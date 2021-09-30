CuteFish – An Elegant, Beautiful and Easy-to-Use Linux Desktop
CutefishOS is a new free and open-source desktop environment for Linux operating systems with a focus on simplicity, beauty, and practicality. Its goal is to create a better computing experience for Linux users.
Cutefish OS is among the newest kids on the block of desktop environments. And since it has been born at such a time when the KDE aesthetic leads in the UI/UX stand for Linux users, it features a design that is strikingly similar.
Given its goal of making a better desktop experience, the team uses KDE Frameworks, KDE Plasma 5, and Qt. My guess is that Qt is the source of its “cute” name. They seem to have collaborated heavily with JingOS, a beautiful Linux OS targeted at Tablets.
Former Microsoft Security Analyst Claims Office 365 Knowingly Hosted Malware For Years
Malware on Windows devices has become a real problem in the last few years, specifically with a recent uptick in ransomware. It appears that Microsoft has been trying to combat this issue, though, with updates to Microsoft Defender, so it has more teeth than ever before. However, what if Microsoft is part of the problem too?
On Friday, cybersecurity researcher TheAnalyst explained on Twitter how BazarLoader malware leads to ransomware that can severely affect healthcare, among other industries. He then called out Microsoft, asking if the company has “any responsibility in this when they KNOWINGLY are hosting hundreds of files leading to this,” alongside an image of what appears to be malicious files being hosted in OneDrive.
today's leftovers
-
The primary change in this release of my Kerberos PAM module is support for calling pam_end with PAM_DATA_SILENT. I had not known that the intent of this flag was to signal that only process resources were being cleaned up and external resources should not be (in part because an older version of the man page doesn't make this clear).
-
Despite the name, BASIC isn’t exactly a language recommended for beginners these days. Technology has moved on, and now most people would steer you towards Python if you wanted to get your feet wet with software development. But for those who got their first taste of programming by copying lines of BASIC out of a computer magazine, the language still holds a certain nostalgic appeal.
-
By now things are going full tilt boogie in downtown Raleigh, as the All Things Open conference is well into its “pre” day.
Keeping with the trend set by other conferences, All Things Open opens a day ahead of time, partially to stage free event’s that aren’t officially a part of the main show, but which offer attendees from out-of-town a reason to fly in a day early to settle in.
This is good for the travelling attendees, because they don’t spend the first day suffering for jet lag or other forms of travel fatigue, and good for the event, because it means that more people are in place to fill seats and attend presentations, beginning with the opening keynote.
[...]
At ATO, the registration desks are open on Sunday from noon until 5:30 Eastern Time, and the pre-conference is a free Inclusion and Diversity Event that started at noon and will run until 5pm, emceed by Rikki Endsley, formally with Red Hat and now a community marketing manager at Amazon Web Services.
-
While there is quite an array of Arduino boards to choose from, the Nano is a versatile board suitable for almost all DIY electronic projects. These tiny micro controllers make compact DIY hardware development available to more people than ever before.
In the past we have covered reasons you may not want to choose a genuine Arduino for your projects, but today lets take a look at the positives and negatives of the Arduino Nano.
-
Usually the term "on rails" refers to a highly linear experience over which the player has little control. But sometimes it's meant far more literally than that, as is the case in Pomeshkin Valentin Igorevich's recently released steampunk adventure, Pnevmo-Capsula: Domiki.
-
Today we are looking at how to install Thinkorswim Desktop on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Digital Restrictions (DRM) on Printers
-
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Canon for disabling the scan and fax features of select all-in-one printers when the ink has run low or is out. The lawsuit filed in New York on October 12 alleges that Canon has misled customers by not informing them that this will happen.
-
A proposed class action alleges Canon U.S.A. has falsely advertised its All-in-One printers in that the products, touted as able to print, copy, scan and, in some cases, fax documents, are unable to scan or fax when their ink cartridges are low or empty.
The 26-page lawsuit contends that Canon has intentionally failed to inform consumers that ink is needed to use all functions of the “3-in-1” or “4-in-1” printers. As a result, buyers must bear the “unexpected and unnecessary” burden of buying costly ink or otherwise lose the ability to scan or fax from their printers, the case claims.
-
The claim says that it is a “design issue” by Canon and not a precautionary step. People purchase Canon products because of their excellent reputation and quality and Canon should have either designed the printer to not disable the other functions when the ink was out (the “design issue”) or made it clear that this would be the case.
-
David Leacraft filed a class-action complaint in federal court on Tuesday.
Recent comments
1 min 6 sec ago
1 hour 30 min ago
1 hour 41 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
2 hours 1 min ago
6 hours 4 min ago
19 hours 36 min ago
19 hours 39 min ago
21 hours 22 min ago
22 hours 25 min ago