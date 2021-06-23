Language Selection

Friday 27th of August 2021
Android
Poppler 21.09 will have a massive speed increase for PDF files that use lots of save/restore PDF commands

Take the file from poppler issue 1126. It's a file that doesn't look super complicated, a map of some caves. With Poppler 21.08 it took 46 seconds to render in my relatively powerful i9-8950HK Thanks to a patch from Thomas Freitag that time got reduced to 28 seconds by not recalculating again something we had already calculated and just copying it. Huge improvement! [This patch was developed prior to the filing of issue 1126, i guess Thomas had found similar issues on his own] Then issue 1126 was created yesterday and it was clear that we were still super slow, mupdf/gs/firefox/chromium can render the file almost instantly, and we were at 28 seconds. Read more

Everything You Need To Know About Linux /tmp Directory

The “/tmp” or tmp directory (temporary directory) in Linux is a place where any program stores the necessary files it can use during an executive session. It is one of the most used directories in Linux. Let us say you are writing a document. You are doing that in vscode. The vscode will save a temporary copy of your document in the tmp file and will update it on a regular basis. You can always go there and can restore it if necessary. Learning about the tmp directory thoroughly is a must if you want to be an effective Linux user. Knowing how it works, what are the attributes of this directory, etc., is going to enhance your Linux controlling a lot. We shall answer all of the possible questions that can come to your mind. Stay with us to learn. Read more

Kernel: Slack, AMD, Alibaba

  • Brendan Gregg: Slack's Secret STDERR Messages
  • AMD Adds 17 PCI IDs to Linux Kernel Driver, Teasing a Possible RDNA 2 Refresh | Tom's Hardware

    AMD's Radeon product line-up based on RDNA 2 could get expanded with even more products, that are possibly a refreshed designs for additional performance and efficiency. According to the report coming from Phoronix, AMD has added as many as 17 new PCI IDs to the Linux kernel driver, showing us some hints of refreshing the RDNA 2 GPU line-up soon. Today, AMD engineers have submitted the latest round of patches for the AMDGPU Linux kernel DRM driver, which adds as many as 17 additional PCI IDs over the existing plethora of device IDs already present in the driver. While these new IDs show us what GPU codename they correspond to, we are still left to wonder why AMD has decided to do this.

  • AVX2-Optimized SM4 Cipher Implementation Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.15 - Phoronix

    The Linux kernel has already sported SM4 cipher algorithm implementation optimized for AES-NI and AVX while now an Alibaba engineer has contributed an AVX2 optimized variant for even greater performance. Tianjia Zhang of Alibaba has submitted and now queued in crypto-next an AES-NI/AVX2 optimized implementation for the SM4 cipher algorithms. The SM4 cipher is backed by China and used for their WLAN WAPI standard and other purposes. Alibaba previously worked on speeding up the SM4 AVX/AES-NI code while now they are providing this alternative implementation for AVX2 with AES-NI.

  • AMD Adds 17 More PCI IDs For RDNA2 GPUs To Their Linux Driver - Phoronix

    On top of all the PCI IDs in place already for the AMDGPU Linux kernel graphics driver, another 17 PCI IDs were added in a new patch for this open-source Radeon graphics driver. Seeing 17 more PCI IDs being added to the AMDGPU kernel driver at this stage is a bit surprising given all the other IDs already in place. However, it's important to keep in mind this doesn't necessarily mean there are 17 more RDNA2 graphics cards being launched but often times some PCI IDs may be reserved for engineering models, added proactively for possible future but currently unplanned models, and similar cases. Some of these IDs may also be used for AMD's custom designs for partners. The new IDs sent out over night add five more to Sienna Cichlid (0x73A5, 0x73A8, 0x73A9, 0x73AC, and 0x73AD) on top of the 7 Sienna Cichlid PCI IDs already in place.

You Can Now Upgrade to MATE Desktop 1.26 on Ubuntu

The ‘Fresh MATE PPA’ is maintained by Ubuntu MATE developers, and is aimed at existing users of Ubuntu MATE who want to install MATE desktop 1.26 on their systems. However, the PPA (and the packages within) are compatible with all Ubuntu flavours, meaning you can add this PPA to install the MATE desktop experience alongside whichever DEs you use at present (just, be careful). The PPA provides updated MATE desktop components (including new versions of core apps like Pluma and Caja) for Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu MATE 21.04 (Ubuntu 20.10 went EOL last month). Read more

