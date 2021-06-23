Today in Techrights
- [Meme] Who Needs Laws Anyway?
- Corruption is Everywhere, But EPO Officials Very Well Know the Law and They Know That They Break the Law
- An EPO Administrative Council Exposé — Part XIV: No Great Loss...
- Links 18/8/2021: Amiga 500 'Back' and Debian's KDE/Plasma Status Explained
- [Meme] Every Publisher in Europe Was Supposed to Cover EPO Corruption
- IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, August 17, 2021
- Links 18/8/2021: SMPlayer 21.8.0, HandBrake 1.4.1, nailing-cargo 1.0.0
- Links 17/8/2021: Zorin OS 16 Release, TikTok in OIN
- [Meme] Capturing the Situation...
- Corruption at the EPO's Governance (or the Administrative Council) is Not Limited to Balkan States
- An EPO Administrative Council Exposé — Part XIII: In Good Company...
Proprietary Software Leftovers
today's howtos
Games: Virtual Reality, AMD, and Among Us
Realtek AP-Router SDK vulnerabilities could impact millions of routers and IoT devices
The IoT Inspector Research Lab has discovered four high and critical vulnerabilities in the Realtek AP-Router “Jungle” SDK used for RTL819x SoCs that could impact millions of WiFi routers and dongles. An attacker can use a network attack, e.g. without physical access to the device, to generate a buffer or stack overflow helping him access the system and execute his own code. Realtek has released an advisory (PDF) with patchsets for all four vulnerabilities so you should upgrade the firmware if you can.
