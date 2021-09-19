Disaggregation and open optical networking (including 400ZR) are the hottest optical topics of 2021, but these major trends did not emerge overnight. Open optical networking really began with the introduction of the open line system (OLS) several years ago — first in hyperscalers and then, more recently, in communications service providers (CSPs).

Linux Malware Detect (LMD), also known as Maldet, is a malware scanner for Linux released under the GNU GPLv2 license. Maldet is quite popular amongst sysadmins and website devs due to its focus on the detection of PHP backdoors, dark mailers, and many other malicious files that can be uploaded on a compromised website using threat data from network edge intrusion detection systems to extract malware that is actively being used in attacks and generates signatures for detection.

Developed by RedHat, Podman is a free and open-source daemonless container engine designed to be a drop-in replacement for the popular Docker runtime engine. Just like Docker, it makes it easy to build, run, deploy and share applications using container images and OCI containers ( Open Container Initiative ). Podman uses user and network namespaces and In comparison to Docker, Podman is considered more isolated and secure. Most commands in Docker will work in Podman. and so if you are familiar with running Docker commands, using podman will be such a breeze.

Every good application requires a database management system to match. As we know there are many of them and in many different categories. Today we will talk about how to install ArangoDB on Linux. In a nutshell, ArangoDB is an open-source NoSQL database system, and it is easily administered via the integrated web interface or the command-line interface.

Java is a general-purpose, class-based, object-oriented multipurpose programming language that is popular due to the design of having lesser implementation dependencies, meaning that the compiled Java code can be run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. Java is also fast, secure, and reliable, therefore. It is widely used for developing Java applications in laptops, data centers, game consoles, scientific supercomputers, cell phones, etc. JDK 17 (JDK 17) has brought forward new language enhancements, updates to the libraries, support for new Apple computers, removals and deprecations of legacy features, and work to ensure Java code written today will continue working without change in future JDK versions.