack.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Elasticsearch on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
-
How To Install VeraCrypt on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VeraCrypt on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, VeraCrypt is free open-source disk encryption software for Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux. In case an attacker forces you to reveal the password, VeraCrypt provides plausible deniability. In contrast, to file encryption, data encryption performed by VeraCrypt is real-time (on-the-fly), automatic, transparent, needs very little memory and does not involve temporary unencrypted files.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of VeraCrypt open source encryption on a CentOS 8.
-
How to Configure a Recursive DNS Server using BIND - Unixcop
In this article, you will learn how to configure a recursive DNS server using BIND. If you haven’t checked our article on how to install the BIND DNS server in FreeBSD yet, you can find the article here. Please note that in this article, the term recursive DNS server might also be referred to as DNS Caching server or just Caching server. The term DNS server might also be referred to as Nameserver or just name server.
-
How to Install CouchDB on Ubuntu 21.04 Linux Operating System - Linux Concept
The CouchDB is an open-source database system, managed by the Apache Software Foundation. It is fault-tolerant, and schema-free NoSQL database management system.
CouchDB store data in document or files with JSON data structure. Each document contains fields and attachments, where fields have text, numbers, lists, Booleans, and more data. The data of this database accessed by using RESTful HTTP/JSON API that use to read, create, edit, and delete database files or documents.
Today, In this tutorial, we will learn how to install CouchDB on Ubuntu 21.04 machine.
-
[ Easy ] Install Shutter Screenshot Tool in Ubuntu 21.04
Shutter is a feature-rich screenshot program for Linux based operating systems such as Ubuntu. You can take a screenshot of a specific area, window, your whole screen, or even of a website – apply different effects to it, draw on it to highlight points, and then upload to an image hosting site, all within one window. Shutter is free, open-source, and licensed under GPL v3.
-
The Sudoers File in Ubuntu
The sudoers file is used by Linux and Unix administrators in general in order to to allocate specific system rights to new and existing system users. This enables the system administrator to control what every user does in order to ensure they would not interfere with the system files or processes. Since most Linux distros are built with security in mind, when a user wants to run a command in the terminal that requires root privileges, the system will check the username against the sudoers file.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 513 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Software and Openwashing
Programming Leftovers
Web Browsing: Proxy Servers for Anonymous Web Browsing, Tor, Mozilla, Surveillance, and More
Python Programming
Recent comments
1 hour 3 min ago
18 hours 41 min ago
18 hours 57 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago