Audiocasts/Shows: Steam Deck and Microsoft Abusing GPL
-
This week has had a lot of amazing Linux news, like the Steam Deck the recent Audacity apology, even Microsofts own Linux distro, and rather than spamming the channel with videos I thought why not do a stream so that we can all chat about it.
-
All aboard the Steam Deck hype train! Linux gaming is making headlines again, and our new series introduces you to some cool new games, and asks the BIG question: "Will it Linux???"
-
That's right. Microsoft's latest product is an AI that deepfakes code. It's robots programming robots and nothing could possibly go wrong with that.
Open Hardware With Focus on SBCs
-
Many people have ATX power supplies from older desktop PCs that they may want to reuse with Arduino boards, Raspberry Pi, or other single board computers.
It’s indeed possible to do so by trimming some cables and making a circuit to protect the board from over-voltage or over-current. But ZJ-012 adapter board offers a simpler solution with a 24-pin header for the ATX power supply, terminal blocks for connection to the target board, some fuses for protection, and a header to connect an on/off button.
-
-
My literal stack of Raspberry Pi units is back up and running. That puts me at five operational in the house at the moment. They aren’t clustered at this time. I probably should do that though I would need to decide on a mission profile.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
As more organizations begin bringing some employees back into the office and letting others remain remote, the challenges of orchestrating hybrid work are emerging. One key enabler of a productive, engaged, and innovative team in this in-between arrangement is asynchronous working.
“Working asynchronously simply means that we don’t all have to work in the same place at the same time in order to work together,” says Brian Abrahamson, CIO and the associate laboratory director for communications and IT at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Lab.
One problem: "Many of us brought our old ways of working to Teams and Zoom when the pandemic hit."
Sounds simple – but it’s not necessarily innate. “Many of us brought our old ways of working to Teams and Zoom when the pandemic hit,” notes Abrahamson. At the same, though, many technology organizations have made huge progress in digital work and remote collaboration. The age of the virtual workplace forced people to modify how, where, and even when they work.
“Today, instead of collaborating in real time – walking to the next cubicle to ask a question – remote work has forced us to become more independent and to rely even more on technology as our primary communication,” says Jason James, CIO of EHR software and analytics provider Net Health.
-
One of the unique things about Red Hat is that everything we do is open source. Every product we offer is rooted in one or more "upstream" open source projects. And since each of these projects has its own sets of participants, practices, timelines, and motivations coming together in a bottom-up, self-organizing sort of way--its own community--it is deeply insightful to look at Red Hat products from the perspective of their constituent communities. For Red Hat Data Services, one of our most important communities is Ceph, which has exciting developments underway.
-
Kubernetes is software to help you run lots of containers in an organized way. Aside from providing tools to manage (or orchestrate) the containers you run, Kubernetes also helps those containers scale out as needed. With Kubernetes as your central control panel (or control plane), you need a way to manage Kubernetes, and the tool for that job is kubectl. The kubectl command lets you control, maintain, analyze, and troubleshoot Kubernetes clusters. As with many tools using the ctl (short for "control") suffix, such as systemctl and sysctl, kubectl has purview over a broad array of functions and tasks, so you end up using it a lot if you're running Kubernetes. It's a big command with lots of options, so here are five common tasks that kubectl makes easy.
-
People are rapidly moving towards new technology day by day. The containerized-based solutions for applications have now become so popular. OpenShift and Kubernetes are the two most common platforms for containerized deployment management. Most of the similar features are present between OpenShift and Kubernetes. However, some differences are also between them. We will explain some major differences between Kubernetes and OpenShift in this article.
Security Leftovers
-
Microsoft has shared a workaround for a Windows 10 zero-day vulnerability (dubbed SeriousSAM) that can let attackers gain admin rights on vulnerable systems and execute arbitrary code with SYSTEM privileges.
-
A malware, available for just a little over Rs 3,600 ($49) on the Dark Web, is helping hackers steal the information of Mac and Windows users, cyber researchers warned on Thursday.
Check Point Research (CPR) reported that the malware strain known as 'Xloader' has evolved to steal the information of MacOS users.
-
Web services company Akamai Technologies on Thursday suffered a massive outage, leading to several websites facing downtime, including in India, like Zomato.
-
In an update on its website, the Miami-based company said it received the decryptor from a third party and has “teams actively helping customers affected by the ransomware to restore their environments.”
-
DePriest joins GitHub from the NSA where he built the agency’s Developer Experience function from the ground up and was in charge of fostering private and public sector engagement with the open source community.
Recent comments
35 min 1 sec ago
1 hour 14 min ago
5 hours 36 min ago
17 hours 46 min ago
17 hours 50 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago