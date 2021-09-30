today's howtos
-
What is Terraform and how to install and use it on AWS EC2
Terraform is the "Infrastructure as Code (IaC)" tool. It is used to build, manage and change infrastructure in a safe and repeatable way.
It is used to manage environments with a configuration language called the HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL) for human-readable, automated deployments.
Terraform can be used to manage infrastructure on multiple clouds like AWS, GCP and others. Terraform creates a state file which is the source of truth for the resource configurations. This means whenever resources are created this state file is updated with the state of the resources being created.
In this article we will see the steps to install Terraform on Ubuntu and use it to create a VPC on AWS cloud.
-
[Solved] Repository Doesn't Support Architecture 'i386'
Recently, an It’s FOSS reader asked for an issue he was facing with Vivaldi browser while updating his Ubuntu system. The apt update command showed an ‘error message’:
N: Skipping acquisition of configured file ‘main/binary-i386/Packages’, as repository ‘http://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb stable InRelease’ doesn’t support architecture ‘i386’
Since I already had Vivaldi installed on my Ubuntu, it was easy for me to reproduce the issue.
-
How To Upgrade To Raspberry Pi OS 11 Bullseye (From Buster) - Linux Uprising Blog
Raspberry Pi OS "Bullseye" (based on Debian 11 Bullseye) has been released recently, and this article covers the instructions for upgrading from the older Raspberry Pi OS Buster to this new Bullseye version. This should work with any Raspberry Pi model.
-
How to Install Notepad++ on Linux
Notepad++ is a popular source-code editor among Windows users. It supports close to 78 different programming language syntaxes and includes a ton of features to improve the text editing experience.
However, one caveat of Notepad++ is that it's only limited to Windows. So, if you've been a Notepad++ user for a long time and recently switched operating systems to Linux, you'll probably feel the void of Notepad++ very dearly.
Fortunately, though, there are a couple of ways to install and get Notepad++ running on a Linux machine. In this guide, we'll go over these methods in detail.
-
How to Install Zabbix on Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux
Proper monitoring is an essential ingredient for the effective management of your overall IT infrastructure. A robust real-time monitoring solution provides detailed visibility of your network and application performance.
It helps to identify actual moments when errors and incidents occur and sends alerts. By doing so, operation teams can take intervention measures in a timely fashion and ensure business continuity in the shortest time possible.
This helps you make the most of your IT resources and, in turn, maximize your revenue. As such, one cannot undermine the importance of investing in an efficient and reliable monitoring tool.
-
How to Type Unusual Characters and Symbols in Ubuntu GNOME | UbuntuHandbook
Without using a virtual keyboard, the standard physical keyboard supports for inserting alternate characters and symbols using the Compose key in Linux. Here’s how to enable and use the key in Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.10 & higher with default GNOME desktop.
-
How to Use APT with Proxy on Ubuntu and Debian
This guide will show you how to set proxy for APT package manger so that you may be able to install and update packages from remote repos.
Using a proxy server as an internet access intermediary is a common business scenario. If you are running Ubuntu or Debian system behind a proxy server, chances are you have unsuccessfully tried to install packages.
-
How to backup and restore databases in Mysql or Mariadb
In this guide we will learn how to back up and restore – inporting and exporting data in Mysql or Mariadb – the commands are interchangeable. Importing and exporting databases is a common task in software development. You can use data dumps to back up and restore your information.
-
Linux: How to Avoid Linus Tech Tips' Mistakes
-
Linux overview | Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
Fix dock not showing in Gnome - LinuxH2O
In this article, you will see how to fix the dock not showing in the newer version of the Gnome desktop environment, particularly starting from Gnome 40. This guide works for all the Linux distributions like Ubuntu, Fedora, Majaro, Pop OS, MX, etc.
Just like me and many other Linux users who have switched to the newer version of the Gnome desktop environment start with Gnome 40, 41, or above. We have faced this issue of the bottom dock is not showing up. It only shows itself when you overview the windows or press the super key. This make makes it harder to access the frequently used applications such as file manager, browser, document editor, etc.
Another issue is that the dock that you see is not a good-looking one, it is so big that it ruins the modern look and feel of Gnome. So in this article, I’m gonna guide you to solve both of these issues with the help of an extension.
-
Add an OLED Stats Display to Raspberry Pi OS Bullseye - The DIY Life
Raspberry Pi OS Bullseye has recently been released and with it comes a number of improvements, but most of them are under the hood. There aren’t that many visual differences, the most noticeable is probably the new default desktop background which is now a sunset over a dam or lake.
With this operating system upgrade, we’ve also got the usual bugs and software incompatibilities. These have caused my previous OLED stats display tutorial, that I used for my Raspberry Pi Desktop Case, to no longer work correctly. If you follow the previous tutorial, you’ll be presented with a host of errors.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 477 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS and Openwashing/Greenwashing by Linux Foundation
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
FreeBSD Quarterly Status Report 3rd Quarter 2021
This report covers FreeBSD related projects for the period between July and September, and is the third of four planned reports for 2021, and contains 42 entries. The third quarter of 2021 was quite active in lots of different areas, so the report covers a bunch of interesting work including but not limited to boot performance, compile-time analysis, hole-punching support, various drivers, ZFS raidz expansion, an update to the sound mixer, and many more. Regrettably, the status report got a bit delayed, but we hope that the aphorism better late than never can apply here. Yours, Daniel Ebdrup Jensen, with status hat on.
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
3 hours 51 min ago
4 hours 47 min ago
5 hours 55 min ago
20 hours 29 min ago
20 hours 46 min ago
1 day 16 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago