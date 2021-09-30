Language Selection

  • Install Arkime (Moloch) Full Packet Capture tool on Debian 11 - kifarunix.com

    Welcome to our tutorial on how to install Arkime (Moloch) Full Packet Capture tool on Debian. Arkime, formerly known as Moloch “is a large scale, open source, indexed packet capture and search system“.

  • Creating a Horizon Linux Client, Part 1: Installing Ubuntu 20 Server

    Since the start of the pandemic, many companies have had to move a lot of their employees' work from office to remote settings, which in turn has brought on a need for workers to have secure and manageable desktops. To address this, one of the solutions companies have utilized is virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) technology, where the desktop is hosted securely in a datacenter and accessed via a client at a remote user's location.

    VDI provides a wide range of clients that can be used: from zero or thin clients, to laptops and mobile devices running a VDI native client. Thin and zero clients are dedicated to only running the software to connect to remote desktops, while VDI native clients run as an application on top of Widows, Linux or other OSes.

  • How to install FL Studio 20 on a Chromebook with Crossover 21

    Today we are looking at how to install FL Studio 20 on a Chromebook with Crossover 21. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

    This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

  • wp-k8s: WordPress on privately hosted Kubernetes cluster (Raspberry Pi 4 + Synology) - FoolControl: Phear the penguin

    Blog post you’re reading right now is privately hosted on Raspberry PI 4 Kubernetes cluster with its data coming from NFS share and MariaDB on a Synology NAS. Purpose of this post is to serve as an ultimate guide on how to build a (prod ready) RPI k8s cluster and deploy WordPress CMS to it. Also don’t worry if you don’t have a Synology device, as I’ll explain how to use alternative solutions to achieve the same result in terms of storage and accessibility.

  • What is object storage? | Ubuntu

    Object storage has by far the most simplistic interface out there, with no need for complicated SCSI drivers, HBA drivers, multipathing tools, or volume managers embedded into your Operating System. All you need to do is point your application at an HTTP endpoint, and use a simple set of verbs to describe what you want to do with a piece of data.

    Do you want to PUT it somewhere for safekeeping? Do you want to GET it so that you can do some work with that piece of data? Or do you want to LIST the contents of your bucket?

    Perhaps these three verbs are an oversimplification of what is possible with object storage, but this is loosely where cloud object storage began. It was an initiative to make storage more economical by removing proprietary technologies and creating a simple scalable storage solution, without the complexities of legacy technologies.
    Uses of Object Storage

    Firstly, when building a new application, you will need to build it with object storage in mind. Instead of relying on cluster-aware filesystems and quorum devices, the application will need to handle failover and data consistency itself to remain available during hardware failures. Alternatively, many off the shelf applications now have native deployment models for working with cloud native infrastructure, and most importantly with object storage. When your application has finished processing or creating a piece of data, it can be written to an object store for safekeeping, and can easily be retrieved as and when needed.

    We can even use object storage buckets to trigger events. Imagine the scenario where you have a mobile app that uploads photos or video, and then some processing happens, before publication. Once a photo or video is uploaded to an object store, an event is triggered to let your application know that there is a new object to be processed. And once that object has been processed the output could be written to a bucket that triggers another job to push it to your Content Distribution Network (CDN).

  • jmtd → log → Frictionless external backups with systemd

    Here's a description of how my monthly external backups are managed at a technical level. I didn't realise I hadn't written this all down anywhere yet.

Start of linked paragraph and character styles in Writer

Writer now has the start of linked character and paragraph styles. This improves DOCX compatibility, extends ODT and it’ll improve the style previews and the UI in the future, hopefully. Read more

Cassidy on GNOME, Themes, and More

Recently there’s been a lot of discussion within the open source desktop space about GNOME, LibAdwaita, and the future of “theming” on GTK-based platforms like GNOME and elementary OS. To help distill this information, Nick from The Linux Experiment interviewed elementary co-founder and CXO Cassidy James Blaede for his recent The FACTS about GNOME’s plans for THEMES video. Below are the questions provided by Nick and Cassidy’s answers, lightly edited for spelling, grammar, and formatting. We hope they help share a bit of perspective on this topic! Read more

Rugged outdoor net appliance offers 6x GbE, PoE, 5G, and WiFi-6

Lanner’s IP67 and MIL-STD-810G compliant “ISD-0370” 5G net appliance runs Linux on an up to 12-core Atom C3000 with up to 64GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, and 3x M.2. USB, COM, and 6x GbE, including 2x with PoE, use M12 ports. Lanner announced its first IP67-rated, outdoor-ready network appliance. The ISD-0370 offers 6x GbE ports and M.2 slots for 5G, WiFi/BT, and an SSD. The ISD-0370 runs Linux on an Atom C3000. Other Lanner network appliances with this combination in include its compact NCA-1515, as well as its larger SFP-ready NCR-1510, both with 6x GbE. There is also a larger 8x GbE NCA-1515 with SFP, bypass, and extra security, among others. Read more

  • Snapcraft offline mode – Build snaps while saving data

    As part of the snap creation cycle, the Snapcraft tool creates isolated build instances inside which all of the necessary work – download of sources, compilation, packaging, etc. – is done in a safe manner, without touching the host system. While there are many advantages to the use of the virtual machines (via Multipass) or containers (via LXD) for these tasks, the downside is a fairly liberal use of the network bandwidth to setup and configure the Snapcraft work environment. In some scenarios, you may be constrained in your available network throughput or data. To help with that, the latest build of Snapcraft comes with a new, experimental offline mode, designed to minimize the reliance on online sources, and allow you to continue working and building snaps even if you have no access to the network.

  • Top 5 Open-Source Project Management Tools for Linux

    Different project management software tools come in all shapes and sizes, vary in functionality and deployment models (SaaS or on-premises) but they are always used to collaborate and delegate tasks based on the needs of a team. No matter the size of the team and its field of activity, the goal remains the same – assigning project roles and responsibilities to team members, monitoring their progress, and managing the project budget to achieve some valuable results.

  • 16000 curl commmits [Ed: Daniel Stenberg has let Microsoft proprietary software manage his software, which is bad because GitHub is run by people from the NSA]

    Almost 14 months since I celebrated 15,000 commits in curl’s source code repository I have now passed 16,000 commits. My commit number 16,000 was a minor man page fix. The official gitstats page shows that I’ve committed changes on almost 4,600 separate days since the year 2000.

  • Odyssey 1.2 released

    Odyssey team is pleased to announce the release of Odyssey 1.2, a scalable multi-threaded connection pooler for PostgreSQL\GreenplumDB designed for the cloud.

  • PgBouncer 1.16.1 released

    PgBouncer 1.16.1 has been released. This is a minor release with a security fix.

  • Applying EU Open Source Policy in the United States

    As we reported previously, a study from the European Commission investigating the impact of open source software (OSS) and hardware estimated that a €1 billion investment in open source software resulted in an impact of between €65 and €95 billion on the European economy. The report also outlined extensive recommendations for enabling future EU growth of open source hardware and software. A recent article by Frank Nagle for the Brookings Institution further examines the study in terms of U.S. digital infrastructure and in light of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

  • The future driving is software, the future of software is open source

    ith new entrants and incumbents enlivened by technology, competition is fierce in the auto industry. Yet, it’s how carmakers respond to the digitization, electrification and automation of how we move that will define whether they still exist in a decade’s time. Automakers can no longer afford to ignore the reality of CASE – Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric driving – and the way it’s already reengineering the competitor landscape. The pace of change is only going accelerate.

  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/45 – Dominique a.k.a. DimStar (Dim*)

    Tumbleweed keeps being predictable when it comes to the update cadence. This week, we could publish 5 fully tested snapshots (1104, 1105, 1106, 1107, and 1110).

  • Reasons to use WSL2 on Windows 11.

    (From a joke I made on IRC. I bet I get banned from #windows on Libera Chat shortly.)

  • Forbes: ‘Desperate’ Microsoft Making It Harder To Switch Windows 11 Browser

