The Raspberry Pi have been receiving different versions over time, with improvements in USB ports, HDMI, and even Ethernet in the most recent models. Along with them, a constant has been the 40-pin GPIO connector , thanks to which we can hook all kinds of modifications and improvements.

​Ansible is an agentless IT automation tool that unravels the mystery of how work gets done. Many sysadmins run Ansible ad hoc commands or playbooks daily to handle their automated tasks. They rely on Ansible's default command-line interface (CLI) output to visualize and understand what happens after their command or playbook finishes running. Since Ansible's CLI standard output is clean and lean, one option for tracking runtimes, getting metrics, understanding resource consumption, and gathering other information is to modify the output to include more details through using callback plugins. This article explores how to use two different Ansible callback plugins to profile system activity and maximum memory usage of tasks and full execution using cgroups.

Many years ago, Hercules was traveling back to Athens when he lost his way in a wood. Arriving at a crossroad, he found two women. One of them was Aletheia, the goddess of truth, and the other was Apate, the goddess of lies. But he didn't know who was who. Hercules needed all his intelligence to find the only question capable of revealing the way to Athens. If you are lost in a computer network and don't know which path to take, don't worry—you don't need Hercules to find your way: You can use Multipath TCP.

When purchasing any laptop, you need to take a keen look at all the ports available since they connect your system to other devices in the digital world. When Apple released the new style MacBook Pro in 2015, people were amazed. This machine ditched all the available ports on the previous releases and replaced them with only Thunderbolt 3 and a headphone socket. Standard ports like the charging socket, display ports (HDMI), USB, and SD card reader, which you will most likely find on most laptops, were all removed and are now supported by the Thunderbolt 3 port.

String manipulation is one of the fundamental concepts in bash scripting. In programming, strings are one of the data types which are an ordered sequence of characters. It is important that you know how to create and manipulate strings in bash. In this guide, we will learn string manipulation in Bash shell scripting with simple examples. You will be comfortable working with bash strings at the end of this article.

In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install and setup Squid Proxy on Debian 11/Debian 10. Squid is a full-featured web proxy cache application which provides proxy and cache services for HTTP, FTP, SSL requests and DNS lookups. It also performs transparent caching that reduces bandwidth and improves response time by caching and reusing frequently requested web pages.

In this guide, we are going to learn how to install and configure Squid proxy on Rocky Linux 8. Squid is a full-featured web proxy cache server application which provides proxy and cache services for HTTP, FTP, SSL requests and DNS lookups. It also performs transparent caching that reduces bandwidth and improves response time by caching and reusing frequently requested web pages.

Proftpd is an Opensource ftp Server compatible with Unix-like systems its easy to install , fast and secure . lets show you in this how to install this software. In my case i’am using vzlinux its one if the Centos derivatives. Proftpd doesn’t exit on the standard Redhat/Centos repositories this is why we need to create extra repositories to make this possible, we need epel-repository.

Oracle Application Express is a low-code development platform that enables you to build scalable, secure enterprise apps, with world-class features, that can be deployed literally anywhere. Also it’s a proprietary web-based integrated development environment (IDE) developed by Oracle Corporation for creating and managing Oracle databases and other related database functionality. In addition to, With it developers can quickly develop and deploy compelling apps that solve real problems and provide immediate value, even it’s not necessary to be an expert in a vast array of technologies to deliver sophisticated solutions.

Mattermost is messaging software that can be configured to support your organization's messaging requirements. It works just like messaging software you will have used before. Users are able to log in and use the messaging platform to send messages of any kind between themselves or directed at other users which they choose to subscribe to their messaging feed. It also supports group messaging, where a conversation thread emerges between more than one person. Messages also include file attachments, images, links, etc, for sharing across an organization. Additionally, there are some interesting extra features that can be enabled, such as video conferencing if required. Developers want to use this software because it's easy to configure, it can be hosted in your own private cloud, it's free, and messaging is an important requirement for most organizations.

Ever wanted to run an Android app on Linux but didn’t want to mess with debugging bridges, development environments, or sideloading apps? An app called Anbox makes it possible, and we show you how to use it.

R is an open-source programming language, and free software environment for statistical computing and graphical representation created and supported by the R Core Team and the R Foundation. R’s popularity is widely used amongst statisticians and data miners for statistical and data analysis software developers. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install R using the CRAN repository and install packages from both R’s CRAN repository or PPA cran2deb4ubuntu on Ubuntu 20.04.

Prometheus is a free, open-source and web-based monitoring application that collects metrics from your services and stores them in a time-series database. Prometheus default configuration only exports metrics about itself. But, you can extend it by installing exporters, and other programs. It supports a multi-dimensional data model, multiple modes of graphing and dashboarding. In this post, we will show you how to install Prometheus monitoring on Debian 11.

GoAccess is an open-source lightweight log analyzer that can read and analyze log files of multiple formats, including Apache, Nginx, Amazon S3, Elastic Load Balancing, CloudFront, Caddy, etc. It is written in C language and uses the ncurses library for its dashboard interface, which can be accessed from the command line. It can generate reports in HTML, JSON, and CSV format, which can be shared with others. You can even generate real-time HTML reports that can be displayed via a public link. In this tutorial, you will learn to install GoAccess Analyzer on a Rocky Linux-based server and configure it to read Nginx logs and serve real-time reports.

Saving a webpage as a PDF comes in handy when you archive certain resources or use them for educational purposes. But, how do you convert a webpage to PDF in Linux? You can either choose to go the easy way out using the web browser (GUI) on every Linux distribution or use the terminal to turn a webpage into a PDF file.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Calligra Office Suite on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Calligra Suite is an office and graphic art suite by KDE similar to the LibreOffice. It is available for desktop PCs, tablet computers, and smartphones. It contains applications for word processing, spreadsheets, presentation, vector graphics, and editing databases. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Calligra Office Suite on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

In case you hadn’t heard, Let’s Encrypt’s root certificate expired on September 30th, causing many old applications and devices to reject connections to any site secured by certificates issued by Let’s Encrypt. At Cider and Saddle, all of our services are backed by a Let’s Encrypt wildcard certificate, which we’d configured to automatically renew when needed. We thought that meant we’d be in the clear; after all, we were sure to keep our production system up-to-date, and as long as the system’s CA certificates were fresh, there shouldn’t be any issues.

For more than a decade now, computer printer manufacturers have been engaged in an endless quest called: "let's be as annoying as humanly possible." That quest, driven by a desire to monopolize and boost the sale of their own printer cartridges, has resulted in all manner of obnoxious DRM and other restrictions designed to make using cheaper, third-party printing cartridges a monumental headache. Often, software or firmware updates have been designed to intentionally grind printing to a halt if you try to use these alternative options.

Security Leftovers Project Zero: How a simple Linux kernel memory corruption bug can lead to complete system compromise This blog post describes a straightforward Linux kernel locking bug and how I exploited it against Debian Buster's 4.19.0-13-amd64 kernel. Based on that, it explores options for security mitigations that could prevent or hinder exploitation of issues similar to this one. I hope that stepping through such an exploit and sharing this compiled knowledge with the wider security community can help with reasoning about the relative utility of various mitigation approaches. A lot of the individual exploitation techniques and mitigation options that I am describing here aren't novel. However, I believe that there is value in writing them up together to show how various mitigations interact with a fairly normal use-after-free exploit. Our bugtracker entry for this bug, along with the proof of concept, is at https://bugs.chromium.org/p/project-zero/issues/detail?id=2125. Code snippets in this blog post that are relevant to the exploit are taken from the upstream 4.19.160 release, since that is what the targeted Debian kernel is based on; some other code snippets are from mainline Linux. (In case you're wondering why the bug and the targeted Debian kernel are from end of last year: I already wrote most of this blogpost around April, but only recently finished it) I would like to thank Ryan Hileman for a discussion we had a while back about how static analysis might fit into static prevention of security bugs (but note that Ryan hasn't reviewed this post and doesn't necessarily agree with any of my opinions). I also want to thank Kees Cook for providing feedback on an earlier version of this post (again, without implying that he necessarily agrees with everything), and my Project Zero colleagues for reviewing this post and frequent discussions about exploit mitigations.

Crims target telcos' Linux and Solaris boxes, which don't get enough infosec love [Ed: Microsoft-connected CrowdStrike badmouthing Microsoft's rivals again while mostly ignoring the elephant in the room, Windows with its notorious (and confirmed) back doors] A mysterious criminal gang is targeting telcos' Linux and Solaris boxes, because it perceives they aren't being watched by infosec teams that have focussed their efforts on securing Windows. Security vendor CrowdStrike claims it's spotted the group and that it "has been consistently targeting the telecommunications sector at a global scale since at least 2016 … to retrieve highly specific information from mobile communication infrastructure, such as subscriber information and call metadata." The gang appears to understand telco operations well enough to surf the carrier-to-carrier links that enable mobile roaming, across borders and between carriers, to spread its payloads.

Patch PowerShell now, Microsoft tells admins [Ed: Should one feel sorry for fools who put this thing on a GNU/Linux box despite all the warnings including Microsoft's back doors agenda?] Microsoft has asked system administrators to patch their PowerShell 7 installations against two vulnerabilities that can allow attackers to bypass Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) to run arbitrary code, and even gain access to plain text credentials.

What’s new in security for Ubuntu 21.10? | Ubuntu Ubuntu 21.10 is the latest release of Ubuntu and comes as the last interim release before the forthcoming 22.04 LTS release due in April 2022. As the interim releases are often proving grounds for upcoming features in the LTS releases, this provides a good opportunity to take stock of some of the latest security features delivered in this release, on the road to 22.04 LTS. In this blog post, we will take a look at those features and improvements that add to the overall security of an Ubuntu system and which help to enable your Linux cybersecurity strategy.