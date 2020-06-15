Language Selection

Openwashing and Revisionism by Linux Foundation

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 8th of July 2021 12:02:19 AM
  • Open@RIT: The Birth of an Academic OSPO [Ed: Off-topic openwashing from the 'Linux' Foundation]

    I met Green at RIT’s booth at OSCON in the summer of 2019 and learned about JHU’s soft launch of their OSPO. Our booth showcased RIT’s work with students in Free and Open Source humanitarian work. We began with a 2009 Honors seminar course in creating educational games for the One Laptop per Child program. That seminar was formalized into a regular course, Humanitarian Free and Open Source Software. (The syllabus for the course’s most recent offering can be found at this link)

    By the end of 2010, we had a complete “Course-to-Co-Op lifecycle.” Students could get engaged in FOSS through an ecosystem that included FOSS events like hackathons and guest speaker visits, support for student projects, formal classes, or a co-op experience. In 2012, after I met with Chris Fabian, co-founder of UNICEF’s Office of Innovation, RIT sent FOSS students on Co-Op to Kosovo for UNICEF. We later formally branded the Co-Op program as LibreCorps. LibreCorps has worked with several FOSS projects since, including more work with UNICEF. In 2014 RIT announced what Cory Doctorow called a “Wee Degree in Free,” the first academic minor in Free and Open Source Software and Free Culture.

    All of these efforts provided an excellent base for an RIT Open Programs Office. (more on that missing “s” word in a moment) With the support of Dr. Ryne Raffaelle, RIT’s VP of Research, I wrote a “white paper” on how such an office might benefit RIT. RIT’s Provost, Dr. Ellen Granberg, suggested a university-wide meeting to gauge interest in the concept, and 50 people from 37 units across campus RSVP’d to the meeting. A subset of that group worked together (online, amid the early days of the pandemic) to develop a “wish list” document of what they’d like to see Open@RIT provide in terms of services and support. That effort informed the creation of the charter for Open@RIT approved by the Provost in the summer of 2020.

  • The Linux Foundation Announces 30th Anniversary of Linux T-Shirt Design Contest
  • The Linux Foundation Announces 30th Anniversary of Linux T-Shirt Design Contest [Ed: So-called 'Linux' Foundation does not know GNU/Linux OS actually started in 1983. The omissions are intentional.]

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced a design contest for the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference 2021 Conference T-shirt to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Linux. Submission designs should center around the 30th Anniversary of Linux theme in some capacity.

  • Please participate in the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) Readiness Survey

    The recent presidential Executive Order on Cybersecurity focuses on producing and consuming SBOMs (Software Bill of Materials). SBOMs are especially critical for a national digital infrastructure used within government agencies and in critical industries that present national security risks if penetrated. SBOMs improve understanding of those software components’ operational and cyber risks from their originating supply chain; however, their use is not widespread.

pfSense CE 2.5.2 Released, With Some Challenges For Early WireGuard Adopters

pfSense Community Edition is the open source branch freely available for use, as opposed to pfSense Pro which is the new closed source branch. pfSense CE 2.5.2 has just been released for you packet junkies out there, but as ServeTheHome discovered it may not be a simple upgrade for some. After the release of pfSense 2.5, pfSense and FreeBSD pulled back on kernel WireGuard support which many had been using in conjunction with pfSense. This means that a number of users out there are running a router with an outdated version of Wireguard and that will prevent a happy upgrade to 2.5.2, which returns Wireguard support as an experimental add-in. Upon installing the update, those few brave souls running Wireguard will be faced with error messages stating that all Wireguard interfaces and tunnels must be removed before the installation can succeed. This is inconvenient but as the number of users that will see the message is quite low the decision makes some sense. In order to upgrade the existing version of Wireguard, pfSense would have to put a fair amount of work into testing and development for this patch. This could change thanks to the open source nature of pfSense CE, but ServeTheHome is not holding much hope for that at the moment. Read more

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • What is a sysadmin? | Enable Sysadmin

    What does the term "sysadmin" or "system administrator" mean to you? What does a sysadmin do? How do you know you are one? Existential questions like this seldom have concrete answers, and the answers that do present themselves can be pretty fluid. The answers are also significantly different for different people and depend upon their work experience.

  • Automating performance analysis

    As a system administrator, have you ever found yourself in this situation? Your production systems have been humming along nicely when, out of the blue, the phone rings. "What just happened!? Everything slowed to a crawl, but now it’s fine again?" Where to even start? Your systems are complex. There are so many moving parts potentially contributing to the problem that root causes can be anywhere—and worse, they can be transient. There are databases, networked storage, firewalls, applications, JVMs, VMs, containers, kernels, power management, backups, live migrations, database schema changes—and that’s just on your development laptop! It’s even more complex in production datacenters and the cloud, where you’ve got it all operating on large, real-life data sets. Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) provides tools that can help. Let’s look at a simple command line technique and tools that will help you as the first responder to a performance emergency—beyond dashboards, beyond top(1) and iostat(1) and pidstat(1) and netstat(1) and vmstat(1) and so on and so forth—to help you to gain deeper understanding and find root causes.

  • Automate Kubeflow deployment

    Kubeflow is an end-to-end machine learning platform on Kubernetes that provides components and rich features to compose machine learning pipelines. The new release, v1.3, came out recently, and you can deploy the new release on the IBM Kubernetes Service. The deployment involves Kubernetes cluster creation, local environment setup, deployment, and configuration, and if you are not familiar with these operations, they can look intimidating. One mistake in these procedures can lead to a painful debugging, reconfiguration, and even scrap and redo. Don’t worry, we’ve got you. Resources to lower the barrier for you: IBM Cloud Schematics to deploy multi-user Kubeflow v1.3, which integrates with App ID as a login mechanism, and an Auto-Kubeflow repository.

Microsoft's Latest Attack on Free Software

