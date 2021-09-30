Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 14th of November 2021 11:56:27 AM
HowTos
  • How to Install Nmap on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable

    Nmap, also known as Network Mapper, is a free, open-source tool used by network administrators to scan for vulnerabilities within their network and network discovery.

    Nmap allows to find devices running on their network and discover open ports and services that, if not secure or hardened, can lead to potential hackers exploiting known vulnerabilities security risks.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install and basic use Nmap on Debian 11 Bullseye.

  • How to Install Xfce Desktop on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable

    Xfce is a lightweight free, open-source desktop environment for UNIX-like operating systems. It is designed to be fast and light on system resources while visually appealing than the default desktop environments that ship with most operating systems. Xfce is very popular with older systems with hardware as a key feature in its design is to conserve both memory and CPU cycles.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Xfce on your Rocky Linux desktop.

  • Install FreeRADIUS & daloRADIUS on Debian 10/11 + MySQL/MariaDB - ByteXD

    FreeRADIUS is the most widely-deployed, open-source, and free RADIUS implementation. It works as a daemon (operates in the background) in Unix and Unix-like servers. FreeRADIUS is used mainly for

    The RADIUS protocol allows you to authenticate users over a network, authorize them for various actions, and monitor their usage of the network. This framework is referred to as AAA (Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting).

    According to a survey result, FreeRADIUS is used to authenticate over one-thirds of the users on the internet.

    By default, FreeRADIUS has a command line interface, and any changes are made by editing the configuration files that are highly customizable. Since it’s open-source, you can even make changes in the code of the software.

    In this article, we will discuss how to install FreeRADIUS and daloRADIUS on Debian 10.

  • How to flash firmware to Rockchip devices in Windows and Linux (2021 Edition) - CNX Software

    But following my review of Zidoo M6 with Android 11, I’ve now got a Linux image for the Rockchip RK3566 mini PC, so let’s revisit the firmware flashing methods in 2021. Zidoo sent me instructions for Windows, but since I’m a Ubuntu user, I flashed the firmware with the Linux tools used by Firefly. The same methods should work for the older processors such as RK3066, RK3288, and RK3399, besides the more recent Rockchip RK3566 and RK3568 processors.

  • Changing the Output in Assembly | Adam Young’s Web Log

    When ever I write new console based code from scratch, I start with “Hello World.” Then I make one small change at a time, test it, and commit. Then I move on. While this slow process might seem tedious, it is based on years of wasting time debugging my own poorly written code in interim changes.

    Once I had “Hello, World!” working in assembly, I want to make a single character change to message and see it in the console. Here’s my steps.

    Let’s start with “Hello, World.” I got this out of Programming with 64-Bit ARM Assembly Language. The team there gets extra Kudos for using Git to put the book together in a public fashion.

  • How To Install Squid Proxy on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Squid Proxy on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Squid Proxy is an open source caching proxy for the web. It supports many protocols such as HTTP, HTTPS, FTP and more. By caching and reusing frequently-requested web pages, squid saves bandwidth and improves response time making accessing web pages very fast.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Squid Proxy server on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • Running Assembly Code Through the debugger | Adam Young’s Web Log

    There are two basic ways to inspect a running program: print out a bunch of debug statements or run it through a debugger. Since I don’t yet know how to print out my own statements in ARM64 debugging (I’ll get there soon) I want to use the debugger to see my code in action.

    First, a little tweak to the Makefile rule to build the code. I hard code in the -g flag to include debugging symbols in the executables. This is learning code, and I am not going to be running it in stripped mode, so no need for Makefile variables.

  • Simplest Assembly Program that Runs without an error | Adam Young’s Web Log

    In order for a program to run successfully, it needs two things: an entry symbol, and a return code that represents that success. The following program provides those two things.

  • Simple Makefile for assembly executables | Adam Young’s Web Log

    I want to automatically build assembly files into executable binaries. The following Makefile seems to be sufficient. I am sure I will add to it over time.

today's leftovers

  • This Week in Linux 175: System76 New Desktop?, Steam Deck, Linus Tech Tips, RHEL, Raspberry Pi - TuxDigital

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, System76’s New Desktop Environment, Steam Deck: Delayed, SteamOS 3, & More, Linus Tech Tips Challenge Part 1, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Released, AlmaLinux 8.5 Released, Raspberry Pi OS Upgraded to Debian 11, Ryan Gordon Gets Epic MegaGrant for SDL, Last Original SCO v IBM Lawsuit Settled, Tor Browser 11 Released. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • How Kubermatic helps automate Kubernetes across any infrastructure | VentureBeat

    The rise of Kubernetes since Google open-sourced the project back in 2014 says a lot about the broader industry push toward containerized applications. In a survey released last year, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) found that 92% of organizations now use containers in production environments, representing a 300% increase since 2016. Moreover, 91% of organizations that do run containers, use Kubernetes for orchestration.

  • My personal hell of translating DXIL to SPIR-V – part 3

    It’s time we tackle one of the big problems of DXIL, the binding model. The D3D12 binding model is completely foreign to most people who know the Vulkan binding model, and vice versa. I don’t think there are that many people in the world who can claim to fully grasp the binding models in both APIs. Translating every last detail of the D3D12 binding model to Vulkan is extremely painful, and I feel D3D12 made some critical design mistakes which bite us (and native drivers?) hard. Whenever I hear people naively claim D3D12 and Vulkan is basically the same API, I cringe hard and cry a little inside. Translating low level APIs is hellish when the details don’t map 1:1 exactly and the binding model is the perfect vehicle to demonstrate it. I hope this blog post can serve as a definitive document on the insanity we need to go through in vkd3d-proton to make all of this work well. We have landed on a solution I feel is quite solid for AMD, but perhaps less so on other IHVs … A lot of credit here goes to Doitsujin who went through the insane task of rewriting the entire binding model in vkd3d-proton to the full TIER_3 binding model last year.

  • First Enablement Patches For Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Hybrid CPUs Headed To Linux

    Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs To Get Preliminary Support In Linux Through First Enablement Patches The source reports that the first enablement patches for Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake CPU family will begin to roll out in the coming weeks. The first patch that rolled out yesterday only adds the Raptor Lake ID (ID 183) to the Linux OS and while it is not that exciting, more patches are going to roll out in the coming weeks. The Intel Raptor Lake is mostly a refresh of the Alder Lake lineup so Intel may not require as many patches to add support for their next-generation chips. That might happen with Meteor Lake in 2023 which is a bigger architectural upgrade.

  • Prototyping Your Way To Better Prototypes | Hackaday

    If you’ve ever made a prototype of something before making the “real” one or even the final prototype, you probably already know that hands-on design time can’t be beat. There’s really no substitute for the insight you will glean from having a three-dimensional thing to hold and turn over in your hands for a full assessment. Sometimes you need to prototype an object more than once before investing time, money, and materials into making the final prototype for presentation. This is [Eric Strebel]’s second video in series about making an eco-friendly wireless phone charger. He made a paper prototype in the first video, and in this follow-up, he refines the idea further and makes a chipboard version of the charger before the final molded paper pulp prototype. The main advantage of the chipboard version is to design the parts so that each one will be easier to pull from its mold in a single piece without any undercuts.

  • Bluetooth RC Car Packs In A Few Sensors | Hackaday

    Have you ever been walking around the house, desperate to know the ambient temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure? Have you ever wanted to capture that data with a small remote-controlled platform? If so, this project from [TUENHIDIY] will be exactly what you’ve been looking for. The little remote-control car is built around a Seeed Wio Terminal. This is a microcontroller platform that comes with a screen already attached, along with wireless hardware baked in and Grove connectors for hooking up external modules. Thus, the car adds a DHT11 temperature and humidity sensor, along with a BMP280 air pressure sensor using the Grove connectors.

  • Architecting Software for Leverage

    Lucas Cavalcanti is a principal engineer at Nubank, the most influential Brazilian fintech, built as a service-oriented architecture leveraging Clojure and Datomic. Lucas is a functional programming enthusiast and proponent of best practices in software development with vast experience in real production applications written in Java, Scala, Ruby, and now Clojure.

  • William Brown: Transactional Operations in Rust

    Earlier I was chatting to Yoshua, the author of this async cancellation blog about the section on halt-safety. The blog is a great read so I highly recommend it! The section on halt-safety is bang on correct too, but I wanted to expand on this topic further from what they have written.

  • Hoax Email Blast Abused Poor Coding in FBI Website

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed today that its fbi.gov domain name and Internet address were used to blast out thousands of fake emails about a cybercrime investigation. According to an interview with the person who claimed responsibility for the hoax, the spam messages were sent by abusing insecure code in an FBI online portal designed to share information with state and local law enforcement authorities.

  • Zero Motorcycles giveth with battery boost, taketh away with paid upgrades

    Zero's SR/F and SR/S electric motorcycle lineup gets a sneaky boost in battery capacity for 2022, as well as a new, cheaper SR. But the news isn't all good – some of the bikes' features will be locked behind a new pay-to-upgrade system.

  • Intel uEFI disaster strikes again with more uEFI updates inbound. Bonus: Intel disables DirectX 12 on older systems to push hardware sales. – BaronHK's Rants

    Intel already had one round of these this year, but there’s a second batch. I’ll be damned if I install Windows again just to update my uEFI firmware. I’ve posted before, several times, what an unholy bastard mess this uEFI crap is, and how there’s so much fake security like “Secure Boot”, and how it will never end. They literally copy-pasted a lot of their buggy code from the BIOS into it (I’m looking at you, ACPI.), and then spent the last decade adding security hazards and hardware killer bugs that weren’t even possible with “Legacy BIOS”. But if you’d like to read more, here you go.

Be flexible to win big

Before KDE, I came from the Apple world, which takes a different approach. Apple identifies distinct use cases and focuses their efforts like a laser on making them as polished as possible. This works very well, but it requires ignoring, abandoning, or explicitly blocking other use cases, and sometimes inventing new things that conflict with what others are doing, in the hope that their new thing takes over. It requires saying “no” a lot and being opinionated. Apple’s opinionated approach worked well for me with my own personal use cases in my pre-KDE days, as it did for many millions of other people. But evidently it doesn’t work for everyone, as Apple’s products routinely fail to crack 15% market share. And when they do, they often fall back down to that level after competitors emerge. But that’s okay, because Apple isn’t going for the mass market anyway; they’re happy in their profitable and opinionated boutique niche. But that’s not KDE, and it never has been; we’ve always dreamed of a broad scope and being useful for everyone. This is what’s behind Plasma desktop’s extreme flexibility; Plasma Mobile for phones; Plasma Bigscreen for TVs; and Plasma Nano for embedded devices. It’s why the Steam Deck handheld gaming console, PinePhone smartphone, and JingPad A1 tablet are built on top of KDE technology. To be the market leader, you must be flexible enough to accommodate everyone’s weird and random use cases. This includes grandmas, gamers, businesspeople, students, teachers, phones, tablets, shared family PCs, kiosks, and everything in between. It means you have to give up a certain amount of that laser-focus on making a particular use case bulletproof, in favor of flexibly accommodating everyone and working with partners to support their needs so that they can build their products on top of your platform. Windows and Android do this, and so does KDE. Read more

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

  • How to Install Minikube on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux

    Do we really need an entire server or cloud to start with Kubernetes Cluster? The answer is ‘No‘ because it is possible to use Minikube to implement a Kubernetes cluster with just a single node on your local PC for creating and managing virtual machines. Here in this tutorial, we learn the steps to install MiniKube on Debian 11 Bullseye Desktop or Server.

  • How To Upgrade Raspberry Pi OS to Bullseye from Buster

    A new Raspberry Pi OS based upon Debian 11 (Codenamed: Bullseye, following a Toy Story character naming convention) has been dropped and it has Raspberry Pi fans clamouring to install the latest OS on their favorite single board computer.

  • EasyOS: Samba daemon startup fixed
  • How To Rename Multiple Files At Once In Linux - OSTechNix

    In this tutorial, we will learn how to rename multiple files at once in Linux using various tools. All examples provided here are tested in Ubuntu, however they should work on any Linux operating systems.

  • I’ve set GNOME Terminal to use the fish shell. We’ll see how this goes. – BaronHK's Rants

    I don’t have anything against bash, but fish seems like it could be easier. I’ve set GNOME Terminal to load fish instead of my user shell, bash. I figured this is the way I always use my shell anyway, and it runs the least risk of breaking anything while I figure out if I even like fish enough to continue using it. So far I am liking fish. It’s going to take a while to become proficient with an entirely new shell, but I can already say that the command completion is welcome relief. Even with bash-completion, which you have to add to Debian, Bash isn’t this good in that regard, as fish is out of the box.

  • The tech pro's guide to Linux Mint - TechRepublic

    There are many reasons for Linux Mint holding onto that top-five status month after month. Mint is based on Ubuntu, which is already one of the most user-friendly distributions available. Mint then opts for a default desktop environment, Cinnamon, that is much more familiar to the masses.

  • It's Now Possible To Sign Arbitrary Data With Your SSH Keys

    Did you know that you can use the ssh-keygen command to sign and verify signatures on arbitrary data, like files and software releases? Although this feature isn't super new - it was added in 2019 with OpenSSH 8.0 - it seems to be little-known. That's a shame because it's super useful and the most viable alternative to PGP for signing data. If you're currently using PGP to sign data, you should consider switching to SSH signatures.

    Here's why I like SSH signatures: [...]

