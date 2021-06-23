Today in Techrights
- With Its Handling of the Unified Patent Court (UPC) Agreement (UPCA), Germany Shows It's No Better Than Poland or Hungary
- IRC Proceedings: Monday, August 16, 2021
- [Meme] Skinny Dipping Double-Dippers
- Links 17/8/2021: Go 1.17, Git 2.33, Tesseract 5.0
- Media Participates in Cover-Up -- and Thus Enablement -- of Rogue Representatives and Mischievous National Delegates Inside the EPO
- [Meme] EPO's Captured Nations as Bought and Paid-for Votes
- An EPO Administrative Council Exposé — Part XII: Captured Delegates on the Administrative Council?
- Links 16/8/2021: Kdenlive 21.08 is Out and Slackware 15.0 is on the Way
