today's howtos How to Upgrade Debian 10 Buster to Debian 11 Bullseye The new upcoming release of Debian 11 codenamed Bullseye is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2021. The upgrade that has been in testing for the past few years brings updates to many well-known packages such as LibreOffice being upgraded to version 7.0, GNUcash is upgraded to 4.4 and the introduction of new driverless scanning and printing amongst a range of many new features.

How to Repair Corrupted XFS Filesystem with xfs_repair Originally created by Silicon Graphics, the XFS file system is a robust and high-performance journaling filesystem that was first included in the Linux kernel in 2001. Since then, the popularity of the filesystem has grown exponentially, and by 2014, the XFS filesystem found its way into major Linux distributions. As a matter of fact, XFS is the default filesystem in Red Hat- based distributions such as RHEL, CentOS, and Rocky Linux. The filesystem works incredibly well with huge files and is popularly known for its speed and robustness. As robust as the XFS filesystem is, it is not immune to suffering filesystem corruption. Common causes of filesystem errors or corruption include un-procedural or ungraceful shutdowns, NFS write errors, sudden power outages and hardware failure such as bad blocks on the drive. Corruption of the filesystem can cause grave problems such as corruption of regular files and can even render your system unable to boot when boot files are affected. A few tools are useful in checking filesystem errors. One of them is the fsck command (Filesystem Check). The fsck system utility tool verifies the overall health of a filesystem. It checks the filesystem for potential and existing errors and repairs them alongside generating a report. The fsck command comes pre-installled in most Linux distributions and no installation is required. Another useful system utility used for rectifying errors in a filesystem is the xfs_repair utility. The utility is highly scalable and is tailored to scan and repair huge filesystems with several inodes with the highest possible efficiency. In this guide, we walk you through how to repair corrupted XFS filesystem using the xfs_repair utility.

How to Rename MySQL Database [3 Quick Methods] – TecAdmin While working with the databases, many times you may need to rename a database. For security purposes, MySQL had dropped the direct command to rename a database from MySQL 5.1.23. So there is no direct command to the T-SQL statement available for renaming a database in MySQL server. You can follow one of the below instructions to rename a MySQL database with the help of cPanel, phpMyAdmin, or command line as per the availability. After renaming the database, remember that you need to reconfigure the permission on the new database for the users. In this tutorial, you will find three methods to rename a MySQL database.

How to Install PHP 7.4 on Rocky Linux Distro A recursive acronym for PHP HyperText Preprocessor, PHP is an open-source and widely used server-side scripting language for developing static and dynamic websites. It is the core of most blogging systems such as WordPress, Drupal, Magento, and business platforms such as Akaunting. PHP 7.x came into the picture in 2015 with the release of PHP 7.0.0. This has seen the release of several versions since then. At the time of writing this tutorial, the only supported release is PHP 7.4 in the 7 series. The latest PHP 8 comes with tons of new features, functions, and deprecations as compared to PHP 7.

How to Install Elasticsearch on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable.com Elasticsearch is a highly scalable open-source full-text search and analytics engine. The software supports RESTful operations that allow you to store, search, and analyze big volumes of data quickly and in near real-time. Elasticsearch is well-liked and popular amongst sysadmins and developers as it is a mighty search engine based on the Lucene library. It is generally used as the underlying engine/technology that powers applications with complex search features and requirements.