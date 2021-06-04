today's howtos
How To Install Cloudron on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Cloudron on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Cloudron is a complete solution for running apps on your server and keeping them up-to-date and secure. Cloudron comes with the App store from where you can install various applications with just one click without the need of going through Database setup and other processes, for example, WordPress, Joomla, and more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Cloudron on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Sean Whitton: transient-caps-lock
If you’re writing a lot of Common Lisp and you want to follow the convention of using all uppercase to refer to symbols in docstrings, comments etc., you really need something better than the shift key. Similarly if you’re writing C and you have VARIOUS_LONG_ENUMS.
The traditional way is a caps lock key. But that means giving up a whole keyboard key, all of the time, just for block capitalisation, which one hardly uses outside of programming. So a better alternative is to come up with some Emacs thing to get block capitalisation, as Emacs key binding is much more flexible than system keyboard layouts, and can let us get block capitalisation without giving up a whole key.
seconds since epoch to ISO timestamp
Utilizing SaltStack to configure SELinux - Linux Concept
The second orchestration and automation framework we’ll consider is SaltStack, which has commercial backing by the SaltStack company. SaltStack uses a declarative language similar to Ansible and is also written in Python. In this chapter, we will use the open source SaltStack framework, but an enterprise version of SaltStack is available as well, which adds more features on top of the open source one.
How to create a Systemd service unit file in Linux - Linux Shout
A service is a program that runs automatically when the computer starts and waits in the background to do its job. A service usually does not have a graphical user interface and works without user interaction. The best-known services are certain web, mail, or database servers, for example, apache, MySQL, and many others. But also the hardware detection or the automatic integration (mounting) of USB sticks, for example, is done by services.
In principle, there are two types of services: internal, for tasks that are relevant or hardware-related when the system is started, and other is services that are subsequently installed by the user, which usually include all server services. In technical terms or computer jargon, services are also traditionally referred to as daemons. The letter ‘d’ therefore often used as the last letter in the program to denote some services, such as when the server component sshd of SSH or mysqld of MySQL.
Whereas Systemd is a system and session manager (init system) that is responsible for managing all services running on the system over the entire operating time of the computer, from the start-up process to shutdown. Processes are always started in parallel (as far as possible) to keep the boot process as short as possible. Now, when we create a configuration file that ends with .service and holds code about a process controlled and supervised by Systemd; is know as a Systemd Service Unit file. Units are created for services, timers, mount points, sockets, swap space, and devices, for example.
Exercising to Create Basic Python C Extensions on Fedora Linux 34
Julian Andres Klode: Migrating away from apt-key
This is an edited copy of an email I sent to provide guidance to users of apt-key as to how to handle things in a post apt-key world.
The manual page already provides all you need to know for replacing apt-key add usage...
Android Leftovers
Best Free Android Apps: Pure Writer – plain text editor
There’s a strict eligibility criteria for inclusion in this series. See the Eligibility Criteria section below. Pure Writer is a plain text editor. The editor is designed to be minimalistic and tries to help the writer focus on writing content. The app has a protective mechanism to ensure you never lose your content. It’s autosave functionality ensures content is saved every couple of seconds.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
