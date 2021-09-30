today's howtos
How to install and use Podman in Fedora 34/35
Podman is a container engine that’s compatible with the OCI Containers specification. It is part of RedHat Linux, but can also be installed on other distributions. As it’s OCI-compliant, Podman can be used as a drop-in replacement for the better-known Docker runtime. Most Docker commands can be directly translated to Podman commands. Podman implements almost all the Docker CLI commands (apart from the ones related to Docker Swarm).
Podman complements Buildah and Skopeo by offering an experience similar to the Docker command line: allowing users to run standalone (non-orchestrated) containers. And Podman doesn’t require a daemon to run containers and pods, so we can easily say goodbye to big fat daemons. There are no daemons in the background doing stuff, and this means that Podman can be integrated into system services through systemd.
How to install and use Podman in OpenSUSE Leap 15.3
Use Ansible tags to save time on playbook runs | Enable Sysadmin
As a frequent Ansible user, I'm always looking at ways to simplify my playbooks and save time during playbook debugging. One of my favorite features for writing robust Ansible playbooks is its support for tags. This article introduces tags, walks through some common tag scenarios, and outlines more advanced usage.
How to Rename Multiple Files in Linux
In a Linux system, you can easily rename a file using mv command. But, if you have multiple files which you want to rename, in this situation you need some extra tools or built-in Linux utilities for solving this problem.
In this tutorial, we learn the different methods to rename multiple files in a Linux system at once.
How to Build an E-Paper To-Do List with Raspberry Pi | Tom's Hardware
I’ve often struggled with procrastination, and to-do applications have been lifesaving. I sometimes find myself needing a reminder to just focus on getting the most important task done before working on anything else.
With that in mind, I created a simple photo frame to sit on my desk and remind me of my most important task of the day using e-paper and a Raspberry Pi. I wanted to use e-Paper specifically since it’s low-power and not as distracting as a standard display would be. If you’re the kind of person who likes a simple reminder of your most important tasks, here’s how to build it for yourself.
Install Apache JMeter on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa
Apache JMeter is open-source like any other Apache foundation project. It is meant to analyze system functional behavior by running performance tests, regression tests, stress tests, and database servers based on different technologies. However, earlier it was designed to test only web applications.
JMeter is Java-based, hence can be used to know what would be the performance of various applications and software. It sends a request to web or application servers for different loads by simulating browser behavior. The scripting language for JMeter is Groovy (an object-oriented programming language used for the Java platform). Browser plugins are also supported in this testing platform.
How to View Hardware Information in Linux
Being a Linux enthusiast implies that you are familiar with both the hardware and software entities of your system.
How to Run Linux Shell Command / Script in Background
The usual style of executing a command on a Linux terminal is to simply run it and wait for it to gracefully exit. Once the command exits, you can then proceed to execute other commands in succession. This is what is known as running commands in the foreground. As the word suggests, you can visually see the output of the command on the terminal.
Sometimes, however, running commands in the foreground can present a set of challenges. The command can take too long to exit causing you to waste precious time and other times, it can be totally attached to the shell session leaving you stuck.
In such cases, running a command in the background is your best bet. You can send a command(s) to the background as you concurrently execute other commands in the foreground. This improves the efficiency of working on the terminal and saves you time.
In this guide, we focus on how you can run Linux shell command or script in the background.
How to Capture top command output to a file
Linux top command is widely used by Linux system administrators in real time to check system resources utilization such as CPU, disk I/O, system load average, running processes and memory utilization.
I usually use Oracle OSWatcher Black Box (OSWbb) to collect various system data to diagnose performance issues for a period of time.
But if you want to collect a list of processes that consume high CPU and memory on your system for a specific period of time, you can do this using the top command.
To redirect the top command output to a text file, the top command must be executed in batch mode.
In this guide, we will show you how to capture the top command output in files for a specific duration for troubleshooting performance issues.
Programming Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Dave Airlie: h264: more AMD hw worked on
Previously I mentioned having AMD VCN h264 support. Today I added initial support for the older UVD engine[1]. This is found on chips from Vega back to SI. I've only tested it on my Vega so far. I also worked out the "correct" answer to the how to I send the reset command correctly, however the nvidia player I'm using as a demo doesn't do things that way yet, so I've forked it for now[2].
