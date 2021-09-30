Android Leftovers
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Coming more than five months after Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 is the fifth maintenance update to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and brings various new features to RHEL’s web console, such as live kernel patching without using the command line tooling and enhanced performance metrics to help you identify and prevent performance issues.
LWN on Fedora 36 and Kernel Stats
Fedora considers removing NIS support
For all of you youngsters out there, the Internet has always been omnipresent, computers are something you carry in your pocket, the Unix wars are about as relevant as the War of 1812, and the term "NIS" doesn't ring a bell. But, for a certain class of Unix old-timer, NIS has a distinct place in history — and, perhaps, in still-deployed systems. So the suggestion that Fedora might drop support for NIS has proved to be a bit of a wakeup call for some. NIS ("Network Information Service") was initially born in the depths of Sun Microsystems as "Yellow Pages". It came about in those heady times when Unix workstations were beginning to pop up in offices — and were being connected to just-installed 10Mb/s Ethernet networks via a (suitably named for the Halloween season) vampire tap. Having a network made it possible to copy around various administrative files like /etc/passwd and create an early sort of single-sign-on regime on the local network. We were all quite proud of ourselves for setting such things up. As the number of systems grew, though, all of that copying became a little cumbersome and machines easily went out of sync. Yellow Pages was Sun's way of automating this work within a simple, centralized service. Getting a network running with it was a quick process, and adding new clients was even faster. There were occasional problems, of course, leading to the system being renamed "Yellow Plague" by some users, but as a whole, it worked quite well. That is for a value of "quite well" that discounts its total lack of access control, encryption, or defenses against malicious hosts masquerading as servers, but that was a more innocent age. Sun eventually ran into trademark problems with the Yellow Pages name; being a Unix company, Sun had a deep understanding of the folly of getting into legal battles with telecommunications companies, so it wisely changed the name to NIS. The later NIS+ release added some security and reliability features but looked similar in many ways. Eventually, though, Sun lost interest in NIS (and just about everything else) and the system fell from its nearly dominant position in Unix shops into obscurity. It would be surprising indeed to see a new deployment adopt it now.
Debian's which hunt
This long-present tool is often used at the command line to locate the binary for a program; scripts also use it for similar purposes, or to determine whether a given program is available at all. For many users, which has long been baked into muscle memory and is used reflexively at need. For all that, which is not a standardized component on Unix-like systems; POSIX does not acknowledge its existence. For that reason, among others, there are a number of implementations of which, each differing in its own special ways. Many distributions ship the GNU version of which, for example, with its characteristic long list of options. FreeBSD has its own version. Some shells also implement which as a built-in command. Debian ships yet another version, in the form of the aforementioned one-page shell script; it is part of the debianutils package. In August 2020, Erik Gustafsson noted that the FreeBSD version of which supports a -s flag that suppresses the printed output and sets the exit status based on the existence of the queried program. He thought that feature would be useful in Debian, and helpfully provided a patch adding that feature. Thus began the discussion of the value of which and whether Debian's version should gain more features; at one point Clint Adams, the co-maintainer of debianutils, opined that which should be removed from that package. Fast-forward to one year later, and Boyuan Yang observed that the which command in the Debian unstable distribution now prints a deprecation warning saying that which is going away. This resulted in a fair amount of consternation (and requests for a reversion of the change) for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that many users simply expect to have which available to them. It turns out that a number of build scripts for Debian packages use which as well; as an extra annoyance, the printed deprecation warning breaks the build process for some packages. The amount of pressure applied to Adams to restore which began to increase.
