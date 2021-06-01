today's howtos
-
Migrating away from apt-key
This is an edited copy of an email I sent to provide guidance to users of apt-key as to how to handle things in a post apt-key world.
-
What's a UUID?
These names are almost certainly "Universally Unique Identifiers," or "UUIDs".
There are RFC4122 and non-RFC4122 UUIDs. The four main types of RFC4122 UUIDs are: [...]
-
How To Install Parse Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Parse Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Parse is an open-source Backend as a Service (BaaS) platform commonly used over the last few years. It is written in Node.js and can be used for any application running Node.js. Parse Server comes with a simple and easy-to-use web interface that can be used for data manipulation, to view analytics, and to schedule and send push notifications.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Parse Server on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
Controlling access to rootless Podman for users | Enable Sysadmin
Recently the Podman team received a Bugzilla report claiming that there was no way to stop rootless Podman from running containers. The reporter set up a user account with no entries in /etc/subuid and /etc/subgid and reported that rootless Podman could still run the hello-world container.
-
How to Add User to Group in Linux Ubuntu 20.04 Complete Tutorial
Do You have added a user in wrong group, and want to add in right group? or Add new user in group, or want to add a user in multiple group?
You will get reply of all questions from this article.
Only reading full article gives you the complete guide on how to Add User to Group in Linux, I am using Ubuntu 20.04 Operating system but this operation will be the same on other Linux. You can perform this task on CentOS, RHEL, etc.
-
How to Customize Ubuntu Touchpad Gestures | Technastic
If you’ve ever used any modern Windows 10 laptop with a decent touchpad, or a MacBook, you know how touchpad gestures make using the laptop so much easier. In many ways, they make the touchpad even better than using a Bluetooth mouse. Unfortunately, Linux-based operating systems such as Ubuntu haven’t really caught up in that department. But Ubuntu is still Linux so, if you want something, you can have it with a little effort. Today we’ll see how you can customize Ubuntu touchpad gestures.
-
How to Install Anaconda in Linux
Anaconda is a popular tool among data analysts/scientists and machine learning engineers. Why is it so popular? If you are working as a data scientist or machine learning engineer you will be working with Python.
Python is a battery-included language so when you install python it will have a set of packages available to be used. These are basic packages and you will need a lot more packages when you work for data science like numpy, pandas, etc.
-
How to Install Kid3 Audio Tag Editor 3.8.7 in Ubuntu 21.04, Ubuntu 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook
Kid3 3.8.7 was released as the latest version of the KDE’s audio tag editor. You can install it easily in Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.04, Linux Mint 20 via PPA.
Kid3 is a free open-source tool to edit tags in MP3, Ogg/Vorbis, FLAC, MPC, MP4/AAC, MP2, Opus, Speex, TrueAudio, WavPack, WMA, WAV and AIFF files.
It can edit ID3v1.1 tags, all ID3v2.3 and ID3v2.4 frames, and edit tags for multiple files. As well it can convert between ID3v1.1, ID3v2.3 and ID3v2.4 tags.
-
How to Install Rocky Linux 8.4 Step by Step with Screenshots
Hello Techies, Rocky Linux 8.4 has been released officially by Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation (RESF). It is considered as the replacement of CentOS Linux. Rock Linux is community-based enterprise level operating system and compatible with RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux). As CentOS 8 updates will not be available the after end of Dec 2021 and if you are looking for production grade operating system then Rocky Linux can be considered.
In this guide, we will cover the installation steps of Rocky Linux 8.4. Before jump into the installation steps, let’s see the minimum system requirements for Rocky Linux.
-
How to Install SSH Server in Ubuntu 20.04
SSH is a network protocol that allows you to connect to your Linux machine. If you are someone working in IT you know servers are present in data centers and to connect with the server you need to use SSH protocol. It is the responsibility of the administrator to install an SSH server and secure it from external intrusion.
In this article, I will walk you through how to install the OpenSSH server in Ubuntu 20.04.
Every Linux machine has an SSH client installed by default. You will connect to any remote server using this SSH client. I am having a fresh copy of the Ubuntu 20.04 machine, which is I am using for demonstration purposes. It is running with IP 192.168.1.7. If I have to connect to this machine from my host machine SSH server should be running. The SSH server will listen at port 22.
-
How to Use Port Knocking To Secure SSH Service in Linux
Port Knocking is a nifty technique of controlling access to a port by only allowing legitimate users access to the service running on a server. It works in such a way that when the right sequence of connection attempts is made, the firewall gladly opens the port that was closed.
The logic behind port knocking is to safeguard your Linux system from automated port scanners which prowl for open ports. In this guide, we examine how you can install port knocking and how you can configure it to secure SSH service. For demonstration purposes, we will use Ubuntu 18.04.
-
How to get system configuration alerts on RHEL from Red Hat Insights using Drift
Drift, a set of capabilities within Red Hat Insights, can help manage and troubleshoot issues across many systems. In this post, we will explore how you can set up configuration alerts and better use the features available to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) subscribers.
Red Hat Insights is a configuration analysis service available as part of your Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) subscription. System administrators can use Drift with RHEL to compare configurations, define baselines, and ultimately perform root-cause analysis of issues during troubleshooting.
Since system configurations tend to vary and drift away from initially defined standard operating environments, operators need to be able to check quickly to determine if a problem can be related to any differences from the recommended configuration.
-
How to install vtop on Linux - Unixcop
Vtop is a Linux Process and Memory Activity Monitoring Tool. A Command-line tools like “top” make it hard to monitor CPU usage and memory usage. That’s why we today introduce you to vtop – is a free and open-source, simple yet powerful and extendable terminal activity monitoring tool written in Node.js.
It is designed to make it easy for users to view CPU usage across multi-process applications (those that have a master process and child processes, for example, NGINX, Apache, Chrome, etc.). vtop also makes it easy to see spikes over time as well as memory usage.
vtop uses Unicode braille characters to draw and display CPU and Memory usage charts, helping you visualize spikes. Additionally, it group processes with the same name (master and all child processes) together.
-
How to use thc-hydra for Dictionary attack beginner's guide
thc-hydra A very fast network logon cracker with a dictionary attack tool which support many different services. You can use thc-hydra tool for cracking the password. Many hackers love this tool due to its GUI and Cmdline interface.
If you are new in ethical hacking and don’t know how to use thc-hydra, still you can use it easily due to the GUI interface.
-
sudo add-apt-repository command not found error in Linux Guide
Are you facing the problem at the time of adding a new PPA repository? I have seen the error “sudo add-apt-repository command not found” in Ubuntu or other Debian based operating system? This article has a solution of fixing error “sudo add-apt-repository command not found”.
-
Parsing config files with Lua | Opensource.com
Not all applications need configuration files; many applications benefit from starting fresh each time they are launched. Simple utilities, for instance, rarely require preferences or settings that persist across uses. However, when you write a complex application, it's nice for users to be able to configure how they interact with it and how it interacts with their system. That's what configuration files are for, and this article discusses some of the ways you can implement persistent settings with the Lua programming language.
-
Tuning systemd services, logging, and device management in Linux - Linux Concept
systemd is a core component of many Linux distributions. Since its birth in 2010, many distributions have gradually adopted systemd as the core init system, responsible for handling services and boot-up operations.
-
Olimex ships SoM and eval board based on STM32MP1
Olimex has released its first STM32MP1 SoC-based boards: The STMP15X-SOM SoM and the STMP1(A13)-EVB eval board. The eval board functions as a carrier for the STMP15X-SOM or Olimex’s earlier A13-based SoM. Bulgaria-based Olimex, best known for its open spec OLinuXino SBCs, has announced the availability of its first boards based on STMicroelectonics’ STM32MP1 dual-core Arm Cortex-A7/M4 SoC. The STMP15X-SOM is a system-on-module (SoM) offered in variety STM32MP1 SoC flavors and temperature ranges. The STMP1(A13)-EVB is an evaluation board that acts as a carrier for the STM15X-SOM and Olimex’s Allwinner A13 SoM.
6 Best Raspberry Pi Alternatives For IoT Development
Raspberry Pi is a good starting point whenever you want to build an app, device, or project for the IoT marketplace,. This credit card-sized device has changed the very concept of personal computing, and supports prototyping of every kind of new developer idea. It does have a few limitations though. Despite the excellent specs of Raspberry Pi 4, the single-board computer lacks important capabilities as an embedded engineering device. If you want higher performance, you need a device with far superior specs that won’t suffer Pi’s problems of overheating, lower memory, and unsuitability for industrial applications. Since so much of DIY syllabus is oriented towards Raspberry Pi, you should seek a close enough alternative when it’s time for you to “scale up”. We have listed some of these best alternatives which will give you a familiar feel to Raspberry Pi but with higher performance and more ruggedness.
KDE and GNOME Leftovers
today's leftovers
