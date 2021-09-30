The use of open source cloud in education: Cases of HPI Schul-Cloud and Sciebo in Germany
This study focuses on two cases of the use of open source cloud technology in Germany: the HPI Schul-Cloud, a solution mainly used by primary and secondary schools nationwide, and Sciebo, which is developed and used by the academic and research community in the State of North Rhine-Westphalia. Open source cloud technology refers to any type of cloud service or solution built on the basis of open source software or technologies. In addition to giving an overview on how these two open source cloud solutions are implemented at different educational levels, this study will also present how German public administrations are involved in their development.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 541 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
19 min 13 sec ago
9 hours 40 min ago
18 hours 25 min ago
19 hours 43 min ago
19 hours 47 min ago
20 hours 13 min ago
20 hours 25 min ago
21 hours 38 min ago
21 hours 58 min ago
23 hours 28 min ago