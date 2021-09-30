today's howtos
How to Install Nmap on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Nmap, also known as Network Mapper, is a free, open-source tool used by network administrators to scan for vulnerabilities within their network and network discovery.
Nmap allows to find devices running on their network and discover open ports and services that, if not secure or hardened, can lead to potential hackers exploiting known vulnerabilities security risks.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install and basic use Nmap on Debian 11 Bullseye.
How to Install Xfce Desktop on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable
Xfce is a lightweight free, open-source desktop environment for UNIX-like operating systems. It is designed to be fast and light on system resources while visually appealing than the default desktop environments that ship with most operating systems. Xfce is very popular with older systems with hardware as a key feature in its design is to conserve both memory and CPU cycles.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Xfce on your Rocky Linux desktop.
Install FreeRADIUS & daloRADIUS on Debian 10/11 + MySQL/MariaDB - ByteXD
FreeRADIUS is the most widely-deployed, open-source, and free RADIUS implementation. It works as a daemon (operates in the background) in Unix and Unix-like servers. FreeRADIUS is used mainly for
The RADIUS protocol allows you to authenticate users over a network, authorize them for various actions, and monitor their usage of the network. This framework is referred to as AAA (Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting).
According to a survey result, FreeRADIUS is used to authenticate over one-thirds of the users on the internet.
By default, FreeRADIUS has a command line interface, and any changes are made by editing the configuration files that are highly customizable. Since it’s open-source, you can even make changes in the code of the software.
In this article, we will discuss how to install FreeRADIUS and daloRADIUS on Debian 10.
How to flash firmware to Rockchip devices in Windows and Linux (2021 Edition) - CNX Software
But following my review of Zidoo M6 with Android 11, I’ve now got a Linux image for the Rockchip RK3566 mini PC, so let’s revisit the firmware flashing methods in 2021. Zidoo sent me instructions for Windows, but since I’m a Ubuntu user, I flashed the firmware with the Linux tools used by Firefly. The same methods should work for the older processors such as RK3066, RK3288, and RK3399, besides the more recent Rockchip RK3566 and RK3568 processors.
Changing the Output in Assembly | Adam Young’s Web Log
When ever I write new console based code from scratch, I start with “Hello World.” Then I make one small change at a time, test it, and commit. Then I move on. While this slow process might seem tedious, it is based on years of wasting time debugging my own poorly written code in interim changes.
Once I had “Hello, World!” working in assembly, I want to make a single character change to message and see it in the console. Here’s my steps.
Let’s start with “Hello, World.” I got this out of Programming with 64-Bit ARM Assembly Language. The team there gets extra Kudos for using Git to put the book together in a public fashion.
How To Install Squid Proxy on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Squid Proxy on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Squid Proxy is an open source caching proxy for the web. It supports many protocols such as HTTP, HTTPS, FTP and more. By caching and reusing frequently-requested web pages, squid saves bandwidth and improves response time making accessing web pages very fast.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Squid Proxy server on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
Running Assembly Code Through the debugger | Adam Young’s Web Log
There are two basic ways to inspect a running program: print out a bunch of debug statements or run it through a debugger. Since I don’t yet know how to print out my own statements in ARM64 debugging (I’ll get there soon) I want to use the debugger to see my code in action.
First, a little tweak to the Makefile rule to build the code. I hard code in the -g flag to include debugging symbols in the executables. This is learning code, and I am not going to be running it in stripped mode, so no need for Makefile variables.
Simplest Assembly Program that Runs without an error | Adam Young’s Web Log
In order for a program to run successfully, it needs two things: an entry symbol, and a return code that represents that success. The following program provides those two things.
Simple Makefile for assembly executables | Adam Young’s Web Log
I want to automatically build assembly files into executable binaries. The following Makefile seems to be sufficient. I am sure I will add to it over time.
today's leftovers
Be flexible to win big
Before KDE, I came from the Apple world, which takes a different approach. Apple identifies distinct use cases and focuses their efforts like a laser on making them as polished as possible. This works very well, but it requires ignoring, abandoning, or explicitly blocking other use cases, and sometimes inventing new things that conflict with what others are doing, in the hope that their new thing takes over. It requires saying “no” a lot and being opinionated. Apple’s opinionated approach worked well for me with my own personal use cases in my pre-KDE days, as it did for many millions of other people. But evidently it doesn’t work for everyone, as Apple’s products routinely fail to crack 15% market share. And when they do, they often fall back down to that level after competitors emerge. But that’s okay, because Apple isn’t going for the mass market anyway; they’re happy in their profitable and opinionated boutique niche. But that’s not KDE, and it never has been; we’ve always dreamed of a broad scope and being useful for everyone. This is what’s behind Plasma desktop’s extreme flexibility; Plasma Mobile for phones; Plasma Bigscreen for TVs; and Plasma Nano for embedded devices. It’s why the Steam Deck handheld gaming console, PinePhone smartphone, and JingPad A1 tablet are built on top of KDE technology. To be the market leader, you must be flexible enough to accommodate everyone’s weird and random use cases. This includes grandmas, gamers, businesspeople, students, teachers, phones, tablets, shared family PCs, kiosks, and everything in between. It means you have to give up a certain amount of that laser-focus on making a particular use case bulletproof, in favor of flexibly accommodating everyone and working with partners to support their needs so that they can build their products on top of your platform. Windows and Android do this, and so does KDE.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
