Amazon’s cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has added support for streaming Linux apps to its AppStream service, which could previously only stream Windows apps. The AppStream service enables users to stream individual graphical apps, and even entire desktops to a remote PC using either a web browser or through the Windows client. “With this launch, you can now stream Linux applications and desktops to your users, and greatly lower the total streaming cost by migrating Matlab, Eclipse, Firefox, PuTTY, and other similar applications from Windows to Linux on Amazon AppStream 2.0,” shared AWS.

today's howtos How to Format Storage Drives Using the Linux Terminal A storage device is an integral part of your computer hardware and computing in general. Used for storing processed data, storage devices come in many different forms. Some of the most common ones include external or internal hard drives, flash disks, CDs, etc. This guide will show you how to format a storage device right from the Linux terminal.

How to install PHPStorm on Ubuntu 21.04 – NextGenTips In this tutorial guide I will take you through the installation of PHPStorm on Ubuntu 21.04. PHPStorm is a proprietary, cross-platform IDE for PHP. It provides an editor for PHP, Javascript and HTML with on-the-fly code analysis, error prevention and automated refactoring for PHP and Javascript code.

Install Nagios NRPE Agents on Debian 11/Debian 10 - kifarunix.com This guide describes how to easily install Nagios NRPE agents on Debian 11/Debian 10. If you want to monitor your Debian hosts using Nagios server, then you need to have the NRPE agents installed on these hosts. Nagios Remote Plugin Executor (NRPE) allows you to remotely execute Nagios plugins on other Linux/Unix machines to query machine metrics such as disk usage, CPU load, etc.

Mount a remote folder with sshfs - Tips and Tricks Sometimes you just need to copy some files between two computers, you can do that with scp, sftp or rsync. But some of those times you also need to navigate the remote folders and those three options are too cumbersome. A quick&dirty solution is to mount a remote folder with sshfs. You could export that folder with NFS, Samba or some other network filesystem, but you’ll need to deal with config files, firewalls,… But you surely have already an ssh access to your remote system. If you don’t, you shouldn’t been here.. I think xD

I got a ton of Flatpak platform updates today. That went well. Today, nearly every platform Flatpak that my GNOME/GTK applications depend on and some that my KDE and Qt applications depend on got updated. Since Flatpak can download only the files the programs need, and then only the files in the Flatpaks that have changed, you can actually bring in many upgrades so fast that it’s like engaging the hyperdrive. So, not only do I have fairly new applications to run without disturbing my underlying Debian system, they’re easy to maintain. Fedora used to use patch updates in RPMs and then they turned it off reckoning that everyone has fast and unmetered Internet access anyway.

How to install Garuda Linux Garuda Linux is a rolling operating system based on Arch Linux. It uses Arch packages and Arch technologies like Pacman. However, unlike Arch Linux, users do not need to build it from scratch to install it, as it comes with a graphical installer. Garuda offers a wide variety of Linux desktops, but it primarily focuses on the KDE Plasma desktop. If you love Arch and want a solid KDE experience, follow this guide to learn how to install Garuda Linux. Note: to install Garuda Linux, you must have a computer with at least 1 GB of RAM and a USB flash drive with at least 1 GB of storage space.

How to install Endeavour OS Endeavour OS is a rolling Linux operating system based upon Arch Linux. The project is a successor to Antergos, and it aims to provide an easy way to set up Arch Linux with a slick graphical UI. Here’s how you can get Endeavour OS working on your computer. Note: to install Endeavour OS, you must have a computer with at least 1 GB of RAM and a USB flash drive with at least 1 GB of storage space.