today's leftovers
-
Hello everyone! It’s officially the end of my Outreachy internship. I can’t believe this is the last blog post I am writing on it. It seems like yesterday, when I received the selection mail and was about to begin my journey as an Outreachy intern with the GNOME organisation.
[...]
At the beginning of the internship, I was not familiar with writing blogs, which scared me. I thought that the internship will be very hectic with all these, and I will not manage the time properly. But the opportunity to document my internship in the form of blogs and everyone’s appreciation has motivated me to carry on with the writing and having people read them.
-
There are about 30,000 packages in sid, and it usually takes a couple of weeks for the janitor to cycle through all of them.
-
Intel Compute Runtime 21.35.20826 is available today with initial support for oneAPI Level Zero v1.2.
Today's Intel Compute-Runtime update is their latest for this open-source stack supporting OpenCL 3.0 and Level Zero support going back to Broadwell~Skylake processors with integrated graphics. Notable in this update is adding release support for Level Zero v1.2 (though the documentation still notes Level Zero 1.1 pre-release support).
-
Notcurses as an open-source library designed for complex and "blingful" text user interfaces and character graphics, now works not only on Linux but also Windows and macOS. Notcurses makes it easy for CLI-based programs to support a wide range of colors, multimedia, Unicode, and other features not normally associated with command-line applications.
-
The Perl compiler wants to help us write clean code. One of the ways that it does this is to issue warnings when a global variable appears ony once: Name "main::Foo" used only once: possible typo at ...
The thing is, sometimes this is not an error. For example, we may want to refer to a global variable in another package, one that was not imported into our namespace.
-
In this video, we are looking at MX Linux 21 Beta 2.
-
Today we are looking at MX Linux 21 Beta 2, the KDE edition. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.11, based on Debian 11, KDE 5.20, and uses about 800MB of ram when idling. Enjoy!
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Doas, Raspberry Pi 4, and Going Linux
-
Félim is trolled about the cloud, our first impressions of elementary OS, your feedback, and more.
-
Like everyone else on Linux I've been using sudo but when I tried out doas on my gentoo install I really liked it so I thought why not try it out over on my main Arch install and I've really been liking it.
-
Recently, I went a little over three months without having a home computer. For the first two months, I just did without having a computer. The third month though, I tried to use a Raspberry Pi 4 as a desktop replacement. How was the experience? It was a mixture of good and bad.
-
Bill’s laptop is in computer hospital. Our listeners have suggestions, answers, and feedback on Office file formats, running Wine and Crossover, using AppImages, gaming on Linux and more.
Recent comments
20 hours 1 min ago
20 hours 57 min ago
21 hours 52 min ago
22 hours 2 min ago
1 day 23 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago